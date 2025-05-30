Introducing Akyn, the Most Talked-About Brand in the Fashion Industry Right Now
Is this the British answer to The Row?
Fashion fans are no strangers to the name Amy Powney. After leading Mother of Pearl for nearly two decades—the label behind the pearl-shouldered trend that dominated our wardrobes—and starring in the 2023 documentary Fashion Reimagined, she’s become one of the most recognisable names in conscious fashion. Known for combining timeless silhouettes with a distinct softness and a laser focus on sustainability, Powney has long been proof that ethical fashion needn’t sacrifice style.
So when news broke earlier this year that she was launching her own label, excitement across the industry was immediate—and entirely justified.
Now, the wait is over. Introducing Akyn (a name born from the blend of ‘atelier’ and ‘kinfolk’), and it’s every bit as refined and beautiful as you’d imagine. Expect sculptural tops, reimagined white shirts, and cosy knits that look as though they belong on the pages of a coffee table book. These are pieces that defy the term ‘basics’ but still slot seamlessly into any wardrobe. Here at Marie Claire, we've even been calling it the British answer to The Row—quietly luxurious, softly tailored, and endlessly wearable.
As you’d expect from Powney, the foundation of Akyn lies in considered choices. Materials are traceable, regenerative, and consciously sourced, while care labels read like a sustainability glossary: European flax and hemp, RWS (Responsible Wool Standard) wool, and recycled or regenerative cotton. Some styles are even left undyed, lending the collection a calm, earthy palette that feels intentional and elevated all at once.
But Akyn is more than just good design and good materials—it’s a clear and uncompromising vision. One where the people, animals, and planet involved in the process are considered at every step. A single garment leaves no unnecessary mark; instead, it tells a story of mindful making and modern luxury.
In a world where fast fashion continues to dominate, Akyn offers something truly rare: pieces that look beautiful, feel incredible, and can actually be worn each and every day. Below, a curated look at the debut collection—and proof that sustainable and chic aren’t mutually exclusive.
Shop Akyn
In true Powney style, outerwear takes centre stage in the debut collection. A standout? This sculptural blazer crafted from undyed brown linen, wool, and lyocell—a modern classic that’s even better worn head-to-toe with the matching trousers.
Building on the foundations of great wardrobe staples, Akyn’s take on the classic white shirt perfectly reflects the brand’s design philosophy. Cut from 100% regenerative cotton and left completely undyed, it’s a masterclass in subtle detail—with statement buttoned cuffs for the signature style.
Although the collection largely focuses on black and natural neutral hues, the odd pop of colour is included—take this blue marl jumper as a key example. The 'love' embroidery makes it quite the standout find while the RWS-certified merino wool and recycled nylon blend keeps it cosy.
A great pair of jeans will form the basis of a huge number of outfits and will last in your wardrobe for many years to come. This 100% recycled cotton pair feature sharp front seams, an eye-catching raw hem and a statement button at the waist, elevating them from your everyday styles.
Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features.
