This influencer-approved brand is the secret to elevated summer attire

And it’s now available in the UK

woman wearing pieces from the Maksu new in page
(Image credit: Maksu)
Valeza Bakolli
By
published

If you’ve been on the hunt for the perfect statement pieces to add to your summer wardrobe, allow me to introduce you to contemporary womenswear brand Masku. With a brand founder of Turkish roots and pieces designed in-house in Madrid, you’ll find plenty of Mediterranean influence woven throughout each Maksu piece.

It’s a firm favourite of some of team MC’s favourite influencers - Lisa Ing Marinelli, Monikh and Jessie Bush to name a few - and now the brand is *finally* available to shop in the UK, I rushed to the new-in section and prepared to fill my basket.

As a shopping editor keen to upgrade my summer wardrobe, I’m looking for versatile pieces I can wear to the office and on holiday - from dresses and shorts to sandals - and here Maksu definitely delivers. Whether it’s through joyful colours or intricate prints and textures, the brand effortlessly nails elevated summer attire, complete with luxury fabrics for a final expensive-feeling touch. I was genuinely surprised to see that prices only go up to around £450 on the website.

After even more of a great deal? The summer sales have officially arrived, and Maksu has some brilliantly-priced pieces available ATM, so I’ve included some pieces in the brand’s up-to-40%-off sale too. Whether you’re shopping the brand’s sale or new-in section, get ready to look chic in the heat this summer.

Shop our top Maksu new in pieces

Nila Midi Dress
Nila Midi Dress

Floral print? Check. Intricate detail? Check. The perfect summer dress? Consider it found.

Vega Top
Vega Top

This silky top is making me dream of beach bars and palm trees.

Hada Trousers
Hada Trousers

I love the split detail and scalloped trim on these trousers. Best paired with the matching top.

Kaia Leather Boots
Kaia Leather Boots

Pair these knee-high boots with any midi or maxi piece for a Sienna Miller-esque summer outfit.

Edda Midi Dress
Edda Midi Dress

Pair this crochet dress with fisherman sandals for an easy pulled-together look.

Paulette Top
Paulette Top

This patterned waistcoat was one of Marinelli's favourites - it's not a want, it's a need.

Nara Tunic
Nara Tunic

After the perfect breathable tunic? Look no further.

Catalina Skirt
Catalina Skirt

Make a feminine statement with this textured linen skirt.

Mariola Blouse
Mariola Blouse

This lightweight blouse will take you from the beach to the office.

Sabina Top
Sabina Top

This silk off-the-shoulder number can be worn in so many different ways.

Gaelia Midi skirt
Gaelia Midi skirt

I love a drop-waist design, and this skirt adds floral embroidery into the mix.

Brunella Blouse
Brunella Blouse

I'm obsessed with everything about this tie-front blouse.

Our top Maksu sale picks

Anastasia Long Sleeve Midi Dress
Anastasia Long Sleeve Midi Dress

The print on this green dress feels very elevated. It's the perfect statement workwear dress.

Valeria Midi Dress
Valeria Midi Dress

This textured dress blends classic with contemporary.

Tavia Bermuda Shorts
Tavia Bermuda Shorts

Pair these Bermuda shorts with the patterned waistcoat above for a chic office-friendly look.

Alana Maxi Dress
Alana Maxi Dress

With its low back and flowy, floor-skimming skirt, this dress is the ideal summer piece.

Tula Flat Leather Sandals
Tula Flat Leather Sandals

These timeless leather sandals are reduced by 38%!

Mellea Sleeveless Top
Mellea Sleeveless Top

This textured top is very reasonably priced.

Quinn Midi Dress
Quinn Midi Dress

This can be dressed up or down - making it ideal for the office or a summer wedding.

Valeza Bakolli
Valeza Bakolli
Junior Shopping Editor

Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed, where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to being first on the scene to feature the latest fashion and beauty drops. She’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. That’s why she dedicates hours of her time every day to finding the best products online so you don’t have to - from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course. 

