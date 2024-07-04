This influencer-approved brand is the secret to elevated summer attire
And it’s now available in the UK
If you’ve been on the hunt for the perfect statement pieces to add to your summer wardrobe, allow me to introduce you to contemporary womenswear brand Masku. With a brand founder of Turkish roots and pieces designed in-house in Madrid, you’ll find plenty of Mediterranean influence woven throughout each Maksu piece.
It’s a firm favourite of some of team MC’s favourite influencers - Lisa Ing Marinelli, Monikh and Jessie Bush to name a few - and now the brand is *finally* available to shop in the UK, I rushed to the new-in section and prepared to fill my basket.
A post shared by Monikh (@monikh)
A photo posted by on
As a shopping editor keen to upgrade my summer wardrobe, I’m looking for versatile pieces I can wear to the office and on holiday - from dresses and shorts to sandals - and here Maksu definitely delivers. Whether it’s through joyful colours or intricate prints and textures, the brand effortlessly nails elevated summer attire, complete with luxury fabrics for a final expensive-feeling touch. I was genuinely surprised to see that prices only go up to around £450 on the website.
A post shared by Lisa Ing (@lisaingmarinelli)
A photo posted by on
After even more of a great deal? The summer sales have officially arrived, and Maksu has some brilliantly-priced pieces available ATM, so I’ve included some pieces in the brand’s up-to-40%-off sale too. Whether you’re shopping the brand’s sale or new-in section, get ready to look chic in the heat this summer.
Shop our top Maksu new in pieces
Floral print? Check. Intricate detail? Check. The perfect summer dress? Consider it found.
I love the split detail and scalloped trim on these trousers. Best paired with the matching top.
Pair these knee-high boots with any midi or maxi piece for a Sienna Miller-esque summer outfit.
This patterned waistcoat was one of Marinelli's favourites - it's not a want, it's a need.
Our top Maksu sale picks
The print on this green dress feels very elevated. It's the perfect statement workwear dress.
Pair these Bermuda shorts with the patterned waistcoat above for a chic office-friendly look.
With its low back and flowy, floor-skimming skirt, this dress is the ideal summer piece.
This can be dressed up or down - making it ideal for the office or a summer wedding.
Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed, where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to being first on the scene to feature the latest fashion and beauty drops. She’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. That’s why she dedicates hours of her time every day to finding the best products online so you don’t have to - from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course.
