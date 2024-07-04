This influencer-approved brand is the secret to elevated summer attire

If you’ve been on the hunt for the perfect statement pieces to add to your summer wardrobe, allow me to introduce you to contemporary womenswear brand Masku . With a brand founder of Turkish roots and pieces designed in-house in Madrid, you’ll find plenty of Mediterranean influence woven throughout each Maksu piece.

It’s a firm favourite of some of team MC’s favourite influencers - Lisa Ing Marinelli , Monikh and Jessie Bush to name a few - and now the brand is *finally* available to shop in the UK, I rushed to the new-in section and prepared to fill my basket.

A post shared by Monikh (@monikh) A photo posted by on

As a shopping editor keen to upgrade my summer wardrobe, I’m looking for versatile pieces I can wear to the office and on holiday - from dresses and shorts to sandals - and here Maksu definitely delivers. Whether it’s through joyful colours or intricate prints and textures, the brand effortlessly nails elevated summer attire, complete with luxury fabrics for a final expensive-feeling touch. I was genuinely surprised to see that prices only go up to around £450 on the website.

A post shared by Lisa Ing (@lisaingmarinelli) A photo posted by on

After even more of a great deal? The summer sales have officially arrived, and Maksu has some brilliantly-priced pieces available ATM, so I’ve included some pieces in the brand’s up-to-40%-off sale too. Whether you’re shopping the brand’s sale or new-in section, get ready to look chic in the heat this summer.

Shop our top Maksu new in pieces

Nila Midi Dress £240 at Maksu Floral print? Check. Intricate detail? Check. The perfect summer dress? Consider it found.

Vega Top £140 at Maksu This silky top is making me dream of beach bars and palm trees.

Hada Trousers £220 at Maksu I love the split detail and scalloped trim on these trousers. Best paired with the matching top.

Kaia Leather Boots £395 at Maksu Pair these knee-high boots with any midi or maxi piece for a Sienna Miller-esque summer outfit.

Edda Midi Dress £220 at Masku Pair this crochet dress with fisherman sandals for an easy pulled-together look.

Paulette Top £150 at Masku This patterned waistcoat was one of Marinelli's favourites - it's not a want, it's a need.

Nara Tunic £185 at Maksu After the perfect breathable tunic? Look no further.

Catalina Skirt £230 at Maksu Make a feminine statement with this textured linen skirt.

Mariola Blouse £240 at Maksu This lightweight blouse will take you from the beach to the office.

Sabina Top £180 at Maksu This silk off-the-shoulder number can be worn in so many different ways.

Gaelia Midi skirt £290 at Maksu I love a drop-waist design, and this skirt adds floral embroidery into the mix.

Brunella Blouse £198 at Maksu I'm obsessed with everything about this tie-front blouse.

Our top Maksu sale picks

Anastasia Long Sleeve Midi Dress £204 at Maksu (was £340) The print on this green dress feels very elevated. It's the perfect statement workwear dress.

Valeria Midi Dress £192.50 at Maksu This textured dress blends classic with contemporary.

Tavia Bermuda Shorts £129.50 at Maksu (was £185) Pair these Bermuda shorts with the patterned waistcoat above for a chic office-friendly look.

Alana Maxi Dress £159.60 at Maksu (was £220) With its low back and flowy, floor-skimming skirt, this dress is the ideal summer piece.

Tula Flat Leather Sandals £165 at Maksu (was £270) These timeless leather sandals are reduced by 38%!

Mellea Sleeveless Top £68.60 at Maksu (was £98) This textured top is very reasonably priced.