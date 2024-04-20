Forget about short shorts, culottes are the style you need this season

There will always be room in our wardrobes for short shorts (and summer dresses), especially for our summer holidays. But this season, we've fallen in love with culottes, or Bermuda shorts, whatever you'd like to call them.

Typically tailored and knee-length, they are cinched at the waist and have wide legs. They're a much dressier option that works well for the office as well as any events you are attending.

On the catwalk, designers played with the trend, giving it their own twist for Spring/Summer 2024. At Loewe, Jonathan Anderson presented tongue-in-cheek tailored camel shorts held together at the waist with a knitting needle. In Milan, Jil Sander's Creative Directors Lucie and Luke Meier delivered culottes for both men and women, in relaxed cuts and luxurious fabrics, including wool and leather.

(Image credit: Future)

They were also a staple at Copenhagen Fashion Week, with it-labels including Baum und Pferdgarten and Saks Potts offering up denim styles.

You might balk at the length of the shorts, but trust me when I say it's a length that is surprisingly flattering on all heights (I'm 5ft4 and they never make me appear shorter, whether I'm wearing heels or flats).

For this summer, I've seen plenty of chic linen culottes as well as some denim ones. Style them with tank tops and thong sandals for a nostalgic 00s take, or with oversized blazers and trainers for a more chic-but-casual approach.

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

Shop culottes