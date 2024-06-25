Sienna Miller just nailed effortless summer dressing and I'm stealing her look

I've always had a crush on Sienna Miller, but Sienna Miller, the-new-Chloe-era is something else.

Case in point: this perfect summer outfit, which the actor wore to the US premiere of Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1, and then to visit the Jimmy Kimmel studios in New York.

As you might have guessed, the cream gown is by Chemena Kamali, the new creative director of French house Chloé.

The spaghetti strap dress features lace inserts on a dusty white silk charmeuse fabric, and is part of the Spring 2025 collection.

Sienna rather unexpectedly teamed it with shiny knee-high boots with gold heels, also by the label, which somehow didn't look incongruous at all.

She accessorised with a vintage gold Bananas necklace and a Pompoms bracelet, also by Chloé, as well as a basket bag, which is just the perfect accessory for summer.

Being a Chloé muse comes with its perks, and the look won't hit stores until December 2024, but I've found some similar options for you, should you wish to recreate this iconic summer look.

The white boho dress

The chunky gold jewellery

The black boots