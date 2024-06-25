Sienna Miller just nailed effortless summer dressing and I'm stealing her look
It's a Siennaissance
I've always had a crush on Sienna Miller, but Sienna Miller, the-new-Chloe-era is something else.
Case in point: this perfect summer outfit, which the actor wore to the US premiere of Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1, and then to visit the Jimmy Kimmel studios in New York.
As you might have guessed, the cream gown is by Chemena Kamali, the new creative director of French house Chloé.
The spaghetti strap dress features lace inserts on a dusty white silk charmeuse fabric, and is part of the Spring 2025 collection.
Sienna rather unexpectedly teamed it with shiny knee-high boots with gold heels, also by the label, which somehow didn't look incongruous at all.
She accessorised with a vintage gold Bananas necklace and a Pompoms bracelet, also by Chloé, as well as a basket bag, which is just the perfect accessory for summer.
Being a Chloé muse comes with its perks, and the look won't hit stores until December 2024, but I've found some similar options for you, should you wish to recreate this iconic summer look.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
The white boho dress
The chunky gold jewellery
The black boots
The basket bag
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
-
Jennifer Lopez shocks budget airline passengers as she's spotted flying economy
Stars, they're just like us
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The strange link between the royal family and the funeral procession in House of the Dragon
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
I have oily skin and I’ve finally found a foundation that makes me look glowy, not greasy in this heat
No, I’m not wearing highlighter in this picture
By Valeza Bakolli