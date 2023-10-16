Kate Middleton just wore her signature Zara blazer—and we're obsessed all over again

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton was spotted wearing one of her key capsule wardrobe items—a boucle double-breasted Zara blazer—among sports fans at Stade de Marseille in France during the Rugby World Cup yesterday (Sunday, 16th October 2023).

The Princess of Wales looked chic in what's become one of her favoured ensembles lately—a tailored blazer paired with sleek trousers for a polished smart-casual vibe. It's a look that's similar to the bright yellow L.K. Bennett blazer she teamed with high-waisted black trousers—as well as some earrings with a special significance—for World Mental Health Day last week.

As a dedicated patron of England's Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League, it was no surprise to see Princess Catherine grace the stands for England's quarterfinal against Fiji.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Catherine was given the role of patron of England's Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League in February 2022 by the late Queen Elizabeth II. It was a position that was previously held by Prince Harry before he stepped back as a working royal with his wife, Meghan Markle, back in 2020.

For yesterday's match, which saw England crowned the winners after a tense game against Fiji, Catherine opted for one of her favourite jackets, a textured white Zara blazer with gold buttons, which she also owns in red.

Kate Middleton owns the same Zara blazer in red (Image credit: Getty Images)

A surprisingly affordable addition to the Princess's wardrobe, the Textured Double-Breasted Blazer from Zara costs just £65.99. While you can't currently pick up the blazer in Princess Catherine's vibrant red shade, there is a black option, which comes in at the same price point.

The structured blazer is a great choice for transitional dressing, featuring a lapel collar and long sleeves that will protect against the autumn chill, as well as shoulder pads that add to its boxy shape.

It's a bestseller for the brand—and we're predicting this stylish jacket will now be flying off the shelves. From the facial oil Princess Catherine swears by, to her go-to beauty products, it seems that whatever Kate invests in, the world soon follows.

This isn't the first time the Princess of Wales has made an appearance at the Rugby World Cup. Kate was also spotted a month ago cheering England on at a match against Argentina.

For that appearance, the Princess opted for a similar ensemble, turning to her trusty white Alexander McQueen blazer and matching trousers.

At £1,945 it's a very different price point to her affordable Zara option. We're pleased to see we can still get a Princess-worthy blazer without breaking the bank!

Shop our edit of new season blazers