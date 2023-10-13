Kate Middleton can’t stop wearing these earrings—and they have a special significance

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton has been spotted wearing some very significant earrings during a series of events for World Mental Health Day.

We're all ears when it comes to Princess Catherine's favourite fashion and beauty buys, from Kate Middleton's fave facial oil to the go-to-beauty buys she can't live without—and it's great to see her wearing such an affordable option, with her latest earrings retailing at just £25.50.

We first spotted Princess Catherine wearing the Issy Star earrings, delicate gold hoops in the shape of stars, earlier this week styled with a bright yellow blazer, as she and Prince William hosted the Royal Foundation event, Exploring our Emotional Worlds.

There's a heartbreaking story behind these earrings specifically, making Princess Catherine's choice to wear them all the more poignant.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The earrings were gifted by Sarah Renton at the Maidenhead Rugby Club earlier this year, who lost her daughter Issy Phipps to suicide, with proceeds going towards mental health charity Brave Minds.

"My daughter Issy took her own life," Issy's mum Sarah shared at the time. "The proceeds from the earrings are going to a charity called Brave Minds, a mental health charity that supports children using the platforms of rugby clubs. Mental health is such an important issue.

Kate wore the earrings earlier in the week (Image credit: Getty Images)

"She was wonderful, Issy, a real breath of fresh air. She had wonderful, wonderful friends, surrounded herself with the best people.

"She was owning life, doing so well in her A levels, she was going to do an elite rugby programme, she played touch rugby for England and got a gold medal in the summer.

"But she was also struggling with depression. Everything was harder than it was supposed to be. We thought she was obviously doing better than she was."

Kate promised to wear the earrings at the time and—true to her word—she's been spotted twice in them this week.

Kate wore the earrings again yesterday (Image credit: Getty Images)

She said of her involvement in World Mental Health Day in a speech this week: "William and I believe we need to do all we can as a society to help young people develop the emotional and social life skills they need for good mental health, and to thrive in the world around them. Together, let’s build a brighter, more resilient future."

There’s no denying that whatever Princess Catherine wears, it soon sells out—and these classic earrings are no exception.

Retailing at just £25.50 online at Ear Sass, they're a very affordable way to copy Kate's style and, understandably, the earrings have sold out already, but you can pre-order them for 4-6 weeks time.

The brand said on its website: "We are so grateful for everyone ordering the ISSY STAR earrings and with Princess Kate wearing them for a second time this week our orders have increased.

Ear Sass Issy Star earrings Pre-order for £25.50 £5 of every sale of the Issy Star earrings goes to charity Brave Minds.

"The ISSY STAR in both Gold and White Gold is now only available on pre-order with a delivery time estimated for 4-6 weeks."

You'll have to get in quickly if you want to get your hands on a pair of these princess-worthy earrings—with proceeds going towards a very important cause.