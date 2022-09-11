Kate Middleton will ‘create her own path’ as the Princess of Wales

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Following the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday 8th September, the world has been mourning the loss of the longest serving monarch in British history.

Her Majesty passed away at her Balmoral home last week, and King Charles III was formally announced as sovereign in an historic televised ceremony this weekend.

During the meeting with Privy Counsellors, Charles III pledged to continue his mother’s legacy and draw inspiration from her dedication to service, stating: ‘I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set.’

The new monarch also announced that Prince William and Kate Middleton shall from hereon be known as the Prince and Princess of Wales, a title he himself had held for 64 years.

In an address to the nation following the Queen’s death, Charles said: ‘I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty.

‘With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.’

William has spoken about the ‘honour’ of receiving the title, telling Wales’ first minister Mark Drakeford that he will serve the country with ‘humility and great respect.’

Kate will now be known as the Princess of Wales, a title which has been used since the 14th century for the wife of the heir to the British throne.

While Queen Consort Camilla previously held the title, she never formally used it out of respect for the late Princess Diana who was given the title following her wedding to Charles in 1981.

Now, Kate reportedly hopes to carve a new future for herself in the role.

Via The Guardian, a source said: ‘The new Princess of Wales appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path.’

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams added: ‘William and Kate have concentrated on fewer charities than Charles, but done more for those they have chosen.

‘Kate has been increasingly hands-on and has shown a particular interest in early-years development, so I imagine she would like her legacy to show that she made a difference in that area.’

William and Kate have also inherited the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall titles, formerly held by Charles III and Camilla.

Our thoughts are with the royal family at this difficult time.