The chicest handbags under £500, handpicked by a fashion editor

There is no denying that a handbag can be one of the most utilised purchases in your wardrobe. Day-in-day-out, handbags act as the ultimate companion to accompany you wherever you go. And while investing in a designer handbag can come with an eyewatering price point, these days there are definitely luxurious options around that sit within a more attainable range.

Enter our edit of designer bags under £500. From Coach to Cult Gaia, Jacquemus to Max Mara, so many coveted brands are creating affordable carryalls you’ll want to wear on repeat. Between everyday options in shades of tan, beige and black and statement makers in bold hues of pink, blue and green, below we have investment items for all occasions.

If sustainability is on your mind, we have that covered, too. Mashu is an eco-conscious handbag brand making its vegan products from apple, pineapple and grape leather. While Coach’s new Coachtopia range embraces a circular fashion philosophy, utilising offcuts and leather scraps (which would previously have been discarded) in the creation of fun new styles.

From everyday to evening, keep scrolling to shop our edit of the best handbags under £500.

Everyday Bags

(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to worthwhile investments, there’s nothing quite as useful as an everyday bag. Where price-per-wear is concerned, everyday bags might just be some of the most cost-effective items you ever own. In terms of trends, recently designers have been championing crescent and oval shapes, with rounded silhouettes becoming the look du jour. Sleek, ‘90s-inspired shoulder bags are still as popular as ever, as evidenced by the prominence of Jacquemus’ new Le Bisou.

Statement Bags

(Image credit: Future)

If you’re looking for a bag that’s going to stand out in the crowd, then look no further than the edit above. Coachtopia’s bright, patterned bags made from recycled materials will certainly be a fun purchase you can feel good about. While Cult Gaia has added the green Gia bag to its ever-growing collection of in-demand accessories. We’re also loving the summery hues available at Hogan and sustainable label, Mashu.

Evening Bags

With summer event calendars getting busier by the minute, you might be on the lookout for an evening bag to accompany all your outfits. Clutches have historically been the most popular style when it comes to event dressing and there are plenty of options around this season from Max Mara to Cult Gaia. Though, if you’re looking for something a little more unique, brands like Lulu Guinness are creating distinctive sculptural accessories this season, like the cute flower pot bag below.

(Image credit: Future)