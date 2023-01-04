Trust me, this is set to become the It-bag of 2023

Here at Marie Claire, we know a thing or two about the best designer handbags (opens in new tab). From newer styles (opens in new tab) to tried-and-tested classics, we consider ourselves to have a fairly vast repertoire of knowledge when it comes to carryalls.

And while it may only be the 4th day of 2023, I am confident that I have already found the It-bag that is set to be big news this year.

Enter, Jacquemus' Le Bisou bag.

(Image credit: Jacqeumus)

Launched on the runway at Jacqeumus' recent December show, the Le Bisou bag is a classic shoulder bag with a unique, rectangular shape. The bag is modern yet also refined, with a slight nod to the popular minimalist shapes of the '90s and early 2000s. Overall, it has all the makings of a handbag set to reach cult status.

While the item only debuted on the 12th of December, it is already available to purchase at a few select retailers. Jacquemus (opens in new tab) has released the bag in several iterations. There is the Le Bisou Cadenas, which is made from leather and adorned with a padlock. The Le Bisou Perle, which features a statement bead design. And the Le Bisou mousqueton, which has replaced its regular leather handle with a curved gold metal strap.

In terms of shades, Jacquemus has that covered too. The bag is available in just about every colour of the rainbow, ranging from pink and purple to blue, yellow, orange and brown. Plus, the item has already been carried by the likes of Emma Chamberlain, Christine Quinn and Amina Muaddi. How's that for an endorsement?

Ready to get your hands on the newest designer gem? (Some of the bags even retail for under £500 (opens in new tab)!) Keep scrolling to shop the Jacquemus Le Bisou below and get ahead of the crowd this year.

Shop the Jacquemus Le Bisou bag: