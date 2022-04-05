If you’re looking for a luxurious yet affordable handbag, then my edit of the best designer handbags under £500 is for you. It includes contemporary styles that are more high end then high street handbags under £100, but that are just that little bit more attainable that the top end designer handbags, sans compromising on style of course.
Make no mistake, just because you don’t have £1,000 to drop at Dior, Bottega Veneta or Chanel doesn’t mean the designer market is completely closed off to you. More and more labels are offering entry-market styles, meaning you can still proudly say you own designer (if you’re into logos and labels), without breaking the bank too much.
For example, Loewe’s basket bag is a bestseller year after year, and for good reason: it’s the perfect summer bag and never goes out of style. Jacquemus’ Le Bambino bag might be small in size, but mighty in style. And it’s so Instagram-worthy. Miu Miu’s clutch bags are perfect for going out out. You can even buy mid-range styles from the likes of J.W. Anderson, Mulberry and Prada, believe it or not.
Isabel Marant and Acne have impeccable tote bags that are roomy and stylish, and A.P.C is great for understated leather bags.
Then you have all your cool contemporary brands. Think Ganni for cool prints, STAUD for baguette bags, By Far for more fun, trend-led pieces and Kassl Editions for go-with-everything pouches.
Much like their more expensive counterparts, these affordable styles can suit all tastes, whether you want a colourful trend-led design for now, or something more classical that will stand the test of time – which, let’s face it, is the ultimate investment and cost-per-wear goal.
So, fancy a treat without waiting for several paydays? Keep scrolling to shop my edit of the best designer handbags under £500.
PRADA Brand-plaque recycled-polyamide and leather pouch bag, £410 at Selfridges
Prada’s recycle-polyamide range is a great sustainable option in the luxury market. This cool pouch will fit a surprising amount of your belongings, perfect for a night out.
JACQUEMUS Le Bambino leather cross-body bag, £420
Jacquemus’ bestseller Le Bambino might be tiny, but it sure is stylish. You can buy it in any number of covetable colours from orange to pink, but I love this bright blue.
KASSL EDITIONS anchor small coated shoulder bag, £220 at MatchesFashion
Made from a coated cotton blend, Kassl Editions’ apple-green Anchor shoulder bag is softly padded to impart texture to everyday looks.
ELLEME Vague Mini leather crossbody bag, £287 at MyTheresa
Elleme's Vague bag is the kind of accessory you can rely on for every occasion. This crossbody design has gathered detailing – a brand signature – and is made from smooth leather.
Baily Xs , £460 at Celine
Celine’s mini Baily bag is adorned with the house’s logo, pulled from the archives. A true classic.
Wandler Brown Penelope Mini Leather Shoulder Bag, £460
This brown Wandler Penelope mini leather shoulder bag is crafted in Italy. It has a structured silhouette, enhanced by a tonal rectangular panel that runs from the rear to the front fold over flap.
LOEWE Neutral Basket Raffia Tote Bag, £375 at Browns
This neutral Loewe Basket raffia tote bag is crafted from woven straw and features leather handles and a leather patch detailed with an embossed logo.
COACH Tabby Pillow Mini leather cross-body bag, £395 at Selfridges
Coach’s pillow range caused quite the stir when it was launched by JLo last year, and for spring summer it comes in an array of gorgeous pastel colourways such as this cream version.
Chloé Brown Marcie Mini Basket Tote Bag, £410
This brown Chloé Marcie mini basket tote bag has been woven with raffia. Featuring a fold over leather saddle front, this tote has a front buckle fastening and an adjustable shoulder strap.
Burberry Neutral Pheobe Icon Stripe Mini Bucket Bag, £350 at Browns
This neutral Burberry Pheobe Icon stripe mini bucket bag is sustainably made using recycled materials. With all-over signature patterning, it features a drawstring fastening that can be used as a hand strap, printed black logo lettering to the front, internal logo patch and front zipped pocket.
ISABEL MARANT Yenky logo-flocked cotton-canvas tote bag, £110 at MatchesFashion
A tote bag is a wardrobe essential, especially if you’re going into the office again, and this style is so much chicer than any laptop bag.
MM6 MAISON MARGIELA Japanese mesh shoulder bag, £190
MM6 designs are perfect for the minimalists amongst you.This season the iconic Japanese bag gets re-imagined in mesh, giving it a utilitarian feel.
STAUD Ollie polished-leather shoulder bag, £215
No one does affordable baguette bags quite like Staud.
Saint Laurent logo-plaque quilted clutch bag, £345 at Farfetch
If you’re looking for a true investment clutch, then you’ll be hard pressed to find one as iconic as Saint Laurent’s quilted bag, featuring the house’s iconic gold logo.