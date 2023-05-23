Jennifer Lopez's latest handbag retails for under £100, here's where it's from

Jennifer Lopez is one of the world's most recognisable women. Not only is she a singer, actress and footwear designer, but the star is also the reason Google Images was invented. (Yes, really!)

Lopez is often seen out and about at red-carpet events and film premieres, and as you can imagine she is always dressed to the nines in enviable designer wares, though as it turns out, JLo is also quite partial to a more affordable buy when she is off-duty.

Last week, Lopez was photographed while out in Los Angeles, and despite her track record of carrying luxurious designer bags, on this occasion, she was seen toting a much more attainable item in the form of Charles and Keith's White Crescent Hobo Bag.

(Image credit: Getty)

Retailing for under £100, this bag is certainly one of the more affordable items we have seen JLo sport of late, and of course, it is refreshing to see the star opting for attainable buys at a high-street price point.

As a brand, Charles & Keith is based in Singapore but has amassed a global fanbase of late, which includes fashion editors, industry insiders and evidently, celebrities.

When it comes to handbag trends, crescent-shaped bags are certainly having a moment right now. The half-moon shapes have been just about everywhere, championed by designer brands including Prada, Staud and Anine Bing.

Of course, it didn't take long for high-street retailers to start following suit, and now you can find rounded, crescent-shaped bags everywhere from Mango, to Cos and more.

If you're looking to add this chic handbag silhouette to your rotation, we have taken the hard work out of it and already searched the web for the best affordable crescent-shaped bags around.

Keep scrolling to shop Jennifer Lopez's bag of choice, alongside a few other high-street crescent-shaped bags.

Shop Jennifer Lopez's Charles & Keith Bag:

Shop more crescent shaped bags: