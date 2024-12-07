Christmas gifts so fun and unique, even the pickiest kids will be thrilled
The ultimate gift guide for kids that have everything
Knowing what to buy a child for Christmas, is no mean feat. In fact, out of everyone you may need to buy for, whether it's the beauty fanatic, picky fashion friend, self-care queens, man in your life or the person that has everything - for some reason finding a gift that feels special and useful in equal measure for a child, is a challenge.
But fear not, we're here to make Christmas morning magical for your little ones with the perfect gift for every age group. Whether you’re shopping for a baby’s first Christmas or a creative activity for a curious 10-year-old, we’ve got you covered.
For ages 0-3, look for cosy keepsakes like soft slippers, sensory toys, or a charming pull-along companion to encourage early play. Kids aged 3-6 will adore imaginative gifts such as a wooden kitchen, dress-up costumes, or whimsical accessories. For budding adventurers aged 6-10, consider interactive gadgets, creative sets, or the joy of an instant camera for capturing their favourite moments.
From classic wooden train sets and cuddly companions to cutting-edge STEM kits and stylish wardrobe staples, each gift idea has been thoughtfully selected to bring smiles and spark their imagination.
Watch their little faces light up as they unwrap something truly special this festive season.
GIFTS FOR KIDS 0-3 YEARS OLD
This beautifully illustrated box set brings the beloved stories of Peter Rabbit and friends to life, offering hours of enchanting reading for babies and toddlers and a set they’ll keep forever.
There's a lot to buy with newborns, so gifting investment pieces made from cashmere or silk will always be welcome.
Children's coats don’t come more fabulous than this faux brown and pink number by cult Scandi brand Mini Rodini.
Handcrafted from natural materials, these adorable mittens keep tiny fingers warm and stylish, making them an ideal and sustainable Christmas gift for babies.
This striped hot air balloon will add a touch of magic to their nursery and give them something to watch as they fall asleep.
This sweet and squishy gingerbread house soft toy will bring festive cheer to any nursery.
Danish label Konges Slojd make the sweetest apparel for children in beautifully muted colour palettes.
Spoil the little one in your life with this miniature McClaren car.
Children’s prams don’t come chicer than this pale pink wicker wone by Olli Ella.
This cute cardigan is perfect for keeping little ones cosy while adding a fun pop of colour to their winter wardrobe.
A delightful, hand-crafted pull-along dog, Eliot is made by classic toy brand Elgmont and will fast become their best friend.
Personalised and hand-stitched, these little name tags are a great way to customise your kids' kit - perfect stocking fillers.
Next do a great selection of children's gifts including nail polishes and bath bombs.
A brio train set is a timeless classic and this set includes 120 pieces to build endless tracks and imaginative journeys, this timeless wooden train set fosters creativity, hand-eye coordination, and endless fun for young engineers.
GIFTS FOR 3-6 YEARS OLD
For the sophisticated mini traveller, a personalised suitcase from Not Another Bill will fit all their travel essentials.
With thrilling loops and high-speed action, this set brings excitement to race fans and encourages endless hours of play.
They'll be no arguments about wrapping up warm when they see these fuzzy yeti boots.
Let little space explorers dream big with this astronaut costume, sparking creativity and immersive playtime for future astronauts.
Its fun, compact and can be synced to your phone to play music.
London-based illustrator Karin Akesson makes the sweetest affordable personalised children's gifts, including this metal pencil case.
Inspire them to make their own woolly hats and scarves with this knitting set.
This charming Cherry bag by Konges Sloejd is perfect for hiding their treasures inside.
Parents will light up at the site of these mess-free watercolour pencils. Perfect for rainy days and travelling, these pencils ‘activate’ when dipped into water
Faune dresses are exquisitely made and this cotton nightie with vintage inspired cutwork bow embroidery is the perfect understated style to waft around in on Christmas morning.
A magical book that brings Tchaikovsky's classic to life, with its interactive musical elements.
Meri Meri’s fancy dress costumes are a cut above the rest - this dreamy fairy costume is sure to inspire magical adventures
A Tonies audio box allows little ones to enjoy stories and music in a simple, screen-free way and the little figurines are an exciting bonus
This elegant nightdress has some beautiful features, with mother of pearl buttons and a delicately scallop-edged collar. Gold star embroidery makes it the perfect Christmas Eve night dress.
A super fun game that will help little ones improve their motor skills and tire them out too!
GIFTS FOR KIDS 6-10 YEARS OLD
Turn any room into a stage with this Bluetooth-enabled karaoke kit, perfect for singing along to your favourite songs.
Give the gift of cosy comfort with a pair of pyjamas and a matching sleep mask to get them sleepover ready!
For the little explorer in your life - everything they need to make a serious den.
Perfect for aspiring beauty gurus, this LED vanity mirror offers a stylish way to practise hairstyles and will make a perfect addition to their bedroom.
Independent label Bob & Blossom make the sweetest tutu dresses - and they're all under £40.
Unleash your child’s inner artist with this premium art set featuring watercolors, brushes, and sketching tools.
Featuring playful patterns and soft, breathable fabric, these floral Cath Kidston sheets will mean they’ll be excited to hop into bed each night.
Compact, durable, and perfect for on-the-go entertainment, the Yoto Mini allows kids to listen to stories, music, and more with its simple card-based system. It’s the ideal travel companion for car journeys or road trips.
Give them playground cred a pair of trainers from cult label Hoka.
Young dino enthusiasts will love building this ferocious T-Rex, which can be reconfigured into a flying pterosaur or a triceratops
No sleepover or den is complete without a set of walkie-talkies - these ones offer a fun way for children to communicate and offer a range of up to 1.5km.
Capture memories instantly with this user-friendly, colourful instant camera. Kids can print photos on the spot, perfect for creating scrapbooks and decorating their rooms with photos.
New brand Whatever make tracksuits that are as cool as they are comfy.With a focus on sustainability and quality, they are also customizable and come in great colour combos.
This educational kit lets kids explore the wonders of science with over 75 exciting chemistry experiments.
Florrie Thomas is a stylist, brand consultant and content creator and co-founder of personal styling consultancy, WRAPP10.
