Knowing what to buy a child for Christmas, is no mean feat. In fact, out of everyone you may need to buy for, whether it's the beauty fanatic, picky fashion friend, self-care queens, man in your life or the person that has everything - for some reason finding a gift that feels special and useful in equal measure for a child, is a challenge.

But fear not, we're here to make Christmas morning magical for your little ones with the perfect gift for every age group. Whether you’re shopping for a baby’s first Christmas or a creative activity for a curious 10-year-old, we’ve got you covered.

For ages 0-3, look for cosy keepsakes like soft slippers, sensory toys, or a charming pull-along companion to encourage early play. Kids aged 3-6 will adore imaginative gifts such as a wooden kitchen, dress-up costumes, or whimsical accessories. For budding adventurers aged 6-10, consider interactive gadgets, creative sets, or the joy of an instant camera for capturing their favourite moments.

From classic wooden train sets and cuddly companions to cutting-edge STEM kits and stylish wardrobe staples, each gift idea has been thoughtfully selected to bring smiles and spark their imagination.

Watch their little faces light up as they unwrap something truly special this festive season.

GIFTS FOR KIDS 0-3 YEARS OLD

The World of Peter Rabbit - The Complete Works £37.90 (was £140) at Amazon UK This beautifully illustrated box set brings the beloved stories of Peter Rabbit and friends to life, offering hours of enchanting reading for babies and toddlers and a set they’ll keep forever.

Zara Cotton/silk Knit Set £32.99 at Zara There's a lot to buy with newborns, so gifting investment pieces made from cashmere or silk will always be welcome.

Mini Rodini Faux Fur Coat £140 at Mini Rodini Children's coats don’t come more fabulous than this faux brown and pink number by cult Scandi brand Mini Rodini.

Binibamba Stay Cosy Hat & Mittens Set £65 (was £75) at Binibamba Handcrafted from natural materials, these adorable mittens keep tiny fingers warm and stylish, making them an ideal and sustainable Christmas gift for babies.

Striped Small Hot Air Balloon in Blue £25 at Pepa London This striped hot air balloon will add a touch of magic to their nursery and give them something to watch as they fall asleep.

Jelly Cat Ginger Bread House £45 at Kidly This sweet and squishy gingerbread house soft toy will bring festive cheer to any nursery.

Konges Slojd Belou Ladybug-Print Merino-Wool Beret £30 at Selfridges Danish label Konges Slojd make the sweetest apparel for children in beautifully muted colour palettes.

Ricco McLaren GT Ride On Car Blue £299 at Fenwick Spoil the little one in your life with this miniature McClaren car.

Moon Strolley in Seashell Pink by Olli Ella £99.90 at Junior Edition Children’s prams don’t come chicer than this pale pink wicker wone by Olli Ella.

Silos Baby & Kids Cardigan £85 at Shrimps This cute cardigan is perfect for keeping little ones cosy while adding a fun pop of colour to their winter wardrobe.

Egmont Pull-Along Eliot £45 at Trotters A delightful, hand-crafted pull-along dog, Eliot is made by classic toy brand Elgmont and will fast become their best friend.

Boden Novelty Borg Ear Muffs £19 at Boden Boden are always a no-brainer for fun children's winter accessories.

Vintage Chain Stitched Personalised Name Badge £18 at Holly & Co Personalised and hand-stitched, these little name tags are a great way to customise your kids' kit - perfect stocking fillers.

Next Purple Set of 7 Mermaid Nail Polish Gift Set £8 at Next Next do a great selection of children's gifts including nail polishes and bath bombs.

John Lewis Wooden Train Set £65 at John Lewis A brio train set is a timeless classic and this set includes 120 pieces to build endless tracks and imaginative journeys, this timeless wooden train set fosters creativity, hand-eye coordination, and endless fun for young engineers.

GIFTS FOR 3-6 YEARS OLD

Not Another Bill Kids Wheelie Suitcase £119 at Not Another Bill For the sophisticated mini traveller, a personalised suitcase from Not Another Bill will fit all their travel essentials.

Hotwheels Track £55 at Selfridges With thrilling loops and high-speed action, this set brings excitement to race fans and encourages endless hours of play.

Age of Innocence Yuki Pink Wool Lined Boots £140 at Age Of Innocence They'll be no arguments about wrapping up warm when they see these fuzzy yeti boots.

Melissa & Doug Astronaut Role Play Costume £34.99 at M&S Let little space explorers dream big with this astronaut costume, sparking creativity and immersive playtime for future astronauts.

Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone £19.99 Its fun, compact and can be synced to your phone to play music.

Karin Akesson Children's Personalised Name Pencil Case £15 at Karin Akesson London-based illustrator Karin Akesson makes the sweetest affordable personalised children's gifts, including this metal pencil case.

FAO Schwarz Toy Station Knitting Set £53 at Selfridges Inspire them to make their own woolly hats and scarves with this knitting set.

Konges Sloejd Cherry Bag £25 at Selfridges This charming Cherry bag by Konges Sloejd is perfect for hiding their treasures inside.

Watercolour Pencil Set £14 at Quinn Says Parents will light up at the site of these mess-free watercolour pencils. Perfect for rainy days and travelling, these pencils ‘activate’ when dipped into water

Faune Clementine Nightdress £58 at Faune Faune dresses are exquisitely made and this cotton nightie with vintage inspired cutwork bow embroidery is the perfect understated style to waft around in on Christmas morning.

The Story Orchestra: The Nutcracker Hardback Book £16.99 at Trotters A magical book that brings Tchaikovsky's classic to life, with its interactive musical elements.

Meri Meri Fairy Costume £80 at Meri Meri Meri Meri’s fancy dress costumes are a cut above the rest - this dreamy fairy costume is sure to inspire magical adventures

Toniebox Starter Set View at Harrods View at John Lewis View at very.co.uk A Tonies audio box allows little ones to enjoy stories and music in a simple, screen-free way and the little figurines are an exciting bonus

If Only If Margot Celestial Dress £55 at If Only This elegant nightdress has some beautiful features, with mother of pearl buttons and a delicately scallop-edged collar. Gold star embroidery makes it the perfect Christmas Eve night dress.

Whack a Frog game £29.99 A super fun game that will help little ones improve their motor skills and tire them out too!

GIFTS FOR KIDS 6-10 YEARS OLD

Lucky Voice Karaoke Kit £60 at Selfridges Turn any room into a stage with this Bluetooth-enabled karaoke kit, perfect for singing along to your favourite songs.

Marks & Spencer Satin Zodiac Pyjamas With Eye Mask (6-16 Yrs) £25 at Marks & Spencer Give the gift of cosy comfort with a pair of pyjamas and a matching sleep mask to get them sleepover ready!

The Original Den Kit Visit Site For the little explorer in your life - everything they need to make a serious den.

UO Heart LED Makeup Vanity Mirror £25 at Urban Outfitters Perfect for aspiring beauty gurus, this LED vanity mirror offers a stylish way to practise hairstyles and will make a perfect addition to their bedroom.

Bob & Blossom Polka Dot-Print Tutu Cotton-Blend Dress £36 at Selfridges Independent label Bob & Blossom make the sweetest tutu dresses - and they're all under £40.

Not Another Bill Art Box £55 at Not Another Bill Unleash your child’s inner artist with this premium art set featuring watercolors, brushes, and sketching tools.

Cath Kidston Pink Ditsy Archive Duvet Cover and Pillowcase £50-£90 at Next Featuring playful patterns and soft, breathable fabric, these floral Cath Kidston sheets will mean they’ll be excited to hop into bed each night.

Yoto Mini £59.99 at Yoto Play Compact, durable, and perfect for on-the-go entertainment, the Yoto Mini allows kids to listen to stories, music, and more with its simple card-based system. It’s the ideal travel companion for car journeys or road trips.

Hoka Kids' Speedgoat 6 Logo-Print Low-Top Trainers £85 at Selfridges Give them playground cred a pair of trainers from cult label Hoka.

Lego Creator 31151 T. Rex £44 at John Lewis Young dino enthusiasts will love building this ferocious T-Rex, which can be reconfigured into a flying pterosaur or a triceratops

VTech KidiGear Walkie Talkies £40 (was £44.95) at John Lewis No sleepover or den is complete without a set of walkie-talkies - these ones offer a fun way for children to communicate and offer a range of up to 1.5km.

FujifilmInstax Mini 12 Instant Camera £73.78 at John Lewis Capture memories instantly with this user-friendly, colourful instant camera. Kids can print photos on the spot, perfect for creating scrapbooks and decorating their rooms with photos.

Whatever Sweats Organic Tracksuit New brand Whatever make tracksuits that are as cool as they are comfy.With a focus on sustainability and quality, they are also customizable and come in great colour combos.

Buki Chemistry Set with 75 Experiments £29.99 at Bright Minds This educational kit lets kids explore the wonders of science with over 75 exciting chemistry experiments.