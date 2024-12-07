Christmas gifts so fun and unique, even the pickiest kids will be thrilled

The ultimate gift guide for kids that have everything

gift guide for children
Knowing what to buy a child for Christmas, is no mean feat. In fact, out of everyone you may need to buy for, whether it's the beauty fanatic, picky fashion friend, self-care queens, man in your life or the person that has everything - for some reason finding a gift that feels special and useful in equal measure for a child, is a challenge.

But fear not, we're here to make Christmas morning magical for your little ones with the perfect gift for every age group. Whether you’re shopping for a baby’s first Christmas or a creative activity for a curious 10-year-old, we’ve got you covered.

For ages 0-3, look for cosy keepsakes like soft slippers, sensory toys, or a charming pull-along companion to encourage early play. Kids aged 3-6 will adore imaginative gifts such as a wooden kitchen, dress-up costumes, or whimsical accessories. For budding adventurers aged 6-10, consider interactive gadgets, creative sets, or the joy of an instant camera for capturing their favourite moments.

From classic wooden train sets and cuddly companions to cutting-edge STEM kits and stylish wardrobe staples, each gift idea has been thoughtfully selected to bring smiles and spark their imagination.

Watch their little faces light up as they unwrap something truly special this festive season.

GIFTS FOR KIDS 0-3 YEARS OLD

The World of Peter Rabbit - The Complete Works
The World of Peter Rabbit - The Complete Works

This beautifully illustrated box set brings the beloved stories of Peter Rabbit and friends to life, offering hours of enchanting reading for babies and toddlers and a set they’ll keep forever.

Dusen DusenBaby Hooded Towel
Baby Hooded Towel

Cotton/silk Knit Set
Zara Cotton/silk Knit Set

There's a lot to buy with newborns, so gifting investment pieces made from cashmere or silk will always be welcome.

Mini Rodini Faux Fur Coat
Mini Rodini Faux Fur Coat

Children's coats don’t come more fabulous than this faux brown and pink number by cult Scandi brand Mini Rodini.

Binibamba Stay Cosy Hat & Mittens Set
Binibamba Stay Cosy Hat & Mittens Set

Handcrafted from natural materials, these adorable mittens keep tiny fingers warm and stylish, making them an ideal and sustainable Christmas gift for babies.

Striped Small Hot Air Balloon in Blue
Striped Small Hot Air Balloon in Blue

This striped hot air balloon will add a touch of magic to their nursery and give them something to watch as they fall asleep.

Jelly Cat Ginger Bread House
Jelly Cat Ginger Bread House

This sweet and squishy gingerbread house soft toy will bring festive cheer to any nursery.

Belou Ladybug-Print Knitted Merino-Wool Beret 12 Months - 8 Years
Konges Slojd Belou Ladybug-Print Merino-Wool Beret

Danish label Konges Slojd make the sweetest apparel for children in beautifully muted colour palettes.

RiccoMcLaren GT Ride On Car Blue
Ricco McLaren GT Ride On Car Blue

Spoil the little one in your life with this miniature McClaren car.

Moon Strolley in Seashell Pink by Olli Ella
Moon Strolley in Seashell Pink by Olli Ella

Children’s prams don’t come chicer than this pale pink wicker wone by Olli Ella.

Silos Baby & Kids Cardigan
Silos Baby & Kids Cardigan

This cute cardigan is perfect for keeping little ones cosy while adding a fun pop of colour to their winter wardrobe.

Egmont Pull-Along Eliot
Egmont Pull-Along Eliot

A delightful, hand-crafted pull-along dog, Eliot is made by classic toy brand Elgmont and will fast become their best friend.

Boden Novelty Borg Ear Muffs
Boden Novelty Borg Ear Muffs

Boden are always a no-brainer for fun children's winter accessories.

Vintage Chain Stitched Personalised Name Badge
Vintage Chain Stitched Personalised Name Badge

Personalised and hand-stitched, these little name tags are a great way to customise your kids' kit - perfect stocking fillers.

Purple Set of 7 Mermaid Nail Polish Gift Set
Next Purple Set of 7 Mermaid Nail Polish Gift Set

Next do a great selection of children's gifts including nail polishes and bath bombs.

Wooden Train Set
John Lewis Wooden Train Set

A brio train set is a timeless classic and this set includes 120 pieces to build endless tracks and imaginative journeys, this timeless wooden train set fosters creativity, hand-eye coordination, and endless fun for young engineers.

GIFTS FOR 3-6 YEARS OLD

Not Another Bill Kids Wheelie Suitcase
Not Another Bill Kids Wheelie Suitcase

For the sophisticated mini traveller, a personalised suitcase from Not Another Bill will fit all their travel essentials.

Hotwheels Track
Hotwheels Track

With thrilling loops and high-speed action, this set brings excitement to race fans and encourages endless hours of play.

Yuki Pink
Age of Innocence Yuki Pink Wool Lined Boots

They'll be no arguments about wrapping up warm when they see these fuzzy yeti boots.

Melissa & Doug Astronaut Role Play Costume
Melissa & Doug Astronaut Role Play Costume

Let little space explorers dream big with this astronaut costume, sparking creativity and immersive playtime for future astronauts.

Laqula Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone With Led Lights Portable Handheld Singing Karaoke Speaker Machine Toys for Kids Adults (champagne, W/10 Disposable Microphone Covers)
Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone

Its fun, compact and can be synced to your phone to play music.

Karin Akesson Children's Personalised Name Pencil Case
Karin Akesson Children's Personalised Name Pencil Case

London-based illustrator Karin Akesson makes the sweetest affordable personalised children's gifts, including this metal pencil case.

Toy Station Knitting Set
FAO Schwarz Toy Station Knitting Set

Inspire them to make their own woolly hats and scarves with this knitting set.

Konges Sloejd Cherry Bag

Konges Sloejd Cherry Bag

This charming Cherry bag by Konges Sloejd is perfect for hiding their treasures inside.

Watercolour Pencil Set
Watercolour Pencil Set

Parents will light up at the site of these mess-free watercolour pencils. Perfect for rainy days and travelling, these pencils ‘activate’ when dipped into water

Faune Clementine Dress
Faune Clementine Nightdress

Faune dresses are exquisitely made and this cotton nightie with vintage inspired cutwork bow embroidery is the perfect understated style to waft around in on Christmas morning.

The Story Orchestra: The Nutcracker Hardback Book
The Story Orchestra: The Nutcracker Hardback Book

A magical book that brings Tchaikovsky's classic to life, with its interactive musical elements.

Fairy Costume
Meri Meri Fairy Costume

Meri Meri’s fancy dress costumes are a cut above the rest - this dreamy fairy costume is sure to inspire magical adventures

Toniebox Starter Set
Toniebox Starter Set

A Tonies audio box allows little ones to enjoy stories and music in a simple, screen-free way and the little figurines are an exciting bonus

If Only If Margot Celestial Dress
If Only If Margot Celestial Dress

This elegant nightdress has some beautiful features, with mother of pearl buttons and a delicately scallop-edged collar. Gold star embroidery makes it the perfect Christmas Eve night dress.

Toy for 2 3 4 5 6 Years Old Kids Toys Age 3-4 Boy Girl Early Learning Toys Whack a Frog Game for Toddlers Pounding Toys Birthday Gift for Kids Age 2-7 Baby Early Developmental Toy Interactive Toy Baby
Whack a Frog game

A super fun game that will help little ones improve their motor skills and tire them out too!

GIFTS FOR KIDS 6-10 YEARS OLD

Lucky Voice Karaoke Kit
Lucky Voice Karaoke Kit

Turn any room into a stage with this Bluetooth-enabled karaoke kit, perfect for singing along to your favourite songs.

Satin Zodiac Pyjamas With Eye Mask (6-16 Yrs)
Marks & Spencer Satin Zodiac Pyjamas With Eye Mask (6-16 Yrs)

Give the gift of cosy comfort with a pair of pyjamas and a matching sleep mask to get them sleepover ready!

The Original Den Kit
The Original Den Kit

For the little explorer in your life - everything they need to make a serious den.

UO Heart LED Makeup Vanity Mirror
UO Heart LED Makeup Vanity Mirror

Perfect for aspiring beauty gurus, this LED vanity mirror offers a stylish way to practise hairstyles and will make a perfect addition to their bedroom.

Polka Dot-Print Tutu Cotton-Blend Dress 1-8 Years
Bob & Blossom Polka Dot-Print Tutu Cotton-Blend Dress

Independent label Bob & Blossom make the sweetest tutu dresses - and they're all under £40.

Not Another Bill Art Box
Not Another Bill Art Box

Unleash your child’s inner artist with this premium art set featuring watercolors, brushes, and sketching tools.

Cath Kidston Pink Ditsy Archive Duvet Cover and Pillowcase
Cath Kidston Pink Ditsy Archive Duvet Cover and Pillowcase

Featuring playful patterns and soft, breathable fabric, these floral Cath Kidston sheets will mean they’ll be excited to hop into bed each night.

Yoto Mini
Yoto Mini

Compact, durable, and perfect for on-the-go entertainment, the Yoto Mini allows kids to listen to stories, music, and more with its simple card-based system. It’s the ideal travel companion for car journeys or road trips.

Kids' Speedgoat 6 Logo-Print Mesh and Recycled-Polyester Low-Top Trainers
Hoka Kids' Speedgoat 6 Logo-Print Low-Top Trainers

Give them playground cred a pair of trainers from cult label Hoka.

Lego Creator 31151 T. Rex
Lego Creator 31151 T. Rex

Young dino enthusiasts will love building this ferocious T-Rex, which can be reconfigured into a flying pterosaur or a triceratops

VTech KidiGear Walkie Talkies
VTech KidiGear Walkie Talkies

No sleepover or den is complete without a set of walkie-talkies - these ones offer a fun way for children to communicate and offer a range of up to 1.5km.

FujifilmInstax Mini 12 Instant Camera
FujifilmInstax Mini 12 Instant Camera

Capture memories instantly with this user-friendly, colourful instant camera. Kids can print photos on the spot, perfect for creating scrapbooks and decorating their rooms with photos.

Whatever Sweats Organic Tracksuit

Whatever Sweats Organic Tracksuit

New brand Whatever make tracksuits that are as cool as they are comfy.With a focus on sustainability and quality, they are also customizable and come in great colour combos.

Buki Chemistry Set with 75 Experiments
Buki Chemistry Set with 75 Experiments

This educational kit lets kids explore the wonders of science with over 75 exciting chemistry experiments.

Sprite Led Scooter
Micro Scooter Sprite Led Scooter

Kids tend to out grow their first scooter by the age of 5 so this will be a welcomed gift.

