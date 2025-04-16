The best flower girl dresses that are as cute as they are chic

While the bride may command the spotlight, there’s something undeniably sweet about flower girls. So, if you choose to open your wedding with a little one or two, take a look below at our edit of the best flower girl dresses to shop now. And remember, finding an outfit for the smallest member of your bridal party should actually be an enjoyable task, and one you're sure to remember.

Available in a range of shades, there's a flower girl dress for every style of wedding, whether you opt for a pale pink to match the flowers or sage green to go with the rest of the bridal party. Plus, let's not forget the vast number of white and cream styles for a real matching mini-me moment. Just don't be too upset when they inevitably start rolling around on the floor once the music comes on...

So whether you’re heading to a church or saying "I do" on a beach, keep scrolling to see our hand-picked selection of the best flower girl dresses for every age from tiny tots to young teens.

Shop the best flower girl dresses

Phase Eight Melody Printed Dress £75 at Phase Eight This floral print find will work perfectly for anyone looking to inject a bit of colour into their bridal party—especially if you're opting for co-ordinating pink flowers.

Jojo Maman Bébé Cream Embroidered Flower Girl Dress £54 at Jojo Maman Bébé Jojo Maman Bébé is a go-to for all kinds of chic kids' clothing, and it doesn't disappoint when it comes to flower girl options either. This sweet cream style is sure to create a photo-worthy "mini me" moment.

John Lewis Heirloom Collection Jacquard Puff Sleeve Dress £40 at John Lewis For the vintage-loving bride, look no further than this John Lewis jacquard dress. Complete with gold and pink detailing, it's one of the most elegant options we've spied.

Angel & Rocket Kids' Ballerina Bow Dress £70 at John Lewis Available in ages 2-13, this ankle-skimming dress will work for every age of flower girl. Just be sure to take plenty of pictures from the back, where the bow adds extra detail.

Self-Portrait Kids Pleated Ruffled Dress £220 at MyTheresa Mint green will break up the sea of traditional shades of cream and pink while still looking refined. Plus, it's created by wedding guest favourite brand Self-Portrait, lending it a more luxurious feel.

M&S Collection Mesh Floral Dress £34 at M&S Pretty in pink, this textured dress is quite delightful. Plus, it hits just above the knee, meaning knee slides or "breakdancing" should (hopefully) leave very few marks.

Monsoon Baby Tulle Bridesmaid Dress Blue £35 at Monsoon For the tiniest tots, take a look at this Monsoon number—available in ages 0-3 months to 2-3 years. We told you we had options for even the smallest of flower girls!

H&M Appliquéd Satin Dress £21.25 (was £24.99) at H&M The minimalist fashion fan is sure to be drawn to this H&M dress. Simple in shape and shade yet with a sculptural flower front and centre, it makes a subtle style statement.

Self-Portrait Kids Sequined Shirred Mesh Dress £230 at MyTheresa Lean into the romance of the occasion with this pretty princess-style dress, that's embellished with sequin hearts.

MANGO Ruffled Linen Dress £59.99 at Mango Available in ages 8 to 12, this minimalist Mango dress is a great find for the older flower girl. It's also crafted from linen, making it a practical pick for warm-weather weddings, too.

Monsoon Baby Ciara Swing Dress Green £32 at Monsoon This adorable floaty tulle find is also created with little ones in mind, available in ages 0-3 months to 2-3 years, and the embroidered flowers make it even more adorable.

Next Pink Flower Girl Bow Dress £37 at Next Plenty of us shop for chic kids' clothes in Next, and the brand unsurprisingly has a rather impressive flower girl dress selection. This pale pink option immediately caught our eye with its sheer detailed shirt and exaggerated back bow.

Self-Portrait Kids Bow Lace Dress £230 at MyTheresa How about making your flower girl your "something blue", courtesy of this lovely lace dress

Next Ivory Flower Girl Taffeta Bow Dress £36 at Next Simple and sweet, this puff sleeve knee-length dress is sure to pair perfectly with any style of bridal gown. Available in ages three months to five years, it's a great option to turn to for toddlers.

Monsoon Baby Raye Floral Organza Tiered Dress Ivory £50 at Monsoon Another option that can be used to tie into the floral arrangements or just add a dose of personality to any bridal party photos is this vintage-inspired Monsoon dress. Complete with a ruffle skirt and sheer fabric, guests will be hard pressed to beat this little one for the crown of best dressed.

MANGO Linen Dress With Back Opening £65.99 at Mango This blush linen dress will look just beautiful in any kind of wedding setting, no matter if you're at the beach or inside a church. Available in ages 8 to 12, it's also been designed with older girls in mind.

Next Cream Embellished Occasion Dress £50 at Next This loose-fitting floral embellished frock will effortlessly slot into any warm weather wedding. Pair with cream pumps to keep it nice and simple.