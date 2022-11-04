Glossier just turned every beauty editor's favourite perfume into a candle, and it's exceptional

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

In my eight years as a beauty journalist, I've only ever met one fellow beauty editor that doesn't like Glossier You (opens in new tab). I don't have the mental capacity to do the exact maths, but I'm willing to say approximately 99.9% of beauty editors love Glossier's cult perfume. The creamy, soft, skin-like scent is potentially one of the most wearable perfumes (opens in new tab) I've ever smelled. And considering I own well over 100 fragrances, that's really saying something.

While some of the hype around Glossier's make-up and skincare products has died down in recent years (we're not happy about it, it's just fact), Glossier You's immense popularity and cult following has survived. And as a result, a Glossier You candle has been born.

For a little while now Glossier has been teasing us with limited-edition candle drops. For example, the brand might typically include a candle in a Christmas beauty gift set (opens in new tab)—only for everyone to fall in love with it and never be able to purchase it again. But now it's official—Glossier has launched two new candles and they're sticking around.

In true Glossier style, both candles come in red and pink jars that sit pretty on the shelf. With a Glossier-pink vessel, the Orange Blossom Neroli Candle might appeal to fans of Glossier's Body Hero Collection (opens in new tab) (it smells the same as the freshly floral, zingy products). The red jar, on the other hand, houses the candle version of Glossier You—and it smells exactly the same.

With pink pepper, fresh iris, woody ambrette and ambrox, the beauty of Glossier You is that you can't really pull out a single note. Instead, all of those musky, hearty notes blend together to create a warming veil of comfort. The best bit about the eau de parfum is the way it melts into the skin to create a deliciously fresh, skin-like scent.

And I'll be honest, when I first heard that Glossier was launching a You Candle, I was sceptical. You see, the beauty of Glossier You is that it utilises the skin's natural scent to create a slightly unique aroma on everyone—but, much to my surprise, the candle still manages to nail it.

It's warm, comforting and milky in the sort of way that makes you feel as though you're being swaddled in a cashmere blanket. The biggest selling point? It does all of this without being heady or overwhelming.

There is, however, only one thing I feel a little let down by with the new Glossier You Candle launch—and that's the price. They joy of Glossier has always been that it delivers luxury without super-sized price tags. At £37, however, the candles don't come cheap.

Can you get more affordable candles that smell equally as good? Sure you can, but they don't smell like Glossier You. That, for me, is the hurdle I can't get over. Because also this candle is expensive, it fills me with total joy and I still want one for every room.