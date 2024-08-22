Flat back earrings are currently trending. Here’s why…

If you’ve ever been poked, prodded or as I like to dramatically put it, personally victimised, by your own earrings, I’m about to introduce you to something life changing (at least in jewellery terms, that is). Flat back earrings, or labret studs as they’re professionally known, have been gaining traction on TikTok in recent months dubbed ‘the most comfortable earrings ever’ and the ‘ultimate upgrade’ from traditional earrings and after trying them, I have to agree.

So, what are flat back earrings?

Unsurprisingly, it’s all in the name. Flat back earrings feature a small, usually circular, flat disk on the back of the stud which sits comfortably against the ear. To insert them, they work in the reverse of traditional earrings as rather than a removable back, it’s the front stud that slips on and off, usually with a screw mechanism, to allow you to insert the earring through your piercing. The result is earrings that not only look sleeker, as there’s no chunky earring back to be seen, but that also feel ultra comfortable thanks to no tricky pointed prong.

While flat back earrings were traditionally designed for piercings which aren’t easy to access, like lips and cartilage, there’s no reason you can’t wear them in any ear piercings including your lobes. As someone who rarely takes their earrings out at night, for me, switching to flat back earrings was a game changer for a more comfortable night's sleep while anyone working on a curated earring stack is sure to appreciate the neat look that flat back earrings allow.

I’m sure you don’t need any more convincing but if you’re still not sure whether to make the switch, I’ve compiled an edit of 8 of the best flat back earrings that not only deliver on comfort but that look great too. From cute kitsch heart shapes to dainty gemstones, there are so many options to choose from. Just don’t blame me if you’re hankering for your next piercing after seeing them…

Shop the best flat back earrings

Astrid & Miyu Topaz Piercing Stud in Solid Gold £100 at Astrid & Miyu Astrid & Miyu's gemstone studs are made from 14k gold for added luxury.

Monica Vinader Linear Gem Bar Single Labret Piercing Earring £128 at Monica Vinader These black and gold linear studs have a vintage feel that looks oh-so-chic.

Cartilage Cartel Trio Sparkle Labret Gold Stud £12 at Cartilage Cartel Want the look of multiple piercings with one clever earring? This trio stud will offer a similar effect.

Maria Tash White Gold Opal Threaded Stud Earring £210 at Harrods Allow the light pick up the ethereal tones of Maria Tash's opal studs.

Seol+Gold 9ct Solid Gold Baguette CZ Labret Stud Earring £44 at Seol+Gold Dainty and delicate, Seol+Gold's baguette stud will make a pretty addition to any ear stack.

Edge of Ember Sun Ray Diamond Piercing Earring £145 at Edge of Ember Designed to look like the sun's rays, Edge of Embers studs are sure to shine.

Helix + Conch Amour 14k solid yellow gold heart labret stud earring £95 at Helix + Conch Heart earrings are a huge trend right now and this mini studs tap into it.