This is not an urban shoe myth. The new Manolo Mary Jane is a thing of beauty.

Carrie Bradshaw might once have dubbed them an "urban shoe myth", but Manolo Blahnik's ever popular Mary Janes are very much real, and celebrating their 30th anniversary, no less.

The iconic shoe, forever immortalised in Sex And The City, has gone through many iteration since its conception in 1994. However, it is marking this milestone in style, with a minimalist makeover reminiscent of its 90s roots.

The Campari Pearl style comes in two timeless colours, ivory and black, crafted in soft suede or silk satin, and features an elegant pearl button on the strap. This little detail not only represents the shoe's rarity (another hark back to the 'urban shoe myth'), it is also the tradition 30th anniversary wedding gift.

If you're really digging deep, the pearl is also a symbol of beauty, purity and wisdom - and as such I can see the cream style being the new iconic wedding shoe for modern brides.

These paired-back styles are versatile enough to be worn with everything from your favourite denim to an oversized suit or a velvet dress come party season.

The original Mary Jane was created by Manolo Blahnik for his Autumn/Winter 1994 collection, and was inspired by a photograph of Kate Moss shot by Corinne Day.

Having gone through a Baroque phase in the early 90s, the shoe designer wanted a more minimalist design.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“It started with the idea of a standard Mary Jane, but then I made it sexy; pointed toe, high heel – and in black patent with a grosgrain trim,”​ he reflects.

The rest, as they say, is shoe history. It was virtually an instant hit after Kate Moss was shot in them by Juergen Teller, for the August 1994 issue of British Vogue.

If you've fallen in love with the special pearl Mary Jane, do hurry. It's only available in limited quantities, exclusively online and at the Manolo Blahnik boutiques in London, New York, Paris, Hong Kong, and China.