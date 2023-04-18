These are the chic coronation gifts that you'll actually want to keep

Celebrate the special day with these stylish gifts

collage of coronation gifts
(Image credit: Future)
Grace Lindsay
By Grace Lindsay
published

King Charles' coronation is almost here, taking place on Saturday 6 May, and it's safe to say that the preparations are well underway. 

It's been revealed that Prince George has a very important role as Page of Honour (opens in new tab), and it's recently been confirmed that Prince Harry will be attending the service (opens in new tab) at Westminster Abbey. Not to mention the fact that we all get an extra bank holiday the following Monday.

Because of this, you might be thinking of having your own celebrations on the day, such as a garden party or dinner with friends. If so, why not treat yourself or your guests to a coronation gift?

Lots of brands have released keepsakes to commemorate the occasion, and we've looked far and wide for the chicest items that we know you'll want to keep forever. 

From cashmere scarves (opens in new tab), designer bags (opens in new tab), luxury candles (opens in new tab) and more, there is something for everyone in our roundup, no matter what you are looking for.

So keep on scrolling to shop our favourite coronation gifts, and for more inspiration, don't forget to check out our roundups of the best wedding gifts (opens in new tab), the best gardening gifts (opens in new tab) and even the best cooking gifts (opens in new tab). You'll never be stuck for an idea again.

8 of the chicest coronation gifts to buy now:

Johnstons of Elgin The Coronation Collection Cashmere Scarf - coronation gifts
Johnstons of Elgin The Coronation Collection Cashmere Scarf

How chic is this cashmere scarf? Embroidered with the King Charles III coronation emblem, this timeless piece will elevate your winter wardrobe.

Chapel Down Coronation Edition Vintage English Sparkling Wine - coronation gifts

 (opens in new tab)
Chapel Down Coronation Edition Vintage English Sparkling Wine

Some people collect handbags, some people collect shoes, and some people collect wine. If that's you, then you'll love this special coronation edition of vintage English sparkling wine.

Jimmy Choo Madeline Soft Clutch - coronation gifts

 (opens in new tab)
Jimmy Choo Madeline Soft Clutch

Jimmy Choo are celebrating the coronation with stylish accessories in bold, royal blue colours. Our favourite? This soft clutch bag with the brand's iconic crystal buckle.

Cath Kidston King Charles III Coronation Cushion - coronation gifts

 (opens in new tab)
Cath Kidston King Charles III Coronation Cushion

This commemorative cushion from Cath Kidston features a hand-painted portrait of King Charles, surrounded by regal motifs.

Cartwright & Butler King Charles III Coronation Celebrations Hamper - coronation gifts

 (opens in new tab)
Cartwright & Butler King Charles III Coronation Celebrations Hamper

This would make a seriously delicious gift, and the brown wicker hamper is something you can keep forever. Inside, there is everything from tea, champagne, fudge, biscuits and more.

King Charles III Coronation Teddy Bear - coronation gifts

 (opens in new tab)
Harrods King Charles III Coronation Teddy Bear

If you want to get your little one something to remember the special day, why not opt for this adorable Harrods teddy bear? It is finished with gold embroidery to the paws and a charming bow which features the coronation date. 

Sophie James Mayfair Limited Edition Coronation Candle - coronation gifts
Sophie James Mayfair Limited Edition Coronation Candle

You can never go wrong with a candle, especially when it's engraved to commemorate the coronation of King Charles with a fresh scent of bergamot, lemon , green mandarin and neroli.

Fortnum

 (opens in new tab)
Fortnum's Coronation Tea Towel

This timeless keepsake will add a pop of colour to your kitchen, decorated in Fortnum's signature Eau de Nil colour and made from 100% cotton.

After reading that, we will definitely be treating ourselves to a gift or two. We've got our eyes on the Cartwright & Butler hamper, and we just know that our friends will love a bottle of vintage sparkling wine. Which coronation gift will you go for?

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay

Grace Lindsay is the Ecommerce Writer at Marie Claire UK. With over three years of experience in the fashion and beauty industry, she covers everything from the best makeup and skincare deals to how to shop the stand out trends of the season. When she's not typing away at her laptop, Grace can be found shopping her favourite vintage markets IRL, or catching up on her never-ending list of books to read.

Latest