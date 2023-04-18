These are the chic coronation gifts that you'll actually want to keep

King Charles' coronation is almost here, taking place on Saturday 6 May, and it's safe to say that the preparations are well underway.

It's been revealed that Prince George has a very important role as Page of Honour (opens in new tab), and it's recently been confirmed that Prince Harry will be attending the service (opens in new tab) at Westminster Abbey. Not to mention the fact that we all get an extra bank holiday the following Monday.

Because of this, you might be thinking of having your own celebrations on the day, such as a garden party or dinner with friends. If so, why not treat yourself or your guests to a coronation gift?

Lots of brands have released keepsakes to commemorate the occasion, and we've looked far and wide for the chicest items that we know you'll want to keep forever.

From cashmere scarves (opens in new tab), designer bags (opens in new tab), luxury candles (opens in new tab) and more, there is something for everyone in our roundup, no matter what you are looking for.

So keep on scrolling to shop our favourite coronation gifts, and for more inspiration, don't forget to check out our roundups of the best wedding gifts (opens in new tab), the best gardening gifts (opens in new tab) and even the best cooking gifts (opens in new tab). You'll never be stuck for an idea again.

8 of the chicest coronation gifts to buy now:

Johnstons of Elgin The Coronation Collection Cashmere Scarf £269 at Johnstons of Elgin (opens in new tab) How chic is this cashmere scarf? Embroidered with the King Charles III coronation emblem, this timeless piece will elevate your winter wardrobe.

(opens in new tab) Chapel Down Coronation Edition Vintage English Sparkling Wine £68 at Harvey Nichols (opens in new tab) Some people collect handbags, some people collect shoes, and some people collect wine. If that's you, then you'll love this special coronation edition of vintage English sparkling wine.

(opens in new tab) Jimmy Choo Madeline Soft Clutch £875 at Jimmy Choo (opens in new tab) Jimmy Choo are celebrating the coronation with stylish accessories in bold, royal blue colours. Our favourite? This soft clutch bag with the brand's iconic crystal buckle.

(opens in new tab) Cath Kidston King Charles III Coronation Cushion £40 at Marks and Spencer (opens in new tab) This commemorative cushion from Cath Kidston features a hand-painted portrait of King Charles, surrounded by regal motifs.

(opens in new tab) Cartwright & Butler King Charles III Coronation Celebrations Hamper £200 at John Lewis (opens in new tab) This would make a seriously delicious gift, and the brown wicker hamper is something you can keep forever. Inside, there is everything from tea, champagne, fudge, biscuits and more.

(opens in new tab) Harrods King Charles III Coronation Teddy Bear £30 at Harrods (opens in new tab) If you want to get your little one something to remember the special day, why not opt for this adorable Harrods teddy bear? It is finished with gold embroidery to the paws and a charming bow which features the coronation date.

Sophie James Mayfair Limited Edition Coronation Candle £65 at Sophie James Mayfair (opens in new tab) You can never go wrong with a candle, especially when it's engraved to commemorate the coronation of King Charles with a fresh scent of bergamot, lemon , green mandarin and neroli.

(opens in new tab) Fortnum's Coronation Tea Towel £12.95 at Fortnum & Mason (opens in new tab) This timeless keepsake will add a pop of colour to your kitchen, decorated in Fortnum's signature Eau de Nil colour and made from 100% cotton.

After reading that, we will definitely be treating ourselves to a gift or two. We've got our eyes on the Cartwright & Butler hamper, and we just know that our friends will love a bottle of vintage sparkling wine. Which coronation gift will you go for?