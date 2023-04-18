These are the chic coronation gifts that you'll actually want to keep
Celebrate the special day with these stylish gifts
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
King Charles' coronation is almost here, taking place on Saturday 6 May, and it's safe to say that the preparations are well underway.
It's been revealed that Prince George has a very important role as Page of Honour (opens in new tab), and it's recently been confirmed that Prince Harry will be attending the service (opens in new tab) at Westminster Abbey. Not to mention the fact that we all get an extra bank holiday the following Monday.
Because of this, you might be thinking of having your own celebrations on the day, such as a garden party or dinner with friends. If so, why not treat yourself or your guests to a coronation gift?
Lots of brands have released keepsakes to commemorate the occasion, and we've looked far and wide for the chicest items that we know you'll want to keep forever.
From cashmere scarves (opens in new tab), designer bags (opens in new tab), luxury candles (opens in new tab) and more, there is something for everyone in our roundup, no matter what you are looking for.
So keep on scrolling to shop our favourite coronation gifts, and for more inspiration, don't forget to check out our roundups of the best wedding gifts (opens in new tab), the best gardening gifts (opens in new tab) and even the best cooking gifts (opens in new tab). You'll never be stuck for an idea again.
8 of the chicest coronation gifts to buy now:
How chic is this cashmere scarf? Embroidered with the King Charles III coronation emblem, this timeless piece will elevate your winter wardrobe.
Some people collect handbags, some people collect shoes, and some people collect wine. If that's you, then you'll love this special coronation edition of vintage English sparkling wine.
Jimmy Choo are celebrating the coronation with stylish accessories in bold, royal blue colours. Our favourite? This soft clutch bag with the brand's iconic crystal buckle.
This commemorative cushion from Cath Kidston features a hand-painted portrait of King Charles, surrounded by regal motifs.
This would make a seriously delicious gift, and the brown wicker hamper is something you can keep forever. Inside, there is everything from tea, champagne, fudge, biscuits and more.
If you want to get your little one something to remember the special day, why not opt for this adorable Harrods teddy bear? It is finished with gold embroidery to the paws and a charming bow which features the coronation date.
You can never go wrong with a candle, especially when it's engraved to commemorate the coronation of King Charles with a fresh scent of bergamot, lemon , green mandarin and neroli.
This timeless keepsake will add a pop of colour to your kitchen, decorated in Fortnum's signature Eau de Nil colour and made from 100% cotton.
After reading that, we will definitely be treating ourselves to a gift or two. We've got our eyes on the Cartwright & Butler hamper, and we just know that our friends will love a bottle of vintage sparkling wine. Which coronation gift will you go for?
Grace Lindsay is the Ecommerce Writer at Marie Claire UK. With over three years of experience in the fashion and beauty industry, she covers everything from the best makeup and skincare deals to how to shop the stand out trends of the season. When she's not typing away at her laptop, Grace can be found shopping her favourite vintage markets IRL, or catching up on her never-ending list of books to read.
-
We’re calling it—these will be the sell-out pieces from the highly anticipated Mulberry x Axel Arigato collaboration
By Sunil Makan
-
If your dry shampoo isn't working, you're probably applying it wrong—here's what to know
Is it ever right to use dry shampoo on clean hair?
By Dionne Brighton
-
Meet the Marie Claire UK Hair Awards 2023 judges
Introducing our expert panel of testers
By Dionne Brighton