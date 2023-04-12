Prince Harry has confirmed that he will attend the coronation without Meghan
The Duke of Sussex will be there to watch his father as he is crowned
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Since the release of the Netflix docu-series Harry & Meghan, and the Duke of Sussex's memoir Spare hitting shelves at the start of the year, many royal fans have wondered whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend King Charles' coronation (opens in new tab) in May.
The couple, who moved overseas to the US in 2020 after stepping away from royal duties, did confirm that they had received a save the date for the historic occasion but had not revealed whether or not they would attend (opens in new tab).
Charles' coronation on 6th May - which also falls on their son Archie's birthday (opens in new tab) - has been widely discussed as an opportunity for the Sussexes to reunite with the royal family.
During their Netflix documentary, Harry and Meghan went into detail about the pressures they faced during their time as senior royals and their fractured relationships with other members of the family.
In his memoir, Harry also went on to describe a number of fallouts he had with his father and Queen Consort Camilla, as well as his brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Kate Middleton.
It was previously reported by royal experts and insiders that if Harry and Meghan were to attend the coronation they should expect the 'cold shoulder' (opens in new tab) from other members of the family.
However, it seems that it will be Harry travelling to the event alone as Meghan remains in the US with their two children.
In a statement via Sky News (opens in new tab), Buckingham Palace said: "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May.
"The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."
More on this story as it happens.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
A flight attendant has shared her secret to falling asleep on a plane
Genius.
By Frederica Palmer
-
If you hate wearing lipstick as much as I do, you'll want to know about this tinted lip balm for spring
It's all I plan on using
By Shannon Lawlor
-
Knowing how many calories you burn a day could be key to getting in your best shape ever - here's why
Top experts explain the basic need-to-knows about metabolism.
By Chloe Gray
-
The Queen had some 'very sharp' words for William when his parenting went against royal tradition
She felt he 'defied her wishes'
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Princess Kate called Windsor walkabout with Harry and Meghan "hardest thing she's ever had to do," author claims
They had to put on a united front
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
People can't get over this Prince George detail from his royal Easter appearance
Did you spot it?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
William and Harry's resurfaced banter went "too far," body language expert says
It's a little uncomfortable to watch
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The late Queen Elizabeth's unexpected rule break to secure Camilla's role within the monarchy
"They were backtracking very quickly."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
These are the royal baby names you're about to start hearing a lot more of
Generation Alpha is set to sound regal
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
How Kate Middleton’s 'selfless act' for her children defied many years of royal tradition
She made it clear that her family was her priority
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Why William and Kate were unsure about George's special role at Charles' coronation
The Prince and Princess of Wales 'thought long and hard about' the pressure it may put on him
By Jadie Troy-Pryde