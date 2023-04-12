Prince Harry has confirmed that he will attend the coronation without Meghan

Since the release of the Netflix docu-series Harry & Meghan, and the Duke of Sussex's memoir Spare hitting shelves at the start of the year, many royal fans have wondered whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend King Charles' coronation (opens in new tab) in May.

The couple, who moved overseas to the US in 2020 after stepping away from royal duties, did confirm that they had received a save the date for the historic occasion but had not revealed whether or not they would attend.

Charles' coronation on 6th May - which also falls on their son Archie's birthday - has been widely discussed as an opportunity for the Sussexes to reunite with the royal family.

During their Netflix documentary, Harry and Meghan went into detail about the pressures they faced during their time as senior royals and their fractured relationships with other members of the family.

In his memoir, Harry also went on to describe a number of fallouts he had with his father and Queen Consort Camilla, as well as his brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

It was previously reported by royal experts and insiders that if Harry and Meghan were to attend the coronation they should expect the 'cold shoulder' from other members of the family.

However, it seems that it will be Harry travelling to the event alone as Meghan remains in the US with their two children.

In a statement via Sky News, Buckingham Palace said: "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May.

"The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

More on this story as it happens.