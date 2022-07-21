13 of the best cooking gifts that any foodie will love

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The perfect presents for aspiring chefs.

When it comes to cooking gifts, there are a few things that come to mind. You can’t go wrong with the famous Always Pan, or a classic Le Creuset dish.

Cookbooks and recipe journals also make a perfect present, alongside pretty serving bowls and cheese boards.

As boring as it might seem, practical gifts are often the most appreciated, as they tend to be the items that you don’t want to buy yourself. Think food choppers, air fryers, storage containers and more.

Keep on scrolling to shop Marie Claire UK‘s edit of the best cooking gifts to treat the foodies in your life. You know that we are all about treating ourselves too, so if you see anything you like, we fully encouraging getting yourself your own little gift.

Joy Recipe Journal, £26 | Papier

This stylish recipe journal has space for breakfast, lunch and dinner and blank space for your favourite stores, restaurants and places to try. View Deal

Always Pan, was £125 now £100 | Our Place

The bestselling Always Pan is designed to replace eight traditional pieces of cookware. Plus, it looks dreamy out on display. Team MC are big fans. View Deal

ProCook Food Chopper, £12 | ProCook

Save yourself time with this ProCook Food Chopper. Simply twist to dismantle, and pop your ingredients in the removable base to get them ready for dicing. View Deal

Wood & Brass Cheese Board & Knives, £59.50 | Oliver Bonas

Add a decadent touch to dinner parties with this set. The cheese board features a wooden base and lid with brass decorations. To use, slide open to unveil a set of stainless steel knives. View Deal

Dishoom Cookbook, £17.86 | Amazon

The much-loved Indian restaurant released their first cookbook three years ago, and it quickly became a bestseller. It shares the secrets to their sought-after Bombay comfort food: the Bacon Naan Roll, Black Daal, Okra Fries and more. View Deal

NINJA Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer, £199 | Currys

Air Fryers are so popular, and it’s not hard to see why. This NINJA one comes with six different programs, it’s much faster than a fan oven and uses up to 75% less oil than conventional cooking methods. View Deal

Le Creuset Cast Iron Signature Shallow Dish, £270 | John Lewis

Le Creuset’s kitchenware makes for a great gift. Loved by generations, this is a 4-in-1 dish: it’s a casserole, stir-fry pan, baking and roasting dish and it’s also a striking serving dish. View Deal