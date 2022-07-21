13 of the best cooking gifts that any foodie will love

The perfect presents for aspiring chefs.
When it comes to cooking gifts, there are a few things that come to mind. You can’t go wrong with the famous Always Pan, or a classic Le Creuset dish.
Cookbooks and recipe journals also make a perfect present, alongside pretty serving bowls and cheese boards.
As boring as it might seem, practical gifts are often the most appreciated, as they tend to be the items that you don’t want to buy yourself. Think food choppers, air fryers, storage containers and more.
Cooking gifts quick links:
Keep on scrolling to shop Marie Claire UK‘s edit of the best cooking gifts to treat the foodies in your life. You know that we are all about treating ourselves too, so if you see anything you like, we fully encouraging getting yourself your own little gift.
For more inspiration don’t forget to check out our guides to the best graduation gifts, the best wedding gifts and the best self-care gifts. Happy shopping…
The best cooking gifts to buy now:
Joy Recipe Journal, £26 | Papier
This stylish recipe journal has space for breakfast, lunch and dinner and blank space for your favourite stores, restaurants and places to try.
Always Pan,
was £125 now £100 | Our Place
The bestselling Always Pan is designed to replace eight traditional pieces of cookware. Plus, it looks dreamy out on display. Team MC are big fans.
ProCook Food Chopper, £12 | ProCook
Save yourself time with this ProCook Food Chopper. Simply twist to dismantle, and pop your ingredients in the removable base to get them ready for dicing.
Wood & Brass Cheese Board & Knives, £59.50 | Oliver Bonas
Add a decadent touch to dinner parties with this set. The cheese board features a wooden base and lid with brass decorations. To use, slide open to unveil a set of stainless steel knives.
Dishoom Cookbook, £17.86 | Amazon
The much-loved Indian restaurant released their first cookbook three years ago, and it quickly became a bestseller. It shares the secrets to their sought-after Bombay comfort food: the Bacon Naan Roll, Black Daal, Okra Fries and more.
NINJA Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer, £199 | Currys
Air Fryers are so popular, and it’s not hard to see why. This NINJA one comes with six different programs, it’s much faster than a fan oven and uses up to 75% less oil than conventional cooking methods.
Le Creuset Cast Iron Signature Shallow Dish, £270 | John Lewis
Le Creuset’s kitchenware makes for a great gift. Loved by generations, this is a 4-in-1 dish: it’s a casserole, stir-fry pan, baking and roasting dish and it’s also a striking serving dish.
Stone Salt & Pepper Bowls, £17.99 | H&M
Who knew salt and pepper bowls could be so on trend? Each marble dish has its own serving spoon and stands on an oval metal tray.
Smeg Logo Stainless Steel Milk Frother, £170 | Selfridges
One for the coffee lovers. Get barista-style drinks at home with the Smeg milk frother, that features a stainless steel jug that holds up to 250ml of your chosen beverage.
Set of 3 Nesting Fridge Containers, £29.50 | Marks & Spencer
Is there anything more satisfying than an organised fridge? These tubs come in three sizes and the larger ones feature an adjustable shelf so you can lift leaves and salads above moisture.
Casa De Folklore Serving Plate, £30 | Soho Home
Display your creations in this stunning serving plate. Handmade from raw clay extracted from Ulmet Hil, it is decorated using an age-old Romanian painting technique for a distinctive finish.
Heart Print Tea Towels, £18 | The White Company
The White Company have updated their bestselling tea towel with a new heart shape, printed in white on a natural background. Made from pure cotton, this set of two is a pretty and practical addition to any kitchen.
Sushi & Sake Masterclass at Buddha-Bar London,
was £180 now £144 | Red Letter Days
For a pair of foodies looking to learn something new, a sushi and sake masterclass at London’s trendy Buddha-Bar is the perfect answer.