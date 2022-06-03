The best gardening gifts to treat your loved ones to this Summer

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The perfect presents for your green-fingered friends...

Did anyone else get really into gardening during lockdown? The sun was shining, we couldn’t go out and see anyone, so a lot of us turned to our garden to keep us occupied, and it turns out, it’s a lot of fun.

There is something so special about seeing those seeds you planted grow into fresh fruit and veg for you to enjoy, or watching flowers bloom right in front of your eyes. Even weeding gave us a massive sense of satisfaction.

With Summer just around the corner, a lot of us are once again tending to our gardens for the season ahead. Not only is it a great way to get outdoors, but it’s also the perfect excuse to throw lots of garden parties with family and friends.

Therefore, we thought it was only right that we put together a gardening gift guide so that you can treat your loved ones to something special.

Video you may like:

We happen to think that these present ideas would make the perfect Father’s Day or wedding day gifts, but they would also make a lovely surprise, just to show someone you care.

We’ve included a selection of products, no matter whether you are an expert gardener or are just getting started. There’s everything from wellies, trowels, watering cans and more.

You don’t need lots of outdoor space either, as there are plenty of gift ideas for those of us who are just starting out from our balconies.

We caught up with expert gardener, Sarah Raven, who also gave us a great selection of gift recommendations for any budding gardeners out there.

Without further ado, keep on scrolling to shop the best gardening gifts from the likes of John Lewis, Garden Trading, Mountain Warehouse and more, and get inspired this Summer.

The best gardening gifts to buy now: