The best gardening gifts to treat your loved ones to this Summer

The perfect presents for your green-fingered friends...
Did anyone else get really into gardening during lockdown? The sun was shining, we couldn’t go out and see anyone, so a lot of us turned to our garden to keep us occupied, and it turns out, it’s a lot of fun.
There is something so special about seeing those seeds you planted grow into fresh fruit and veg for you to enjoy, or watching flowers bloom right in front of your eyes. Even weeding gave us a massive sense of satisfaction.
With Summer just around the corner, a lot of us are once again tending to our gardens for the season ahead. Not only is it a great way to get outdoors, but it’s also the perfect excuse to throw lots of garden parties with family and friends.
Therefore, we thought it was only right that we put together a gardening gift guide so that you can treat your loved ones to something special.
We happen to think that these present ideas would make the perfect Father’s Day or wedding day gifts, but they would also make a lovely surprise, just to show someone you care.
We’ve included a selection of products, no matter whether you are an expert gardener or are just getting started. There’s everything from wellies, trowels, watering cans and more.
You don’t need lots of outdoor space either, as there are plenty of gift ideas for those of us who are just starting out from our balconies.
We caught up with expert gardener, Sarah Raven, who also gave us a great selection of gift recommendations for any budding gardeners out there.
Without further ado, keep on scrolling to shop the best gardening gifts from the likes of John Lewis, Garden Trading, Mountain Warehouse and more, and get inspired this Summer.
The best gardening gifts to buy now:
Burgon and Ball Love the Gloves Red Tweed Gloves, £18.99 | Waitrose
Gardening gloves are an essential. These are part of Burgon and Ball’s award-winning Love the Gloves range, with ultra-soft fingers and palms that won’t stiffen once dry and a wrist strap to improve grip.
JBL Xtreme 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, £279 | Currys
Keep yourself entertained out in the garden with this handy portable Bluetooth speaker. It's great for throwing garden parties, too.
Printed Garden Kneeler, was £23.99 now £13.99 | Mountain Warehouse
This pretty printed garden kneeler is made with memory foam to protect your knees and clothing when gardening. It is supportive, portable and lightweight - great for many activities such as gardening, weeding and cleaning hard floors.
Gift for the Gardener, £50 | Marks and Spencer
Gardening isn't easy, but luckily Marks and Spencer knows just what you need. This lovely gift is filled with biscuits, honey, tea, hand cream, a mug and more.
Veritable Smart Garden Indoor Planter, £200 | Selfridges
If you don't have lots of outdoor space, not to fear. This indoor planter lets you grow a selection of herbs from the comfort of your own home. Clever, right?
Garden Tools Letterbox Biscuits, £25 | Biscuiteers
There's nothing like sitting and admiring your hard work with a cup of tea and a biscuit. We're obsessed with these gardening themed ones by Biscuiteers.
Plant Parent Mini Etched Watering Can, £17.50 | Oliver Bonas
For those tending slightly smaller plants, how cute is this mini watering can? It teams a glossy gold body with etched 'Plant Parent' text and a contrasting mint blue handle.
Women’s Original Short Wellington Boots, £105 | Hunter
Wellies are an essential, as you never know when it's going to rain. You can't go wrong with a pair from Hunter, as they are both stylish and practical.
Individual Jewel Vases, £7.95 | Sarah Raven
How stunning are these vases that Sarah Raven recommended? Sarah said: "When the garden is at its most abundant there is nothing better than these vases, which look fabulous even with just a single flower. Run them down a table, along a mantel piece or a window ledge. Perfect as a present."
Garden Apron, was £28 now £22.40 | Garden Trading
Keep your clothes protected with this stylish garden apron. It is crafted from waterproof canvas so it won't get wet, and the faux suede front pocket is perfect for storing tools, seeds and more.
Emma Bridgewater Gardening Tools Half-Pint Mug, £22 | Liberty
A mug is always a great gift idea, and this Emma Bridgewater one is an essential accessory for any gardener.
Fallen Fruits Foldable Garden Stool & Tool Bag, £39.99 | John Lewis
This removable tool bag has carry handles and spacious side compartments for gardening tools and accessories, ensuring they're always at hand. It also comes with a foldable stool, ideal for finding the right place to sit and tend to the garden.
Heart-shaped Trowel, £44.95 | Sarah Raven
Sarah also recommended some great garden equipment. "If you only want one tool, this heart shaped trowel is perfect. Use this to plant window boxes, bulbs and herbs for your doorstep or terrace."
Treat Republic Personalised Slate Hanging Sign, £16.99 | John Lewis
This personalised sign makes such a fun and thoughtful gift. It is made with rustic slate and comes with a thick woven cord to hang it in the garden, shed or in existing green space.
BBC Gardeners’ World Magazine Subscription, from £19.99 | Buy Subscriptions
For those wanting to learn more about gardening, a magazine subscription is a great gift idea. Every issue of this magazine includes inspiring features from your favourite TV gardeners, meaning you really will be learning from the very best.
Gardening Tool Belt – Royal Green, £20 | Bags of Ethics
This special gardening tool belt is part of the The Queen’s Green Canopy Platinum Jubilee 2022 Collection, and we'd definitely feel like royalty when using it.
Party Dinner Candle Set, £12.95 | Sarah Raven
Sarah's dinner set is ideal for entertaining. "For eating outside in the garden I adore these fabulous coloured candles and napkin sets. They are my favourite gift to give at this time of year."
Summer Birds Garden Trowel & Fork Set, £25 | Cath Kidston
This set is almost too beautiful to use. The trowel and fork are ergonomically designed, with natural ashwood handles finished with hanging loops. They even arrive in a box ready for gifting.