Here's what Prince George will be doing as Page of Honour at the coronation

After reported arguments over what Prince George, 9, should do in King Charles' coronation — if anything — it was finally revealed that the young royal will serve as one of his grandfather's Pages of Honour.

But what exactly does that mean for his duties on the big day?

"Apparently Charles has been practising walking in his robe and one of George’s jobs is to make sure his grandfather doesn’t fall," historian Tessa Dunlop explained to OK!.

"I don’t think Charles will trip. They’ll be rehearsing that — non-stop rehearsals."

She continued: "Those who have key roles (such as William and Kate) will certainly be involved in rehearsals just because it’s about choreography and you don’t want it going wrong and being recorded live."

Commenting on Prince George's role more specifically, Tessa said that it's actually "an unusual role for him." While we know that it's one of the most important roles he's undertaken in a public manner, the historian had a specific reason for saying this.

"If you're in a position of an honorary Page of Honour, it’s a sort of supportive role. You normally wouldn’t give that to an heir to the throne. He'd normally be in the procession," Tessa continued. "But I think they’ve chosen that for [fairly] obvious reasons, in giving him something to do, and because he’s fairly little."

But just because George isn't in the procession doesn't mean his duties don't matter.

"He’s been given a concrete role," Tessa said.

"Even if you’re an honorary Page of Honour it’s a privileged role, whereas he’s going to end up being King." Translation: the 6th of May is shaping up to be a big day for the second in line to the throne.

George's siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been deemed to be too young to take on significant roles in the coronation, so he will be accompanied by Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, 13, Nicholas Barclay, 13, and Ralph Tollemache, 12, all of whom are children of Royal Family friends.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla's Pages of Honour will be comprised of her three grandsons and her great-nephew.

Sadly, we have now learned that the King's other grandchildren — Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet — will stay back in Southern California while their father Prince Harry attends the event.