15 wedding gift ideas that every couple will love

Stuck for wedding gift ideas? Check out our edit below...
Has anyone else suddenly received a flurry of wedding invitations? We don’t know about you, but our Summer is fully booked with weddings, from friends, family and co-workers. As excited as we are to watch our loved ones tie the knot, the panic of getting the perfect gift is starting to set in.
If you’re lucky enough to have received a comprehensive gift list from the couple in question, then there’s very little to worry about. However, if like us, you’ve arrived at said list and all that remains is a plain old stainless steel saucepan or a hand towel (not quite the meaningful wedding gift you had in mind), or, you just feel like making an impact this wedding season, there’s a few other ways to show just how much you care.
When it comes to wedding gift ideas, there are lots of options that you can go for. You can take the classic route and treat the soon-to-be newlyweds to some stylish new homeware. Or, if the happy couple are the sentimental type, you can’t go wrong with a photo frame for them to display a picture from their special day.
However, if you are wanting to give them something a little more unique, we recommend getting a personalised gift that they can keep forever.
We’ve included a range of items to suit everyone’s budget, so you don’t have to end up spending a fortune. There are a few gendered products in this round up, but the majority can be bought for any couple, however you identify, because love is love and everyone deserves a special gift on their big day.
If you’re stuck on what to wear, don’t forget to check out our round ups of the best wedding guest dresses and flower girl dresses. For any brides out there, we’ve also put together a handy guide to the best high street wedding dresses under £500. You’re welcome.
The best wedding gift ideas 2022:
So, without further ado, keep on scrolling for our pick of the best wedding gifts…
Emma Bridgewater Black Toast Mr & Mrs Mugs, £44 | John Lewis
We had to start with a classic gift. You can't go wrong with a set of mugs, especially when they are as cute as this. This gift-boxed pair make an ideal wedding present and include wedding vow typography. Made of earthenware, they're dishwasher safe for everyday use.
Biscuiteers Congratulations Letterbox Biscuits, £24.99 | Selfridges
Who doesn't love biscuits? This Congratulations set is housed inside one of Biscuiteers iconic illustrated boxes. Iced in bright colours, there’s an edible spiral, star, balloon and bottle of champagne. The letterbox friendly box also makes this a great gift if you are unable to make the special day.
Sony PS-LX310BT Belt Drive Bluetooth Turntable, £229 | Currys
The newlyweds can relive their first dance again and again with this stylish Bluetooth turntable. All you have to do is press the Bluetooth button to connect to your speakers, headphones, or sound bar. No wires, no hassle. And if you don't have a Bluetooth speaker, the built in pre-amp lets you plug directly into your speakers.
Mr & Mrs Pocket Edition Game, £8.99 | Amazon
This game is perfect for dinner parties, holidays or just a cosy night in. Test how much you know each other with over 300 new questions.
Mother Of Pearl Photo Frame, £75 | The White Company
How stunning is this photo frame? The perfect sentimental gift, the frame comes in a smart gift box and is made from slim squares of natural mother-of-pearl.
The Sparkling Celebration Gift Box, £68 | Fortnum & Mason
For the couple that has everything, treat them to this Fortnum & Mason gift box. It includes their Gingerlossus Biscuits, a loose leaf caddy of Celebration Blend Tea, Marc de Champagne Truffles and a bottle of their non-alcoholic Sparkling Tea.
Smeg ECF01 Espresso Coffee Machine, was £319.99 now £299 | Very
Coffee is an essential part of any morning routine, so make sure to do it in style with this Smeg number. Not only is it a great wedding gift, but it would be a great housewarming gift too.
Mr And Mr Personalised Wedding Print, £19.99 | Not On The High Street
We love this personalised print, and it's perfect if you are looking for something different from your usual gift idea. It can be personalised to add names, a date and a wedding venue.
Visit to The View from The Shard with Champagne for Two, £86 | Virgin Experience Days
If you are struggling for a gift idea, why not go for an experience instead? Treat the happy couple to an unforgettable day out experiencing London’s highest and best view with entry to The View from The Shard with a glass of Champagne each.
Diptyque Classic Coffret, £87 | Space NK
This beautiful mini candle selection features three of the most sought-after fragrances from Diptyque. Trust us, your loved ones won't be able to get enough.
Monaco Towel Set – Ivory, from £32 | Dusk
You can never have enough white towels. Get that luxurious spa feeling with Dusk's supreme ribbed Monaco ivory towel set, crafted from 100% cotton.
Personalised Olive Wood Chopping/Cheese Board, £26 | Not On The High Street
The newlyweds are sure to enjoy many cheese and wine nights ahead, so make them extra special with this personalised cheese board.
Le Creuset Enamelled Cast Iron Heart-Shaped Dish, was £190 now £152 | Amazon
Your kitchen isn't complete without a Le Creuset dish. For a wedding present, opt for this heart-shaped version.
Wedding Keepsake Box, £24.99 | Amazon
This box is ideal for storing all the special bits from your big day. It is handmade from solid pine wood and would look lovely on display.
Rochester Engraved Silver Cocktail Shaker, £195 | Soho Home
Cocktail nights are about to get a whole lot more luxurious with this Soho Home cocktail shaker. It is silver plated and designed with vintage-inspired etchings.