15 wedding gift ideas that every couple will love

Has anyone else suddenly received a flurry of wedding invitations? We don’t know about you, but our Summer is fully booked with weddings, from friends, family and co-workers. As excited as we are to watch our loved ones tie the knot, the panic of getting the perfect gift is starting to set in.

If you’re lucky enough to have received a comprehensive gift list from the couple in question, then there’s very little to worry about. However, if like us, you’ve arrived at said list and all that remains is a plain old stainless steel saucepan or a hand towel (not quite the meaningful wedding gift you had in mind), or, you just feel like making an impact this wedding season, there’s a few other ways to show just how much you care.

When it comes to wedding gift ideas, there are lots of options that you can go for. You can take the classic route and treat the soon-to-be newlyweds to some stylish new homeware. Or, if the happy couple are the sentimental type, you can’t go wrong with a photo frame for them to display a picture from their special day.

However, if you are wanting to give them something a little more unique, we recommend getting a personalised gift that they can keep forever.

We’ve included a range of items to suit everyone’s budget, so you don’t have to end up spending a fortune. There are a few gendered products in this round up, but the majority can be bought for any couple, however you identify, because love is love and everyone deserves a special gift on their big day.

If you’re stuck on what to wear, don’t forget to check out our round ups of the best wedding guest dresses and flower girl dresses. For any brides out there, we’ve also put together a handy guide to the best high street wedding dresses under £500. You’re welcome.

The best wedding gift ideas 2022:

So, without further ado, keep on scrolling for our pick of the best wedding gifts…