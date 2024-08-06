This is the only shoe style you'll need to add to your wardrobe this summer
It's got the cool-girl stamp of approval
Niche cult brand moments are one of fashion's favourite things—and, there's no better time to introduce them than during fashion month. Happening twice a year, you can guarantee plenty of fashion fodder, from chic celebrity moments to lust-worthy collections.
Earlier this year, we witnessed Chloé's attempt at creating one of Autumn/Winter 2024's most sublime moments. During creative director Chemena Kamali's debut, onlookers quickly spotted a trend emerging in the front row.
Celebrities and influencers alike were dressed in the same pair of cork wedges. From Sienna Miller to Kiernan Shipka, the show's front row was adorned with stylish women swaying their feet in unison in the same sky-high wedges.
The moment was instantly caught and shared on social media. Leaving the fashion set salivating over the shoes. So much so, that they have been consistently searched over the past couple of months, leaving them at 57,430 searches since March. Many fashionfiles have been keen to point out the retro shoe's resemblance to former creative director Phoebe Philo's Spring/Summer 2006 cork clogs.
The iteration released this summer is now live on the Chloé website and is the only shoe style you should consider adding to your late summer wardrobe. This is especially true for those looking to replicate Sienna Miller's sleek leather bomber jacket and billowing dress look, model Liya Kebede's all-black ensemble, or Kiernan Shipka's knitted moss green two-piece. You can't go wrong.
The shoes feature crossed straps in a semi-shiny cowhide and a wooden platform referencing the brand's heritage. The platform heels hold unique wording throughout that is meant to resemble love notes marked on trees. In a collection meant to celebrate the brand's history, love notes perfectly symbolise Kamali's admiration for her predecessors and enthusiasm for her plans in the luxury house.
All of this was encompassed in a clever wedge shoe that was not actually seen on the runway but instead was left to be admired on Chloé's new generation of ambassadors, friends, and fans. Comfortable and super stylish—a true future classic.
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless.
