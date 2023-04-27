As a fashion expert, this Ibiza-based brand is my go-to for holiday wardrobe essentials

If you've been lucky enough to travel to the idyllic paradise that is Ibiza (opens in new tab), then you will know that the island has its own specific sartorial aesthetic. Floaty dresses (opens in new tab) and decidedly bohemian looks abound, in a unique style that is coveted the world over.

And when it comes to inimitable Ibizan sensibilities, no brand epitomises it quite like Charo Ruiz. Founded in 1989, the Ibizan-based label has been celebrating all the island has to offer for over 30 years and gaining hoards of fashionable fans in the process.

Founded by Charo herself, the eponymous brand specialises in intricate broderie fabrications, lace trimmings and breathable materials, creating pieces your holiday wardrobe dreams (opens in new tab) are made of.

"Our main priority is to work with the purest Ibiza references pointing out our cultural legacy so that we can create memorable pieces that live as long as the good memories of this eternal and idyllic island," Paloma Ruiz, the founder's daughter tells Marie Claire. As a family business, Paloma now runs day-to-day operations at the company.

Charo Ruiz's unique point of view is what has kept the business one step ahead over the last three decades. "We maintain the connection to a philosophy marked by the influence of the hippie revolution," Paloma explains, instead of "strictly following the industry fashion trends."

Transcending fleeting trends (opens in new tab) also means that when you invest in a piece of Charo Ruiz, you are sure to keep it for a lifetime. Although the brand might take on vintage or retro influences, this in fact contributes to the timeless nature of their collections. "After three decades evoking the freedom of the sixties and seventies through our garments, based on white cotton voile dresses, a-line maxi skirts, unique volumes, Bardot necklines and deconstructed silhouettes, we have created an iconic path," Paloma explains.

With summer on the horizon, now is the time to start thinking about your warm-weather wardrobe, and no brand encapsulates the spirit of sunshine quite like Charo Ruiz. Whether you have a hen party (opens in new tab) coming up or simply a beach holiday, this brand will see you through sunny days in style.

(Our tip? If you want to go for a truly timeless aesthetic, try investing in one of the brand's classic black or white pieces. That way you're sure to know the look will never go out of style and can be something you'll keep for summers to come.) Keep scrolling to shop our favourite Charo Ruiz pieces below.