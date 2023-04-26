From white to bright, I've found 18 of the best hen party dresses for every budget
Soon-to-be brides, this is for you.
As far as wedding festivities are concerned, a hen party is certainly one of the main events on the calendar. Of course, being the bride-to-be, most of the day's organisation is sure to be taken care of for you, meaning one of the only items on your to-do list will be figuring out what to wear. Your hen party dress can set the tone for the entire day, so it's important to find something that makes you feel your best.
Luckily, that's where we come in. We've scoured the web to bring you the absolute best edit of hen party dresses (opens in new tab) available, no matter what your budget is.
Whether you're a bride who wants to go for a trending white dress (opens in new tab), or you're planning to brighten things up with a colourful confection, we have plenty of options.
And better yet, we even have some rental looks (opens in new tab)to choose from, too. If your hen party is a time when you want to take a sartorial risk (say by adding feathers, for example) but you're not sure the look will fit in with your forever wardrobe, then renting is a great alternative to buying something new. Plus, it's more sustainable and the item will be returned to be worn again and again, helping the circular fashion movement (opens in new tab) thrive.
When it comes to brands, there are a few out there that are really excelling in the hen party stakes. Aussie label Aje creates statement mini dresses that are sure to make you stand out in a crowd, while 16Arlington is known for its party-ready pieces (opens in new tab). Charo Ruiz has summer brides covered with its delicate broderie pieces, while Cult Gaia should be your go-to if you're looking for a head-turning outfit.
Whether you're in the market for a white dress or a bright dress, a designer or high-street investment, keep scrolling to 18 hen party dresses as hand-selected by a fashion editor.
Best White Hen Party Dresses
Hen Party Dresses to Rent
Colourful Hen Party Dresses
Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire.
