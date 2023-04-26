From white to bright, I've found 18 of the best hen party dresses for every budget

Soon-to-be brides, this is for you.

Best Hen Party Dresses
(Image credit: Getty)
As far as wedding festivities are concerned, a hen party is certainly one of the main events on the calendar. Of course, being the bride-to-be, most of the day's organisation is sure to be taken care of for you, meaning one of the only items on your to-do list will be figuring out what to wear. Your hen party dress can set the tone for the entire day, so it's important to find something that makes you feel your best. 

Luckily, that's where we come in. We've scoured the web to bring you the absolute best edit of hen party dresses (opens in new tab) available, no matter what your budget is. 

Whether you're a bride who wants to go for a trending white dress (opens in new tab), or you're planning to brighten things up with a colourful confection, we have plenty of options. 

Best Hen Party Dresses

(Image credit: Getty)

And better yet, we even have some rental looks (opens in new tab)to choose from, too. If your hen party is a time when you want to take a sartorial risk (say by adding feathers, for example) but you're not sure the look will fit in with your forever wardrobe, then renting is a great alternative to buying something new. Plus, it's more sustainable and the item will be returned to be worn again and again, helping the circular fashion movement (opens in new tab) thrive. 

When it comes to brands, there are a few out there that are really excelling in the hen party stakes. Aussie label Aje creates statement mini dresses that are sure to make you stand out in a crowd, while 16Arlington is known for its party-ready pieces (opens in new tab). Charo Ruiz has summer brides covered with its delicate broderie pieces, while Cult Gaia should be your go-to if you're looking for a head-turning outfit. 

Whether you're in the market for a white dress or a bright dress, a designer or high-street investment, keep scrolling to 18 hen party dresses as hand-selected by a fashion editor.  

Best White Hen Party Dresses

Best Hen Party Dresses: Aje Strapless pleated tulle mini dress

Aje Strapless pleated tulle mini dress

Best Hen Party Dresses: 16 Arlington Michelle feather-trimmed cutout crepe mini dress

16 Arlington Michelle feather-trimmed cutout crepe mini dress

Best Hen Party Dresses: Omnes Winslow Midi Dress in Cream

Omnes Winslow Midi Dress in Cream

Best Hen Party Dresses: Khaite Hila pleated twill halterneck mini dress

Khaite Hila pleated twill halterneck mini dress

Best Hen Party Dresses: & Other Stories Bubble Sleeve Organza Mini Dress

& Other Stories Bubble Sleeve Organza Mini Dress

Best Hen Party Dresses: Charo Ruiz Lina shirred broderie anglaise cotton mini dress

Charo Ruiz Lina shirred broderie anglaise cotton mini dress

Hen Party Dresses to Rent

Best hen party dresses: Cult Gaia Ecru Dress
Cult Gaia Ecru Dress

Best hen party dresses: Toteme Rent Strapless cotton-blend midi dress
Toteme Rent Strapless cotton-blend midi dress

Best hen party dresses: Self Portrait Bow Mini Dress
Self Portrait Bow Mini Dress

Colourful Hen Party Dresses

Best Hen Party Dresses: Mango Linen sarong dress

Mango Linen sarong dress

Best Hen Party Dresses: SHUSHU/TONG Floral-print cotton-blend corset mini dress

SHUSHU/TONG Floral-print cotton-blend corset mini dress

Best wedding guest dresses: Mango Asymmetrical pleated dress

Mango Asymmetrical pleated dress

Best Hen Party Dresses: Damson Madder Priya Puff Sleeve Dress
Damson Madder Priya Puff Sleeve Dress

Best Hen Party Dresses: House of Sunny Lemon Dresses
House of Sunny Lemon Dresses

Best Hen Party Dresses: Simkhai Nada embellished crepe mini dress

Simkhai Nada embellished crepe mini dress

Best Hen Party Dresses: Rixo Corrine Dress

Rixo Corrine Dress

Best Hen Party Dresses: Bernadette Bobby off-the-shoulder taffeta dress

Bernadette Bobby off-the-shoulder taffeta dress

Best Hen Party Dresses: Nobody

Nobody's Child Floral Print Broderie Sandra Midi Dress

