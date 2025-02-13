Kate Middleton’s work-hard winter coat is bespoke, but I’ve found some lookalikes

Kate Middleton is masterful when it comes to polished, timeless style, but if there’s one piece that defines her wardrobe, it’s the coat.

Yesterday, Catherine Princess of Wales made a public appearance at the mother and baby unit at HMP Styal in Cheshire, England, where she met with incarcerated and formerly incarcerated women, as well as staff and advocates. For the occasion, she opted for a tried-and-true wardrobe favourite: a bespoke Blaze Milano coat in rich maroon with tonal windowpane checks.

Catherine, Princess Of Wales visits an 'Action For Children' mother and baby unit at HMP Styal (Image credit: Phil Noble-WPA Pool via Getty Images)

Offering a masterclass in elegance and practicality, the princess layered the Blaze Milano coat over a chic turtleneck sweater by Gabriela Hearst, an Edeline Lee skirt, and brown suede boots with a practical block heel and pointed toe.

The deep burgundy shade not only complemented her signature polished look but also nodded to her love of refined, regal dressing.

Kate Middleton, who is known for rewearing styles, last wore this checked coat for her first public outing of 2025: an official visit to Royal Marsden in Chelsea, where she received her course of preventive chemotherapy in 2024. The princess also wore the longline coat—which was lengthened especially—for Christmas Day mass in 2021.

Kensington Palace might’ve announced that it will no longer share details on what the princess wears to official appearances, as per reporting from The Times , but one thing is certain: Kate Middleton’s wardrobe is as influential as ever.

Shop Kate Middleton-inspired staples

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors