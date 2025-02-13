Kate Middleton’s work-hard winter coat is bespoke, but I’ve found some lookalikes
The Princess of Wales has been wearing this Blaze Milano coat on repeat—here’s where to shop similar styles
Kate Middleton is masterful when it comes to polished, timeless style, but if there’s one piece that defines her wardrobe, it’s the coat.
Yesterday, Catherine Princess of Wales made a public appearance at the mother and baby unit at HMP Styal in Cheshire, England, where she met with incarcerated and formerly incarcerated women, as well as staff and advocates. For the occasion, she opted for a tried-and-true wardrobe favourite: a bespoke Blaze Milano coat in rich maroon with tonal windowpane checks.
Offering a masterclass in elegance and practicality, the princess layered the Blaze Milano coat over a chic turtleneck sweater by Gabriela Hearst, an Edeline Lee skirt, and brown suede boots with a practical block heel and pointed toe.
The deep burgundy shade not only complemented her signature polished look but also nodded to her love of refined, regal dressing.
Kate Middleton, who is known for rewearing styles, last wore this checked coat for her first public outing of 2025: an official visit to Royal Marsden in Chelsea, where she received her course of preventive chemotherapy in 2024. The princess also wore the longline coat—which was lengthened especially—for Christmas Day mass in 2021.
Kensington Palace might’ve announced that it will no longer share details on what the princess wears to official appearances, as per reporting from The Times, but one thing is certain: Kate Middleton’s wardrobe is as influential as ever.
Shop Kate Middleton-inspired staples
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
