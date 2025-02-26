Aligne are launching bridal and it's making me want to renew my vows

When I got married in 2016, cool high-street wedding dresses weren't as widely available as they are now. I did end up spending over £1,000 on my dress (a gold Carolina Herrera gown bought on a second hand website), but I'd like to think that I would've picked a dress that was cheaper and just as chic if I'd found one.

Certainly, if Aligne had brought out their bridal collection a decade earlier, I would've happily bought it, especially since the most expensive item is £145. I suppose a 10-year-anniversary vow renewal isn't too tacky?

But I digress. The much-anticipated collection, launching today, is no doubt going to be as viral as that trench coat and butter yellow waistcoat.

Consisting of four pieces, it is designed "for the modern bride, with signature satin styles, the pieces are made for all wedding occasions whether that be your bridal brunch or civil ceremony" as per the release.

You'll no doubt recognise some of their signature styles, including the Alina bow top (previously available in red), the Fern dress (sold in black for party season) and the Beau sating jacket (also previously sold in black). There is also a mini version of the popular Ivy dress.

These new white pieces are made to mix and match with each other, creating a number of timeless and elegant looks that will work for everything from a civil ceremony to an evening party.

Weddings aside, they will look great paired with your favourite jeans for a more casual day-to-day look.

Although the Spring/Summer 2025 bridal collection is a tight edit of four pieces, if it's a hit, more styles will likely be added next season.