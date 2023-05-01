The best bridesmaid gifts to help you say thank you on your special day
Because they helped make it all happen
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Wedding season is in full swing, and we've been busy putting together our guides to the best wedding guest dresses (opens in new tab), the best wedding gift ideas (opens in new tab) and even the best hen party dresses (opens in new tab) for you to shop.
It's no secret that preparing for a wedding can be stressful. You've got to think about everything from the food to the flowers, photographers and more. Another thing to add to the list is what to get your bridesmaids.
On the run up to the big day, your bridesmaids are there to help make sure that everything runs smoothly, so it's always nice to get them a little something to say thank you for all of their hard work.
It doesn't have to be a super expensive gift, either. Something like a box of chocolates or their favourite candle is bound to bring a smile to their face and let them know how much you appreciate them.
To save you the hassle of trying to find the perfect present, we've put together a handy guide to the best bridesmaid gifts, no matter what your budget.
If you've got any other special occasions coming up, don't forget to check out our guides to the best gardening gifts (opens in new tab), the best cooking gifts (opens in new tab) and even the best self-care gifts (opens in new tab) to give yourself a little pick-me-up once the post-wedding blues hit.
But for now, keep on scrolling to shop our edit of the best bridesmaid gifts to treat your family and friends to on the special day. Happy shopping!
The best bridesmaid gifts to buy now
This timeless necklace from Monica Vinader is made from 18ct Gold Vermeil, with a locket where you can put a photo of you and your bridesmaid to remember your wedding day by. You can also get the locket engraved for an extra special touch.
A personalised candle is another thoughtful way of thanking your friends and family for all that they have done. You can choose from ten different scents and write a sweet message on the label.
How stylish are these pyjamas from Sleeper? They are perfect for you and your bridesmaids to wear on the morning of your wedding, and would make for some great photos too!
This hair clip would make the sweetest addition to your bridesmaid's wedding outfit, and we love the pearl detailing.
Did you know that you can get Jo Malone fragrances engraved? Not only will your bridesmaids be smelling great, but they will treasure the bottle forever.
A make-up bag is something that your bridesmaid probably wouldn't buy themselves, but would love to receive as a gift. This one is made by a small, family-run business in West Sussex, and can be personalised with your bridesmaid's name.
Grace Lindsay is the Ecommerce Writer at Marie Claire UK. With over three years of experience in the fashion and beauty industry, she covers everything from the best makeup and skincare deals to how to shop the stand out trends of the season. When she's not typing away at her laptop, Grace can be found shopping her favourite vintage markets IRL, or catching up on her never-ending list of books to read.
-
This test taught me how to workout smarter, not harder - how it could improve your fitness, too
I beat my half marathon PB shortly after the test as a result.
By Ally Head
-
13 self-care podcasts that promise to change your life
Offering escapism, advice, and so much more.
By Dionne Brighton
-
This is the one drink that flight attendants don't like serving during a flight
Who knew?!
By Jadie Troy-Pryde