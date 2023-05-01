The best bridesmaid gifts to help you say thank you on your special day

Wedding season is in full swing, and we've been busy putting together our guides to the best wedding guest dresses (opens in new tab), the best wedding gift ideas (opens in new tab) and even the best hen party dresses (opens in new tab) for you to shop.

It's no secret that preparing for a wedding can be stressful. You've got to think about everything from the food to the flowers, photographers and more. Another thing to add to the list is what to get your bridesmaids.

On the run up to the big day, your bridesmaids are there to help make sure that everything runs smoothly, so it's always nice to get them a little something to say thank you for all of their hard work.

It doesn't have to be a super expensive gift, either. Something like a box of chocolates or their favourite candle is bound to bring a smile to their face and let them know how much you appreciate them.

To save you the hassle of trying to find the perfect present, we've put together a handy guide to the best bridesmaid gifts, no matter what your budget.

But for now, keep on scrolling to shop our edit of the best bridesmaid gifts to treat your family and friends to on the special day. Happy shopping!

The best bridesmaid gifts to buy now

(opens in new tab) Monica Vinader ID Mini Locket Chain Necklace £95 at Monica Vinader (opens in new tab) This timeless necklace from Monica Vinader is made from 18ct Gold Vermeil, with a locket where you can put a photo of you and your bridesmaid to remember your wedding day by. You can also get the locket engraved for an extra special touch.

(opens in new tab) Personalised Apothecary Candle £15.99 at Not On The High Street (opens in new tab) A personalised candle is another thoughtful way of thanking your friends and family for all that they have done. You can choose from ten different scents and write a sweet message on the label.

(opens in new tab) Sleeper Party Feather-Trim Pyjama Set £245 at Liberty (opens in new tab) How stylish are these pyjamas from Sleeper? They are perfect for you and your bridesmaids to wear on the morning of your wedding, and would make for some great photos too!

(opens in new tab) Oliver Bonas Camilla Faux Pearl Heart Barrette Hair Clip £15 at Oliver Bonas (opens in new tab) This hair clip would make the sweetest addition to your bridesmaid's wedding outfit, and we love the pearl detailing.

(opens in new tab) Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Cologne £110 at Jo Malone (opens in new tab) Did you know that you can get Jo Malone fragrances engraved? Not only will your bridesmaids be smelling great, but they will treasure the bottle forever.

(opens in new tab) Personalised Bridesmaid Make-up Bag £6.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) A make-up bag is something that your bridesmaid probably wouldn't buy themselves, but would love to receive as a gift. This one is made by a small, family-run business in West Sussex, and can be personalised with your bridesmaid's name.