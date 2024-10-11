This blazer is the single most-complimented piece in my wardrobe

'I need to know where that blazer is from.' I received this Instagram DM 50 times over when I posted a mirror selfie – featuring the jacket in question – to my Instagram Stories last week.

Specifically, I'm referring to Aligne's Daphne blazer, a longline, collarless style – with a scooped, round or V-neckline – that nips you in at the waist and makes jeans look infinitely more elegant. Mine is chocolate brown, but it comes in an array of colours and fabrics, from staple black and lipstick red to tobacco-hued velvet and country checks.

Sounds familiar? You may have spotted Daphne on some of your favourite content creators. Like me, Kim Turkington has the chocolate, scoop-neck version, which she styles with belted, straight-leg jeans and strappy sandals.

I'm also tempted by the checked, high-neck blazer, as seen on Bethan McCoy, who wears it with a white tee, indigo-wash denim, the New Balance x Miu Miu sell-out trainers and a Bottega Veneta Jodie bag. Dreamy.

If in doubt, opt for classic black. If you needed further persuading, behold how chic it looks upon stylist Emma Rose Thatcher. It really is the perfect thing to throw on for those hard-to-dress-for, smart-casual occasions.

One of the best things about this blazer is that the buttons finish at the waist, making it the perfect partner to high-rise jeans and trousers – that, and it has an adjustable tie at the back, allowing for the perfect cinch.

In other words – you need it in your wardrobe. The only hard part is deciding which one to go for. I've rounded up a few of my favourites, below.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors