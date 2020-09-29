Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’re going to invest in one piece this autumn, then it has to be your pick of the many jumper dresses around this season. Not only are they the perfect trans-seasonal staple for the weather we’re having right now, but they’re perfect for dressing up at home. And we all know we’ll be spending quite some time there.

Whilst the knitwear has been around in various guises over the past few decades, it saw a real resurrection on the catwalk during the February Fashion Weeks. At Victoria Beckham, Rejina Pyo and Christopher Kane, it became sexy thanks to strategically-placed cut-out details. At Isabel Marant and Akris, it went slouchy with a hint of the 80s, while Kenzo and Givenchy also elevated the simple staple.

Practically speaking, jumper dresses come in all shapes and sizes, so whatever your sartorial preference, there is guaranteed a style to suit. For figure-flattering options, this season’s 90s mood has provided many ribbed, bodycon styles for you to try.

Opt for something that falls mid-length to get your look right. Or, if you want something a little more grown-up and luxe, invest in something cashmere, you won’t regret it. Opt for a midaxi length (hitting just above the ankle) for an effortless day-to-night look.

Layering is also key this season, so open for a button-down dress which you can wear over wide leg knitted trousers and leggings. You’re never too cosy at home.

It’s beautifully easy to style as well. Team it with a pair of chunky loafers or minimal heels at home, and swap over for some combat boots when you’re out and about. Throw over a camel coat, and you’ll hit that sweet spot between dressy and casual.

There are just so many ways to wear this trend, and I’ve rounded-up the best new season styles to buy right now.