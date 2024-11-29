I only buy winter coats when they're on sale—these are the timeless options I'm investing in

The warmer, the better

best coat deals black friday 2024 influencer imagery
(Image credit: @nlmarilyn @neelam.ahooja @greceghanem)
Sofia Piza
By
published
in Buying Guides

We get it; investing in a new winter coat can be overwhelming. From different lengths to colourways and materials, the possibilities are endless. As a shopping expert, I have learned that investing in a good quality coat to see you through the colder months goes a long way.

Of course, the possibilities are endless. Puffer styles hold enough insulation to ensure warmth throughout the day, whereas scarf coats are designed to stay warm without excess layers. Meanwhile, shaggy coats offer a versatile styling option if you're looking for something that will keep you warm while adding a layer of texture to your look.

Regardless of which coat trend you're eyeing this season, the best expert tip I can offer is to wait until Black Friday to buy your new statement coat. There are some exceptional fashion deals to be had, with several retailers adding their latest styles to their sales this season—word to the wise, things are starting to sell out, so take advantage of these deals whilst you can.

On the high street, Massimo Dutti's thick new-in double-breasted coat is currently 20% off, while luxury styles like Toteme's classic cream coat have just been marked 40% off.

So, if you're looking for a great coat to invest in now and wear forever, here is our roundup of the best coat deals we have spotted this Black Friday 2024.

Best Coat Deals

Double-Breasted Denim Trench Coat
The Frankie Shop Double-Breasted Denim Trench Coat

The Frankie Shop's outerwear pieces are great investment pieces for everyday wear. This denim trench coat is as sleek as it is functional.

Zw Collection Faux Fur Short Coat
Zara Collection Faux Fur Short Coat

This faux fur short coat perfectly embodies the perfect party season coat.

Dafne Coat
Baum Und Pferdgarten Dafne Coat

The Scandi brand will always deliver when it comes to timeless pieces that are quintessentially chic.

Long Oversized Wool-Blend Coat
Weekday Long Oversized Wool-Blend Coat

Known for their classic capsule wardrobe pieces, this Weekday coat features a trendy funnel-neck silhouette for some extra style points.

Wool Blend Bomber Jacket
Massimo Dutti Thick Fuzzy Alpaca Coat

This chic coat has just been added to Massimo Dutti's sale, and I don't expect it to be in stock for much longer.

+ Net Sustain Belted Padded Organic Cotton Coat
Another Tomorrow Belted Padded Organic Cotton Coat

The perfect bomber jacket and winter coat medley, this mustard colour coat is the ultimate piece to make anything stand out.

Asos Design Funnel Neck Longline Coat in Chocolate
Asos Design Funnel Neck Longline Coat in Chocolate

Chocolate brown is this season's most popular colour; this funnel-neck coat is a great under £100 investment piece if you want to incorporate more of this trendy shade into your wardrobe.

White Tech Puffer Coat
Ganni White Tech Puffer Coat

Made from 100% recycled materials, pair this puffer coat with your warmest boots and balaclava and you're good to go.

Wool Double Breasted Overcoat | Burgundy
Jigsaw Wool Double Breasted Overcoat

A burgundy double-breasted coat is a great investment piece that is as durable as it is chic. This 25% off number is just sublime.

Signature Double-Breasted Wool Coat
Toteme Signature Double-Breasted Wool Coat

A Toteme coat on sale at 40% off is a true rare occurrence; this double-breasted wool coat is a great option if you've been wanting to get your hands on a timeless, high-quality coat.

Oversized Longline Coat With Wool
RO&ZO Oversized Longline Coat With Wool

Christmas couldn't come sooner with this cherry-red coat that is currently on sale for 20%.

Maxi Linen-Cotton Coat
Arket Maxi Linen-Cotton Coat

Arket's trench coats don't last very long in stock, especially when they're this discounted.

Sofia Piza
Sofia Piza
Fashion Writer

Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. 

Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸