I only buy winter coats when they're on sale—these are the timeless options I'm investing in

We get it; investing in a new winter coat can be overwhelming. From different lengths to colourways and materials, the possibilities are endless. As a shopping expert, I have learned that investing in a good quality coat to see you through the colder months goes a long way.

Of course, the possibilities are endless. Puffer styles hold enough insulation to ensure warmth throughout the day, whereas scarf coats are designed to stay warm without excess layers. Meanwhile, shaggy coats offer a versatile styling option if you're looking for something that will keep you warm while adding a layer of texture to your look.

Regardless of which coat trend you're eyeing this season, the best expert tip I can offer is to wait until Black Friday to buy your new statement coat. There are some exceptional fashion deals to be had, with several retailers adding their latest styles to their sales this season—word to the wise, things are starting to sell out, so take advantage of these deals whilst you can.

On the high street, Massimo Dutti's thick new-in double-breasted coat is currently 20% off, while luxury styles like Toteme's classic cream coat have just been marked 40% off.

So, if you're looking for a great coat to invest in now and wear forever, here is our roundup of the best coat deals we have spotted this Black Friday 2024.

Best Coat Deals

The Frankie Shop Double-Breasted Denim Trench Coat £297 (was £424) at Net-A-Porter The Frankie Shop's outerwear pieces are great investment pieces for everyday wear. This denim trench coat is as sleek as it is functional.

Zara Collection Faux Fur Short Coat £71.40 (was £119) at Zara This faux fur short coat perfectly embodies the perfect party season coat.

Baum Und Pferdgarten Dafne Coat £376 (was £418) at Farfetch The Scandi brand will always deliver when it comes to timeless pieces that are quintessentially chic.

Weekday Long Oversized Wool-Blend Coat £101.25 (was £135) at Weekday Known for their classic capsule wardrobe pieces, this Weekday coat features a trendy funnel-neck silhouette for some extra style points.

Massimo Dutti Thick Fuzzy Alpaca Coat £479.20 (was £599.00) at Massimo Dutti This chic coat has just been added to Massimo Dutti's sale, and I don't expect it to be in stock for much longer.

Another Tomorrow Belted Padded Organic Cotton Coat £708 (was £1,180) at Net-A-Porter The perfect bomber jacket and winter coat medley, this mustard colour coat is the ultimate piece to make anything stand out.

Asos Design Funnel Neck Longline Coat in Chocolate £58.50 (was £90) at ASOS Chocolate brown is this season's most popular colour; this funnel-neck coat is a great under £100 investment piece if you want to incorporate more of this trendy shade into your wardrobe.

Ganni White Tech Puffer Coat £625 (25% off at checkout) at Ganni Made from 100% recycled materials, pair this puffer coat with your warmest boots and balaclava and you're good to go.

Jigsaw Wool Double Breasted Overcoat £299 (was £399) at Jigsaw A burgundy double-breasted coat is a great investment piece that is as durable as it is chic. This 25% off number is just sublime.

Toteme Signature Double-Breasted Wool Coat £618 (was £1,030) at Net-A-Porter A Toteme coat on sale at 40% off is a true rare occurrence; this double-breasted wool coat is a great option if you've been wanting to get your hands on a timeless, high-quality coat.

RO&ZO Oversized Longline Coat With Wool £183.20 (was £229 ) at M&S Christmas couldn't come sooner with this cherry-red coat that is currently on sale for 20%.