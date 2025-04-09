This is the most-sold Reiss dress, and it's the perfect timeless style
You will get so much wear out of it
The stats don't lie: when an item keeps selling out, you know you're onto a winner, especially if it's an affordable one.
In the past few weeks alone, we've seen an M&S spring jacket, Whistles loafers and Missoma cord necklace go viral—proving you don't have to spend a fortune to look chic and timeless.
And if you're looking for that one spring dress that will effortlessly slot into your forever wardrobe, then I've found it for you.
At a recent showcase of Reiss' new collection, a satin dress caught my eye, and for good reason. The Reiss team told me it was so popular, it had to be restocked after selling out quickly, and has since sold over 9,000 units.
The satin gown features a drape tuck detail at the waistline, and comes in a high neck racer style version as well as a slip style with thin straps.
Such has been the popularity of the Micah dress that it is now being released in more colourways. It was originally available in dark green and is now in electric blue and khaki - great hues for Summer.
It's easy to see the appeal of the dress. It's dressy enough to wear to events or the office, even be worn as a bridesmaids dress. It can also easily be dressed down by throwing a white t-shirt on top and pairing it with flats.
It's made of a mix of polyester and viscose, which means you can easily wash it (don't you hate dry clean only items?), but it still has that luxurious satin finish.
So if you're after that timeless dress that will work with your existing wardrobe, shop Reiss' best-seller below.
Penny Goldstone is the Contributing Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes about catwalk trends and the latest high street and Instagram sartorial must-haves. She also helms the Women Who Win franchise.
She has worked in fashion for over 10 years, contributing to publications such as Cosmopolitan, Red, Good Housekeeping, and Stylist.
