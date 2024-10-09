Silver trainers are the fashion editor's secret to making every outfit cooler
Shining, shimmering, splendid
The entire fashion team is in agreement; retro trainers make every outfit cooler. If said trainers are metallic, even better. Specifically, I'm talking about silver trainers, the shoe of choice for fashion girls – trust me, they were everywhere at fashion week.
We have Adidas and Wales Bonner to thank for kick-starting the trend (pun absolutely intended), when they released a high-shine iteration of their sell-out Samba collab back in June 2023. You can still find the hallowed sneaker on resale sites – if you're willing to pay a hefty premium – and via the occasional retailer (one is linked, below), but they've been like gold dust ever since they dropped.
Luckily, there are a now a whole host of options for the style magpies among us. I practise what I preach, so I am now the proud owner of the Adidas SL 72 trainers (of which I extolled the virtues earlier this summer) in both red and silver. I've worn the foiled pair so much already, with a denim jacket and matching, turn-up jeans, or with white socks, a bubble skirt and a vintage Dior tee. They even lend a certain je ne sais quoi to a slouchy tracksuit.
If you can't find a pair in your size, fear not. Adidas's Country OG shoes deliver a similar aesthetic. Meanwhile, the brand's iconic Samba feels fresh again when reimagined in a sleek, metallic guise.
If you're reading this, you probably already own a pair of Onitsuka Tiger's cult Mexico 66 SD trainers in yellow. A word from the wise; you need them in silver (pictured above). They will go with everything in your wardrobe, from gathered midi skirts and cardigans to baggy jeans and leather jackets.
Ready to join the shiny shoe crew? I've rounded up some of the best silver trainers to buy, right now.
Shop silver trainers:
Natalie Hughes is Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
