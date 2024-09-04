Introducing Mulberry x Rejina Pyo - the autumn designer collaboration we've been waiting for

The beginning of September strictly marks the 'back to school' season. With the warmer days slowly dissipating and summer holidays fast becoming a thing of the past, we are fully back inti workwear mode - ready to tackle the autumnal season in style.

The first place we're looking? Well, it's none other than Mulberry x Rejina Pyo's limited edition collaboration. Freshly launched and available online and in-store, the collection seamlessly merges Mulberry's British DNA with Rejina Pyo's timeless contemporary style, ringing in another series of Mulberry's Editions series, which focuses on collaborating with up-and-coming visionary designers.

Previous collections include Priya Ahluwalia, Richard Malone, and Nicholas Daley. Pyo is known for her sensitively designed collections that strive for a sense of freedom to inspire the Rejina Pyo women to express themselves freely.

(Image credit: Mulberry)

“Like my own brand, Mulberry is not loud. I love that. It’s about quality, functionality, it’s discrete but with taste," says Pyo" When they approached and showed me the sustainability credentials, how each product was made, it just blew my mind and opened my eyes. I thought, ‘Wow, they’re a company that’s taking this really seriously’. I really fell in love with their ethic as well."

(Image credit: Mulberry)

Available in a warm autumnal palette, the collection plays with the idea of British design archetypes. Designed with easy elegance, the limited edition collection includes classic leather goods with versatile ready-to-wear pieces across outerwear, trousers, knitwear, and jewellery for those looking to create the perfect autumnal workwear capsule wardrobe pieces.

Shop the Mulberry x Rejina Pyo collection