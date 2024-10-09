I’m flying to Bali this week, but I’ve waited for this sale to buy my long-haul travel essentials
The best in chic luggage, airport outfits, and long-haul flight essentials
Now, contrary to the fact I fly to Bali in a few short days and have yet to pack, I am a planner. When I travel whether, to the Caribbean or Cornwall, I build itineraries, write to-do lists, research must-see sights, book meals, and sift through reviews for hours on end. I take the same meticulous approach when it comes to packing, I’ve mastered the perfect holiday outfit formulas and I know my travel essentials.
So sure, if we want to get all technical about it, I haven’t packed for my very imminent two-week trip, but that’s not to say I am not prepared. I’ve been lying in wait like a raptor stalking its prey for Amazon Prime Day, so I can—to continue this Zoomorphic metaphor—swoop in and nab the best travel buys at a reduced rate.
And now that I’ve got what I need, I’m sharing with you the result of hours of research and far, far too much time spent on the internet.
Here are my editor-approved buys that are actually worth your money.
Editor-approved travel essentials
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
