Now, contrary to the fact I fly to Bali in a few short days and have yet to pack, I am a planner. When I travel whether, to the Caribbean or Cornwall, I build itineraries, write to-do lists, research must-see sights, book meals, and sift through reviews for hours on end. I take the same meticulous approach when it comes to packing, I’ve mastered the perfect holiday outfit formulas and I know my travel essentials.

So sure, if we want to get all technical about it, I haven’t packed for my very imminent two-week trip, but that’s not to say I am not prepared. I’ve been lying in wait like a raptor stalking its prey for Amazon Prime Day, so I can—to continue this Zoomorphic metaphor—swoop in and nab the best travel buys at a reduced rate.

And now that I’ve got what I need, I’m sharing with you the result of hours of research and far, far too much time spent on the internet.

Here are my editor-approved buys that are actually worth your money.

Editor-approved travel essentials

12 Pcs Large Packing Cubes for Suitcases Various Sizes Suitcase Organiser Bags Lightweight Waterproof Luggage Organiser Bags (12pcs Gray) £15 down from £20

Slip Pure Silk Back to Basics Assorted Scrunchies £27 down from £34

Cozychic Barefoot in the Wild Adult Throw £150

Dr. Bronner's Organic Lavender Hand Sanitizer Spray £7.90