The best in chic luggage, airport outfits, and long-haul flight essentials

Now, contrary to the fact I fly to Bali in a few short days and have yet to pack, I am a planner. When I travel whether, to the Caribbean or Cornwall, I build itineraries, write to-do lists, research must-see sights, book meals, and sift through reviews for hours on end. I take the same meticulous approach when it comes to packing, I’ve mastered the perfect holiday outfit formulas and I know my travel essentials.

So sure, if we want to get all technical about it, I haven’t packed for my very imminent two-week trip, but that’s not to say I am not prepared. I’ve been lying in wait like a raptor stalking its prey for Amazon Prime Day, so I can—to continue this Zoomorphic metaphor—swoop in and nab the best travel buys at a reduced rate.

And now that I’ve got what I need, I’m sharing with you the result of hours of research and far, far too much time spent on the internet.

Here are my editor-approved buys that are actually worth your money.

Editor-approved travel essentials

beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
Apple AirTag. Track your keys, wallet, luggage, backpack. Replaceable battery. Water-resistant. One-tap set up with iPhone or iPad.
Power Bank Fast Charging 10000mah, 22.5w Portable Charger Usb C Input & Output Powerbank With Led Display, Pd3.0 Qc4.0 Phone Battery Pack for Iphone16/15/14/13/12, Samsung, Huawei, Android and More
Kindle Scribe (64 Gb), the First Kindle and Digital Notebook, All in One, With a 10.2
Samsonite Neopulse - Spinner S, Carry-On, 55 Cm, 38 L, Blue (metallic Blue)
12 Pcs Large Packing Cubes for Suitcases Various Sizes Suitcase Organiser Bags Lightweight Waterproof Luggage Organiser Bags (12pcs Gray)
Philips Handheld Steamer 3000 Series, Compact and Foldable, Ready to Use in ˜30 Seconds, No Ironing Board Needed, 1000w, Up to 20g/min, Sth3020/16, White
Slip Silk Sleep Mask, Charcoal (one Size) - 100% Pure Mulberry 22 Momme Silk Eye Mask - Comfortable Sleeping Mask With Elastic Band + Pure Silk Filler and Internal Liner
Slip Pure Silk Back to Basics Assorted Scrunchies - Blonde - 100% Pure 22 Momme Mulberry Silk Scrunchies for Women - Hair-Friendly + Luxurious Elastic Scrunchies Set (3 Scrunchies)
Cozychic Barefoot in the Wild Adult Throw . Leopard
Ally-Magic Fluffy Socks for Women Winter Warm Cosy Slip Socks Cozy Socks Soft Fuzzy Socks Girls Home Socks Christmas Socks Gifts Y6-Shfhw(beige)
Ostrichpillow Go Neck Pillow - Premium Memory Foam Travel Pillow, 360º Ergonomic Design, Asymmetrical Sides, Travel Bag Included, Washable Modal Cover
Dr. Bronner's Organic Lavender Hand Sanitizer Spray
Eucerin Hyaluron Filler + Volume Lift Day Cream Normal to Combination Skin 50ml
Farmacy Honey Butter Beeswax Lip Balm - Natural Lip Moisturizer Chapstick for Dry Cracked Lips
Mischa Anouk Smith
News and Features Editor

Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.

From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.

