Rita Ora just wore five red outfits in one day

Rita Ora Celebrity Sightings
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mischa Anouk Smith
By
published

Rita Ora is on red alert

There’s tonal dressing, and then there’s Rita Ora’s dedication to a theme, which included five all-red outfits. Despite the singer’s well-documented love of red lipstick—and this summer’s Tomato Girl trend—the styling decision was ultimately to promote Ora’s upcoming Disney+ movie Descendants: The Rise of Red.

The movie, which comes out on the 12th July 2024, sees Ora play the Queen of Hearts (suddenly the fiery ensembles make more sense); a role which first appeared in 1865 in Lewis Carroll’s book Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

Here, we dissect the six statement looks and how to style them.

Look 1

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 08: Rita Ora is seen on July 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leaving the Gansevoort Hotel in New York, Rita Ora wore a full look from Burberry’s Spring 2024 collection. Punctuated with delicate broderie anglaise to temper the striking shade, the runway look was styled with oversized Loewe shades and heeled thong sandals also by Burberry.

Get the look

Canvas Top in Rhubarb - Women, Technical | Burberry® Official
Canvas Top in Rhubarb - Women, Technical | Burberry® Official

Canvas Trousers in Rhubarb - Women, Technical | Burberry® Official
Canvas Trousers in Rhubarb - Women, Technical | Burberry® Official

Inflated Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Inflated Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Womens Burberry Red Leather Bay Sandals 100 | Harrods Uk
Womens Burberry Red Leather Bay Sandals 100 | Harrods Uk

Look 2

Rita Ora

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For look two, Ora opted for a leather Marni suit - a bold choice in more ways than one, given the city’s soaring temperatures. Sticking to the monotone theme, she teamed the suit with patent pumps and another pair of bubble sunglasses adding a playful nod towards her character in the upcoming film.

Get the look

Patch-Pocket Leather Shirt
Patch-Pocket Leather Shirt

Tailored Leather Trousers
Tailored Leather Trousers

Noreen Slingback Pump
Noreen Slingback Pump

Molten Ovate Hoop Earrings
Molten Ovate Hoop Earrings

Look 3

Rita Ora celebrity style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An even more overt nod to her upcoming role, look three comprised of a leather puffer jacket quilted with hearts and a matching belted mini skirt, mules and—of course—colour-coordinating accessories.

Get the look

Faux Leather Jacket
Faux Leather Jacket

Jersey Ponte Belted Mini Dress
Jersey Ponte Belted Mini Dress

Linzi Tassie Red Faux Suede Classic Rounded Mule
Linzi Tassie Red Faux Suede Classic Rounded Mule

Mini Rosetta Shoulder Bag
Mini Rosetta Shoulder Bag

Look 4

Rita Ora's celebrity style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stylist Pippa Atkinson paused the statement suiting and switched up the look with a relaxed maxi slip dress with pin-thin straps and a cowl neckline that called to mind Julia Roberts in My Best Friend’s Wedding.

Get the look

Massimo Dutti Slip Dress
Massimo Dutti Slip Dress

Flared Shoulder Bag
Flared Shoulder Bag

Chloé Eyewear Speckled Square-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
Chloé Eyewear Speckled Square-Frame Acetate Sunglasses

LIÉ STUDIO The Flora Silver-Plated Necklace
LIÉ STUDIO The Flora Silver-Plated Necklace

Look 5

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 08: Rita Ora is seen on July 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sticking to the more relaxed styling, Ora’s penultimate outfit was a wardrobe classic—the failsafe midi dress. This burgundy version had a plunging V-neckline and a plissé fabrication that’s perfect for packing. Styling was kept simple with patent Saint Laurent pumps, lashings of silver jewellery, and—briefly breaking the theme—black sunglasses.

Satin Twist Front Angel Sleeve Midi Dress
Satin Twist Front Angel Sleeve Midi Dress

Christian Louboutin Pumppie 85 patent leather pumps
Christian Louboutin Pumppie 85 patent leather pumps

Loren Stewart Figure Eight Sterling Silver Necklace
Loren Stewart Figure Eight Sterling Silver Necklace

LIÉ STUDIO The Alice Silver Ring
LIÉ STUDIO The Alice Silver Ring

Mischa Anouk Smith
Mischa Anouk Smith
News and Features Editor

Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.

From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style, though, in the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.

