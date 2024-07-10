Rita Ora just wore five red outfits in one day

Rita Ora is on red alert

There’s tonal dressing, and then there’s Rita Ora’s dedication to a theme, which included five all-red outfits. Despite the singer’s well-documented love of red lipstick—and this summer’s Tomato Girl trend—the styling decision was ultimately to promote Ora’s upcoming Disney+ movie Descendants: The Rise of Red.

The movie, which comes out on the 12th July 2024, sees Ora play the Queen of Hearts (suddenly the fiery ensembles make more sense); a role which first appeared in 1865 in Lewis Carroll’s book Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

Here, we dissect the six statement looks and how to style them.

Look 1

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leaving the Gansevoort Hotel in New York, Rita Ora wore a full look from Burberry’s Spring 2024 collection. Punctuated with delicate broderie anglaise to temper the striking shade, the runway look was styled with oversized Loewe shades and heeled thong sandals also by Burberry.

Get the look

Look 2

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For look two, Ora opted for a leather Marni suit - a bold choice in more ways than one, given the city’s soaring temperatures. Sticking to the monotone theme, she teamed the suit with patent pumps and another pair of bubble sunglasses adding a playful nod towards her character in the upcoming film.

Get the look

Look 3

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An even more overt nod to her upcoming role, look three comprised of a leather puffer jacket quilted with hearts and a matching belted mini skirt, mules and—of course—colour-coordinating accessories.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Get the look

Look 4

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stylist Pippa Atkinson paused the statement suiting and switched up the look with a relaxed maxi slip dress with pin-thin straps and a cowl neckline that called to mind Julia Roberts in My Best Friend’s Wedding.

Get the look

Look 5

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sticking to the more relaxed styling, Ora’s penultimate outfit was a wardrobe classic—the failsafe midi dress. This burgundy version had a plunging V-neckline and a plissé fabrication that’s perfect for packing. Styling was kept simple with patent Saint Laurent pumps, lashings of silver jewellery, and—briefly breaking the theme—black sunglasses.