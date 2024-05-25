Trust me, lavender is the only colour you'll want to wear this summer

Forget about monochrome shades of black, grey and white, if the Spring/Summer 2024 collections made anything clear, it's that this season is all about dopamine dressing.

Breakout hues so far have been red, butter yellow and orange, but I have a soft spot for this subtle take on purple: lavender.

It took over each fashion capital from New York to Paris, with every designer interpreting it in a different way. At Michael Kors, models wore vibrant oversized sweaters and short trench coats with sandals. At Carolina Herrera, it was all about sheer lace dresses and separates, as well as pale lilac silk gowns worn with masculine black blazers.

Victoria Beckham favoured the hue on oversized suits and satin dresses, a vibe she also brought to her recent collaboration with Mango.

In Paris, at Issey Miyake we enjoyed layer upon layer of lavender on trousers, shirts, trench coats and hats.

But while the latter made for a striking outfit, for a more wearable look, I recommend pairing lavender with complimentary hues, such as the aforementioned butter yellow, mint or orange, or toning it down with black or denim.

& Other Stories, Ruffled Peplum Top £125 at & Other Stories This sheer ruffled top ticks off two trends in one, and will look great with beige tailored trousers.

Celine, Mini Claude in lilac £920 at Celine A summery take on one of the house's most iconic handbag styles.

Zara, Mini Dress With Rhinestone Hook Clasp £35.99 at Zara Cute and playful, this mini dress is the perfect party dress for summer, worn with metallic heels.

Gucci, Horsebit Mid-Heel Sandal £635 at Gucci Gucci's best-selling Horsebit heels get a lavender makeover this season.

Victoria Beckham x Mango Godets Dress £170 at Mango Part of Victoria Beckham's collection for Mango, this breezy dress will see you through every summer event.

Women’s Square Sunglasses Visit Site Accessories are the perfect stepping stone into a bold trend like this one.

COS, Pleated Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Trousers £95 at COS You can't beat a classic linen suit for summer.

COS, Single-Breasted Linen-Blend Blazer £155 at COS To be worn with a white shirt and jeans or with the matching trousers.

Arket, Maxi Satin Skirt £87 at ARKET The satin skirt is always a wardrobe staple, but this lilac hue brings it up to trend.

AllSaints, Sasha Oversized Split Hem Shirt £90 at AllSaints If you want to go for the full lavender look, layer this shirt over a satin lilac gown.

Valentino Garavani, One Stud 90 Patent-Leather Pumps £830 at Net-A-Porter These pumps take their name from the oversized stud adorning each toe, itself inspired by the detail found on Roman doors.

