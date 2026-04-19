In-Flight Skincare, According to Experts: When It’s Essential—and When It’s Performative

There’s a new kind of in-flight ritual taking over TikTok: mid-air skincare. Think serums layered between meal services, sheet masks mid-movie, and a level of dedication that suggests long-haul equals spa time. Two things strike me. First, these routines rarely factor in the realities of travelling with children, where your priorities skew more towards snacks and survival than a 10-step regimen. And second, is any of this actually doing your skin good, or is it simply content dressed up as care?

Because while cabin air is undeniably punishing, not everything trending at altitude is worth decanting into your carry-on. Here, experts break down what your skin genuinely needs mid-flight—and what falls firmly into the realm of performance.

What flying really does to your skin

According to Dr Jennifer Owens of The Glow Clinic, the issue starts with the cabin environment. “Humidity can drop to around 10–20% at altitude, compared to 40–60% on the ground, which leads to rapid trans-epidermal water loss,” she explains. In practical terms, your skin is losing water faster than it can replenish it—leaving it dull, tight and far more reactive. This doesn’t just leave skin looking dull; Owens notes that the barrier function takes a hit too, making skin more reactive, more prone to redness, and less able to hold on to moisture.

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There’s also a knock-on effect internally. Dehydration at altitude can subtly impact digestion and circulation—“which is why people often feel more bloated, reach for saltier foods, and notice puffiness or dullness post-flight,” she adds. Skin, in this case, is simply reflecting what’s going on beneath the surface. Sophie Smith, aesthetician and co-founder of Grand Aesthetics, reinforces the point: "This is why it can feel tighter or more dehydrated during and after a flight,” she says. The priority, then, is keeping skin balanced, calm and comfortable.

TikTok theatre or fact?

Both experts are clear: social media has blurred the line between benefit and, let's face it, showing off a bit. “There’s definitely been a shift towards performative skincare,” says Owens. “For most people, a well-chosen moisturiser and SPF are more than enough.” In fact, staying hydrated internally—and limiting alcohol and caffeine—will often do more for your skin than a multi-step routine mid-air. That’s not to say skincare has no place on a plane. “There is value in being intentional,” she adds. Supporting hydration and barrier repair before, during, and after a flight—particularly a long-haul flight—can make a visible difference. The key is restraint. A considered, minimal routine will almost always outperform a layered one done for content. Smith echoes this: “Skin responds best to a simple, supportive routine that focuses on hydration and comfort.”

The ingredients that make a difference

Both experts are unequivocal: hydration and barrier support should be the focus.“I always recommend ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, ceramides and panthenol,” says Smith. These work by drawing moisture into the skin and helping it stay there—keeping the complexion balanced and comfortable even in a dehydrating environment. Owens adds that antioxidants are particularly useful at altitude to counter oxidative stress from UV exposure. Her rule is simple but effective: layer hydration, then seal it in. A mist to top up moisture, followed by a serum and a moisturiser or mask to lock everything down. Just as important is what to avoid. Strong exfoliating acids (AHAs and BHAs), retinoids and heavily fragranced formulas can all exacerbate sensitivity when skin is already under stress.

Do you really need a sheet mask?

The answer depends on the length of your flight—and whether you have the time or inclination. “For shorter flights, simplicity absolutely wins,” says Owens. But on long-haul journeys, there is a case for more intensive hydration. Masks or under-eye patches can help maintain moisture levels and reduce that tight, fatigued look. “It’s less about transformation and more about preservation,” she explains, keeping skin stable so it doesn’t need to recover afterwards. That said, practicality matters. There are, however, more discreet options. A leave-on treatment layer, like a rich moisturiser or overnight mask—delivers similar, more discreet benefits—something your seatmates may appreciate.

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The routine your skin actually needs

“I’d rather use the time to rest, hydrate internally, and allow the skin to stay calm and supported," Owens says. “Often, that minimal approach gives better results than over-layering,” she says. Smith also flags lip care as non-negotiable—something many people forget until it’s too late.

If you’re editing things down to a carry-on, this, according to the experts, is what make the cut:

Cleanse before boarding to remove build-up so anything you apply afterwards can actually absorb properly. The key is choosing something non-stripping; if you compromise the barrier before you’ve even taken off, you’re already on the back foot in that low-humidity cabin air.

Apply a hydrating serum to replenish water content. In an environment where moisture is constantly being pulled out of your skin, this step helps maintain that plumpness and prevents the tight, papery feeling that tends to creep in mid-flight.

Seal with a moisturiser or mask to lock in moisture. Ingredients like ceramides and nourishing lipids help reinforce the skin barrier, slowing down water loss and keeping irritation at bay.

Use a mist to top up hydration and take the edge off that dry, tight feeling. Opt for formulas with hyaluronic acid to draw in and hold onto moisture, alongside hypochlorous acid—a gentle antibacterial that helps keep skin clear without disrupting the barrier.

Apply SPF to protect from UV radiation, which intensifies at altitude (thanks to a thinner atmosphere). If you’re sitting by the window, that exposure is even more direct. Applying a broad-spectrum SPF helps protect against long-term damage—even if it doesn’t feel sunny at 35,000 feet.

If TikTok has turned in-flight skincare into a bit of a moment, the experts bring it back to what actually works. At altitude, your skin doesn’t need more steps—it needs the right ones. Think hydration, barrier support and a less-is-more approach. Because when it comes to flying, it’s not about how much you pack in your carry-on, but how well your skin holds up when you land.

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