Lisa Ing-Marinelli has nailed chic winter dressing - these 5 layered looks prove it

Although I’m a fashion editor, I’m not ashamed to admit, sometimes I find myself in a style rut. Whether it’s returning to the same failsafe looks time and time again or feeling unsure about trying out a new trend, we all have times where we’re left staring aimlessly into our wardrobe and questioning what to wear. It’s on occasions like this that I like to look to some of my favourite influencers to gain inspiration and make getting dressed exciting again. And recently, there’s been one woman who’s been providing ample inspiration especially when you take into account the bout of cold weather we’ve been having: Lisa Ing-Marinelli.

Known for pulling together looks that feel sleek and sophisticated with a trend-led spin, Lisa is a pro at turning out the chicest of autumn winter outfits. Her secret? Clever layering. Often you’ll find Lisa pairing knitwear, tees and blazers alongside her favourite winter coats or thin roll necks under smart shirting for a winter twist on preppy dressing. The resulting looks are not just the perfect way to keep the cold at bay but by playing with different textures, tones and fabrics she also expertly creates outfits that feel vibrant, fresh and interesting.

While I can wax lyrical about Lisa’s looks, you’re most likely wanting to see them for yourselves and, much like me, wondering how you can recreate them in your own wardrobe. To help, I’ve pulled together 5 of her best looks as well as an edit of the pieces you need to recreate them. The great thing about layering however is you can introduce many pieces you may already have in your wardrobe, from simple white t-shirts to classic cardigans, so don’t be afraid to shop your own pieces too to create a layered look that feels in keeping with your own personal style too.

1. Dressed down chic

As a laywer, stylish office looks are Lisa's go-to however on dressed down days she still looks incredibly chic too. This layered polo top and scarf look proves it while her cosy shearling coat adds extra warmth and interest to her look.

2. Tailored separates

A pro and re-working pieces from her wardrobe, here Lisa takes the same bright green knit and gives it a smarter feel. Worn alongside a more statement scarf, tailored blazer and sleek black coat she proves layering can be smart and sophisticated.

3. Print on print

If you're looking for an easy way to layer, why not rely on thin layers to build up texture and interest in your outfit. This looks is a great example as Lisa pairs contrasting colours and co-ordinating textures to create one cohesive look.

4. Colour Pop Tones

I've already shown the clever way Lisa plays with colour in her looks and this is another great example. Rather than adding too many points of interest, she mirrors the blue or her jacket throughout her layering pieces like this classic stripe shirt and roll neck.

5. Play with shapes

Proving that classic colour ways can be made interesting, here Lisa uses shape to build up layers within her look. Her fitted t-shirt and knit combo make the perfect pairing for the bolder horseshoe trousers while her puff sleeve jacket mirrors the shape.