Want to get ready for AW24? These 10 high street buys are online now and will transition you smoothly into the new season

I’ve been reluctant to admit it for as long as possible but it’s time to accept, autumn is on the horizon. While the change in weather may not be welcome however, one thing I am excited to sink my teeth into, is the arrival of autumn winter fashion. After all, a new season means new trends, new styles and new items to get your hands on all which are sure to re-invigorate your wardrobe and make it feel fresh and exciting once again.

A great way to get your wardrobe ready for the new season is to invest in key pieces early, pieces that will fit seamlessly into your current wardrobe as well as transitioning smoothly into the new season too. That means buying not only into the trends that are sure to be big for AW24 but also opting for timeless styles that can work when the weather starts to cool down.

If you’re worried I’m about to take a heavy hit at your bank balance all in the name of AW24 style, I’ve got some even better news for you. Now the summer sales are drawing to an end the high street is packing it's rails with the perfect transitional pieces to make getting ready for autumn winter a breeze. Plus, because I like to make things as easy as possible for you, I’ve also compiled a checklist of the 10 key pieces I think are worth investing in now that you’re sure to reach for time and time again this season. Keep scrolling for your AW24 style cheat sheet on the high street…

Shop AW24 style on the high street now

1. The trench coat

Massimo Dutti Cotton Trench Coat with Scarf £169 at Massimo Dutti Wrap style jackets and knits were all over the AW24 catwalks, so this trench taps into that trend.

2. The co-ord

A great co-ord should be a staple in any wardrobe and this dark denim duo from COS is a chic choice.

3. The Ballet Flats

Mango Mesh ballet flats with strap and buckle £49.99 at Mango I say this list is for AW24 however we never can be sure what the weather will do here in the UK. These woven ballet flats are ideal for humid days and cloud cover alike.

4. The top

M&S Cotton Rich Off The Shoulder Top £25 at M&S I've already purchased this top myself as I can already picture getting so much wear out of it through autumn winter. A staple that'll look great worn with jeans, satin skirts and tailored trousers alike.

5. The jewellery

Next Gold Tone Mismatch Flower Drop Earrings £15 at Next I cannot believe these earrings are only £15, they look so expensive. Perfect for wearing year round, pair them with summer dresses now and chic tailoring come autumn.

6. The Blazer

Aligne Daphne Scoop Long Waisted Blazer £175 at ALIGNE After the success of the butter yellow version, ALIGNE have brought back their chic round neck blazer in a chocolate brown tone and it's just perfection.

7. The skirt

Zara Satin Midi Skirt £25.99 at Zara Animal print, and leopard in particular, is going to be huge for AW24 so pick up this slip skirt early to be ahead of the trend.

8. The bag

Arket Suede Shoulder Bag £279 at Arket Whether you're in need of a new work bag or simply a roomy style for everyday, this suede shoulder style from Arket is a great option.

9. The dress

& Other Stories Striped Midi Dress £145 at & Other Stories One of my favourite things to wear when it's starting to get cooler is an easy to throw on knit dress. This style from & Other Stories feels extra special thanks to the stripe print and tie detail.

10. The boots

Topshop Tara premium leather knee high heeled boots £145 at ASOS Every great autumn winter wardrobe needs a hardworking pair of boots. I love this knee length style from Topshop which not only look great but will be super comfortable thanks to the mini heel.