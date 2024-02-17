London Fashion Week AW24: All the standout moments
A preview of the trends you'll be wearing next season
Another season of New York Fashion Week is over, and now it's time for London Fashion Week to dazzle us with the autumn/winter 24 collection of emerging talent as well as the usual heavyweights. Here's what's been happening so far.
Roksanda
Roksanda blurred the lines between art and fashion yet again with a collection that was inspired by a trip to Le Courbusier's wooden cabin in the South of France. His 'free-spirited' murals inspired tapestry-style pieces which included a dramatic cape and gown adorned with abstract patterns. Ropes were a recurring theme, draping ballgowns and cinching waists on coats and blazers. The designer's signature architectural silhouettes and bold colours were present throughout, putting coral and lime firmly on the top of our shopping list for Autumn/Winter 24.
Molly Goddard
Molly Goddard proves yet again that the winter season can be far from boring. Looking at archival pieces for the collection, a visual identity emerged: volume and layering like you wouldn't believe. As the show notes explained, it was 'shapes on top of shapes; garments combining - pulling in, pushing out, smushing'.
There were tulle skirts (so synonymous with Molly), layered under slouchy jumpers pulled in at the neckline with a drawstring, drop waist dresses with bubble skirts, baggy tops over baggy skirts. Molly was inspired by 1960s Balenciaga and Dior gowns, but re-imagined them with freedom of movement for the modern wearer. Another trend of note: the romantic cowgirl, with her softened cowboy boots, slouchy trousers and western shirt with bubble hem.
Huishan Zhang
A dramatic collection for dramatic leading ladies. For Autumn/Winter 24, Huishan Zhang decides to explore and celebrate the conflicting personalities and sartorial personas of Ingrid Bergman and Anna Magnani, romantic rivals in a legendary cinematic feud - and perhaps imagine what they would wear today. There were Old Hollywood-esque sequin dresses and satin suits, as well as more modern pieces such as leather trench coats and pencil skirts with bejewelled mesh overlay. Highly wearable and covetable.
Chet Lo
Mark Fast
Noon by Noor
Supriya Lele
Tolu Coker
Masha Popova
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
- Natalie HughesFashion Editor
-
Is romanticising your life the answer to finding happiness?
Stopping to smell the roses and other micro-joys could be the key to contentment
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
I'm a fitness trainer and Health Editor who has scoliosis - 10 most effective moves for building a strong, pain-free upper body
PT approved.
By Chloe Gray
-
This celebrity-favourite make-up brand only has 1 concealer because it's *that* good—here's how it looks
I get why Hailey Bieber raves about it now
By Tori Crowther