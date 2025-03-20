Jessica Alba just channelled Gwyneth Paltrow’s iconic 90s outfit from Great Expectations

When I think of the 90s—or, at least a specific period of the era—I think of minimalism, simplicity, and an effortlessly cool aesthetic — and few celebrities embodied that spirit quite like Gwyneth Paltrow. Her approach was sleek and understated, making her a go-to reference for anyone wanting to capture the essence of the era’s coolest looks. It’s hard to find a fashion girlie Instagram that isn’t stuffed with archive photos of her.

So no wonder her looks are so often replicated. Just last month, fellow Oscar-winning actress Mikey Madison paid subtle homage to Paltrow’s iconic blush pink Ralph Lauren gown and now Jessica Alba has pulled from the Paltrow archives. For a night in Miami, Alba wore black wide-leg jeans with a black satin bralette and slinky bolero cardigan evocative of Paltrow’s famous pea-green co-ord on-set of the 1998 film Great Expectations.

Jessica Alba in Miami (Image credit: Getty Images)

The all-green Donna Karan cardigan and midi skirt combo has become a thing of fashion folklore appearing on designer’s moodboards and archivist’s Instagrams to this day. Alba evoked the laidbook cool Paltrow (especially circa 1990s) is so known for, complete with a glossy blowout and barely-there makeup.

In many ways, Gwyneth Paltrow is the original poster girl for Quiet Luxury, her style was never about extravagant statements; it was about perfecting the art of refined, quiet elegance.

A post shared by velvey (@velvetcoke) A photo posted by on

At the heart of Paltrow’s 90s wardrobe were some signature pieces: slip dresses, high-waisted jeans, and sleek, tailored blazers, all of which we see doing the fashion rounds today. Slips and silky separates (like the aforementioned Donna Karan two-piece), in particular, have become an enduring symbol of her style, especially when paired with other 90s staples like strappy sandals or a simple choker necklace.

Scroll on for our edit of elevated 90s essentials.

Shop Gwyneth Paltrow-Inspired Separates

Reformation Sia Silk Two Piece £258 at Reformation

French Connection Sera Eco Satin Tank Top £65 at French Connection

French Connection Sera Eco Satin Elasticated Wide Leg Trousers £89 at French Connection