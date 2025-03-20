Jessica Alba just channelled Gwyneth Paltrow’s iconic 90s outfit from Great Expectations

Estella who?

Jessica Alba Gwyneth Paltrow
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mischa Anouk Smith's avatar
By
published
in News

When I think of the 90s—or, at least a specific period of the era—I think of minimalism, simplicity, and an effortlessly cool aesthetic — and few celebrities embodied that spirit quite like Gwyneth Paltrow. Her approach was sleek and understated, making her a go-to reference for anyone wanting to capture the essence of the era’s coolest looks. It’s hard to find a fashion girlie Instagram that isn’t stuffed with archive photos of her.

So no wonder her looks are so often replicated. Just last month, fellow Oscar-winning actress Mikey Madison paid subtle homage to Paltrow’s iconic blush pink Ralph Lauren gown and now Jessica Alba has pulled from the Paltrow archives. For a night in Miami, Alba wore black wide-leg jeans with a black satin bralette and slinky bolero cardigan evocative of Paltrow’s famous pea-green co-ord on-set of the 1998 film Great Expectations.

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba in Miami

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The all-green Donna Karan cardigan and midi skirt combo has become a thing of fashion folklore appearing on designer’s moodboards and archivist’s Instagrams to this day. Alba evoked the laidbook cool Paltrow (especially circa 1990s) is so known for, complete with a glossy blowout and barely-there makeup.

In many ways, Gwyneth Paltrow is the original poster girl for Quiet Luxury, her style was never about extravagant statements; it was about perfecting the art of refined, quiet elegance.

At the heart of Paltrow’s 90s wardrobe were some signature pieces: slip dresses, high-waisted jeans, and sleek, tailored blazers, all of which we see doing the fashion rounds today. Slips and silky separates (like the aforementioned Donna Karan two-piece), in particular, have become an enduring symbol of her style, especially when paired with other 90s staples like strappy sandals or a simple choker necklace.

Scroll on for our edit of elevated 90s essentials.

Shop Gwyneth Paltrow-Inspired Separates

Sia Silk Two Piece
Reformation
Sia Silk Two Piece

Flowing Strapless Top
ZARA
Flowing Strapless Top

Flowing Trousers
ZARA
Flowing Trousers

Ella Cami Top
Whistles
Ella Cami Top

Ella Bias Cut Skirt
Whistles
Ella Bias Cut Skirt

Sera Eco Satin Tank Top
French Connection
Sera Eco Satin Tank Top

Sera Eco Satin Elasticated Wide Leg Trousers
French Connection
Sera Eco Satin Elasticated Wide Leg Trousers

Mischa Anouk Smith
Mischa Anouk Smith
News and Features Editor

Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.

From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.

