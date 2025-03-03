Mikey Madison channels Gwyneth Paltrow on the red carpet with a baby-pink Oscars dress

Mikey Madison has been whipping the fashion press into a frenzy this awards season. She’s what my nan would call “a fashion plate” in that she looks incredible in just about everything and switches between vintage Giorgio Armani suiting and lowkey Cali cool uniforms with ease.

Tonight, walking the Oscar’s red carpet, Madison wore a baby pink and black satin gown by Dior evocative of Gwyneth Paltrow’s infamous Oscar win in 1999 for Shakespeare in Love.

Madison is up for the best actress award at tonight’s Oscars having already scooped up the best actress gong at the BAFTAs two weeks ago.

Mikey Madison attends the 97th Annual Oscars (Image credit: Arturo Holmes/WireImage via Getty Images)

For her Academy Awards debut, she opted for a vintage-looking Dior column gown cut from swathes of ballet slipper pink satin with a contrasting black bust and a sweet ribbon—proof that the coquette trend isn’t going anywhere.

Makeup-wise, she maintained the retro mood with a slick updo—a refined take on the ballerina bun that added to the coquette effect—and her trademark feline eyeliner.

Although black is the luckiest colour to wear with the highest number of winners wearing the classic shade, pink was cemented in Oscar’s lore after Gwyneth Paltrow wore the sweet shade in 1999.

(Image credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Paltrow’s infamous gown was designed by Ralph Lauren and hung from pin-thin spaghetti straps before unfurling into frothy swathes of baby-pink taffeta. The similarities don’t end with the pastel hue either. Like Paltrow, Madison has opted for single diamond studs and a dazzling diamond necklace. The look was finished with Manohlo Blahnik’s BB Black Velvet Pointed Toe Pumps, the same style she wore at the EE BAFTA Rising Star Award party in London last month.

Will pink prove to be as lucky for Mikey Madison as Gwyneth Paltrow? Follow our live coverage to find out.