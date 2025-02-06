Mikey Madison paints the town red (and that town is London)

Is it just me or did Mikey Madison just reference Robert Palmer’s iconic Addicted to Love video?

Mikey Madison is one to watch: literally, of course, Anora is one of this year’s best films and the reason she’s nominated for an EE BAFTA Rising Star Award alongside Marisa Abela, Jharrel Jerome, David Jonsson, and Nabhaan Rizwan. She’s also fast becoming a Getty go-to this red carpet season.

It’d be easy for an emerging star to play it safe, especially when it comes to awards season, where red carpet reporters can be famously ruthless, but Madison—with the help of stylist Jamie Mizrahi—is having fun with fashion and, honestly, it’s refreshing to see.

Mikey Madison at the Vanity Fair EE BAFTA Rising Star Awards Party (Image credit: EE)

Like her roles—too few right now, but not for long—Madison defies stereotypes. She skips between classic Hollywood glamour (see the gold Bottega Veneta gown she wore to the Golden Globes), fashion vamp (a crushed velvet Mugler midi while dog walking) and off-duty It Girl in Chanel trainers and an oversized leopard Toteme coat.

She’s also got a penchant for a power suit, and though the vibe is undeniably ‘80s: think striking monochrome, angular silhouettes, and spiked stilettos, Madison keeps the look firmly grounded in the present.

The same was true of last night’s striking look: a tailored fire engine-red mini dress with a plunging neckline and belted waist. It came directly from the Giorgia Armani archives and was styled with an oversized single-breasted blazer and ink-black evening gloves (you see where that Robert Palmer reference came from).

It was a bold look befitting fashion’s new darling, but it also could easily have slipped into Cabaret territory (I don’t consider this an insult), but muted makeup and a warm cinnamon lip colour kept the look refreshingly modern and playful when it so easily could’ve looked laboured.

Red commands attention, and if the neck-craning I witnessed at last night’s Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Awards Party at London’s Pavyllon is anything to go by, so does Mikey Madison.