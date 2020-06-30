Trending:

The best beach bags for your post-lockdown holiday

    Meet the best beach bags to brighten up your holiday wardrobe...

    Whether you’re planning on going abroad thanks to air bridges to the likes of France or Italy, or a staycation in the UK (we have been having excellent weather after all), a trusty chic beach bag is a must for any seaside retreat. You’ll need something to chuck your holiday wardrobe essentials in and there’s lots of stylish options at the moment that’ll keep you looking cute – and out of bag lady territory.

    The natural texture trend is still a strong summer bag trend and you’ll see both the high street and luxury brands joining in the fun, with raffia, straw and bamboo totes and basket bags galore, pioneered of course by the likes of Jacquemus and Loewe’s basket bag, which Net-A-Porter and MatchesFashion are having to restock regularly.

    If you can’t get your hands on it, then the high street is always a great point of call, with Zara and Mango serving up some wonderful raffia and woven alternatives guaranteed to elevate your swimsuit.

    If you’re not into extravagant designs, then a mesh tote, reminiscent of vintage French market bags, are a great minimal designs to pack with you, and it’s always a nice touch to see what’s inside – we’ve lost count of how many oranges-spilling-out-of-bags shots we’ve seen on Instagram.

    Those feeling fanciful will be pleased to hear they can still get away with shell embellishments. For more practical gals, we’ve also rounded up beach bags with zippers and waterproof beach bags because sometimes they’re just indispensable.

    Latest Stories

    Those with a tendency to overpack will be totally sorted with one of the larger beach bags on the list, while the Instagram-conscious will fall in love with designer statement bags. Sure they might not hold as much, but they’re cute as heck.

    Looking for more summer fashion trend inspiration? Check out our other edits of the best sunglasses, summer sandals and swimwear to get your sartorial juices flowing…

    Whatever your style, you’re sure to find something you adore. Shop the Marie Claire edit of the best beach bags available to buy right now…

     

    Jacquemus pink le panier soleil bag, £330 at Browns

    Accessorize Ocean Embellished Basket, £28 at Very

    Claudie Pierlot Straw and leather bag, £108.50

    Beach Life Basket in Pool Party Purple, £48 at Soleil Bazaar

    Lola & Mawu shopper basket, £64.99 at AKOJO MARKET

    Jute basket bag, £19.99 at MANGO

    LOEWE + Paula’s Ibiza medium leather-trimmed striped woven raffia tote, £450 at Net-A-Porter

    WOVEN TOTE BAG WITH TORTOISESHELL HANDLES, £25.99 at ZARA

    ALOJA Monstera Day Tripper, $64

    Jute Tote Bag, £17.99 at GAP

    LES FRIDAY DAN NET BAG, £95

    Natural Rope Weave Shopper Tote Bag, £18 at George

    COLVILLE Canvas and leather holdall, £774 at MATCHESFASHION

