Meet the best beach bags to brighten up your holiday wardrobe...

Whether you’re planning on going abroad thanks to air bridges to the likes of France or Italy, or a staycation in the UK (we have been having excellent weather after all), a trusty chic beach bag is a must for any seaside retreat. You’ll need something to chuck your holiday wardrobe essentials in and there’s lots of stylish options at the moment that’ll keep you looking cute – and out of bag lady territory.

The natural texture trend is still a strong summer bag trend and you’ll see both the high street and luxury brands joining in the fun, with raffia, straw and bamboo totes and basket bags galore, pioneered of course by the likes of Jacquemus and Loewe’s basket bag, which Net-A-Porter and MatchesFashion are having to restock regularly.

If you can’t get your hands on it, then the high street is always a great point of call, with Zara and Mango serving up some wonderful raffia and woven alternatives guaranteed to elevate your swimsuit.

If you’re not into extravagant designs, then a mesh tote, reminiscent of vintage French market bags, are a great minimal designs to pack with you, and it’s always a nice touch to see what’s inside – we’ve lost count of how many oranges-spilling-out-of-bags shots we’ve seen on Instagram.

Those feeling fanciful will be pleased to hear they can still get away with shell embellishments. For more practical gals, we’ve also rounded up beach bags with zippers and waterproof beach bags because sometimes they’re just indispensable.

Those with a tendency to overpack will be totally sorted with one of the larger beach bags on the list, while the Instagram-conscious will fall in love with designer statement bags. Sure they might not hold as much, but they’re cute as heck.

Whatever your style, you’re sure to find something you adore. Shop the Marie Claire edit of the best beach bags available to buy right now…