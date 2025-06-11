Forget Labubus—Sea Creature Bag Charms are the Fashion World's Latest Must-Have Collectible
Introducing your new adorable sidekick
Labubus have firmly divided fashion fans into two camps: lovers and loathers. So, I’m here with a solution that appeals to everyone: sea creature bag charms. These adorable, eye-catching, and luxury-coded accessories are set to be everywhere this season. And they're not solely reserved for the more fantastical brand collections, either—hello, Anya Hindmarch—as Louis Vuitton, Tory Burch, Mulberry and more luxury labels have all dived head-first into the aquatic trend.
Fendi has just unveiled feathered jellyfish and monogrammed crabs, Gucci has explored dolphin designs, and Miami-based brand Éliou offers a sleek fishbone charm that’s sure to catch the eye of even the most minimalist fashion lovers. Meanwhile, Anya Hindmarch’s underwater-inspired collection features jellyfish, pufferfish, whales, and more, all bursting with personality.
Truly, sea creature bag charms are the easiest way to add a playful touch to your summer style. Some are so cute, that they feel more like adopting a pet. Scroll below to meet—and shop—yours...
Shop sea creature bag charms
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features.
-
It's Time to Dig Out Your Teenage Glasto Garms—Noughties Festival Fashion is Officially Cool Again
Hipster hotpants, studded leather, boho minis, and Burberry-print everything
-
I Tried Arguably One of the Most Underrated Pilates Moves, Spine Twist Supines, Every Day for a Week – and Have Some Thoughts
Seriously testing.
-
The Sussexes’ Disneyland Photo Album Included a Sweet Subtle Nod to Princess Diana
The parallels are incredibly moving
-
It's Time to Dig Out Your Teenage Glasto Garms—Noughties Festival Fashion is Officially Cool Again
Hipster hotpants, studded leather, boho minis, and Burberry-print everything
-
This Lesser-Known '90s Trend Is The Only Accessory You Need This Summer
Cool-girl approved
-
Aitana Serves Red-Hot Attitude for Fendi's new Summer 2025 Campaign
We have an exclusive first look at the video
-
Yes, Cool Ascot Hats Do Exist! And I've Found 10 of the Best Ones to Wear for the Event
Leave your great-aunt's dusty fascinator at home
-
6 Swimwear Trends Set to Dominate Summer 2025
From new-season patterns to striking embellishments
-
How Luxury Hotel Merch Became the Ultimate Fashion Status Symbol
It's the 'if you know you know' trend chic travellers can't get enough of
-
Alémais is the Buzzy, Joy-Sparking Aussie Brand Everyone's Obsessed With—and its Resort 2026 Show was the Ultimate Proof
This Aussie brand's star is firmly on the rise
-
How The Small Screen Trumped Street Style as The New Source of Fashion Inspo
TV wardrobes are influencing what we wear IRL more than ever