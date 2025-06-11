Forget Labubus—Sea Creature Bag Charms are the Fashion World's Latest Must-Have Collectible

Labubus have firmly divided fashion fans into two camps: lovers and loathers. So, I’m here with a solution that appeals to everyone: sea creature bag charms. These adorable, eye-catching, and luxury-coded accessories are set to be everywhere this season. And they're not solely reserved for the more fantastical brand collections, either—hello, Anya Hindmarch—as Louis Vuitton, Tory Burch, Mulberry and more luxury labels have all dived head-first into the aquatic trend.

Fendi has just unveiled feathered jellyfish and monogrammed crabs, Gucci has explored dolphin designs, and Miami-based brand Éliou offers a sleek fishbone charm that’s sure to catch the eye of even the most minimalist fashion lovers. Meanwhile, Anya Hindmarch’s underwater-inspired collection features jellyfish, pufferfish, whales, and more, all bursting with personality.

Truly, sea creature bag charms are the easiest way to add a playful touch to your summer style. Some are so cute, that they feel more like adopting a pet. Scroll below to meet—and shop—yours...

Shop sea creature bag charms