Forget Labubus—Sea Creature Bag Charms are the Fashion World's Latest Must-Have Collectible

Introducing your new adorable sidekick

sea creature bag charms: crabs, fish, Fendi jellyfish
(Image credit: @tessavmontfoort @eliou__ @Fendi)
Labubus have firmly divided fashion fans into two camps: lovers and loathers. So, I’m here with a solution that appeals to everyone: sea creature bag charms. These adorable, eye-catching, and luxury-coded accessories are set to be everywhere this season. And they're not solely reserved for the more fantastical brand collections, either—hello, Anya Hindmarch—as Louis Vuitton, Tory Burch, Mulberry and more luxury labels have all dived head-first into the aquatic trend.

Fendi has just unveiled feathered jellyfish and monogrammed crabs, Gucci has explored dolphin designs, and Miami-based brand Éliou offers a sleek fishbone charm that’s sure to catch the eye of even the most minimalist fashion lovers. Meanwhile, Anya Hindmarch’s underwater-inspired collection features jellyfish, pufferfish, whales, and more, all bursting with personality.

Truly, sea creature bag charms are the easiest way to add a playful touch to your summer style. Some are so cute, that they feel more like adopting a pet. Scroll below to meet—and shop—yours...

Shop sea creature bag charms

Raffia Blowfish Charm | Raffia in Natural
Anya Hindmarch
Raffia Blowfish Charm

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a bag charm more adorable than this chunky pufferfish. I haven’t stopped thinking about him since the moment I first saw him.

Case Keyring - Orca
Mulberry
Orca Case Keyring

Need extra space in your go-to bag? This orca charm could be just the helper you need. Suddenly, stashing gum feels a lot more fun when it’s tucked inside this ocean-inspired accessory.

Jellyfish Bag Charm in Orange, Size Os
Tory Burch
Jellyfish Bag Charm

This luxury leather jellyfish is the perfect balance of striking and chic, thanks to its minimalist shape. Consider it your stylish entry point into the sea creature charm trend.

Charm Chaingold-Coloured Metal Charm
Fendi
Charm Chain

Slightly stepping away from classic bag charms, charm chains offer extra space for special trinkets. This gold-tone style feels a bit more elevated compared to the vibrant characters in this selection.

Crab Charmraffia and Jacquard Charm
Fendi
Crab Charm

Forget Sebastian—this sleepy Fendi crab charm is sure to become your new best friend. Featuring the iconic FF monogram, he'll instantly elevate any look.

Lv Starfish Key Holder and Bag Charm
LOUIS VUITTON
Lv Starfish Key Holder and Bag Charm

For anyone wary of colour, check out this metallic find from Louis Vuitton. Plus, it can easily be attached to your keys.

Crabby Raffia Charm
Free People
Crabby Raffia Charm

This crab trio is sure to make anyone smile. Whether threaded through the strap of your work bag (anything to brighten up the office, right?) or attached to your beach style, consider them the easiest way to add some personality to your look.

Bone Necklace
Eliou
Bone Necklace

Granted, this Éliou piece is technically a necklace, but true to the brand’s multi-wear philosophy, it looks especially chic wrapped around a bag strap, too.

Faux Leather Fuchsia Fish Charm
Pinko
Faux Leather Fuchsia Fish Charm

Fancy fish? Then this vibrant pink Pinko charm is sure to catch your eye (pun absolutely intended).

Lv Crab Bag Charm
LOUIS VUITTON
LV Crab Bag Charm

Even Louis Vuitton has embraced the sea creature charm trend with this luxury logo leather crab, also available in pink, blue, yellow, and orange.

Jellyfish Charm | Paper Raffia/smooth Leather in Bubblegum Pink
Anya Hindmarch
Jellyfish Charm

I could’ve filled this entire list with Anya Hindmarch’s sea creature charms, but that wouldn’t be fair to the other labels. Let this adorable jellyfish be your sign to explore the rest of the collection.

Engraved Dolphin Keychain Charm
Gucci
Engraved Dolphin Keychain Charm

Compared to some of the other options in this edit, Gucci’s dolphin charm leans more minimalist. It also comes in a wide range of shades, in case orange isn’t quite your colour.

Lauren Cunningham
Lauren Cunningham
Contributor

Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features. 

