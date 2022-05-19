The story behind the Queen’s Coronation gown

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This year we celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, to celebrate 70 years of service, Queen Elizabeth ascended the throne on which HRH ascended on 2nd June 1953, and it marked one of her most iconic style moments.

She wore a gown designed by British couturier Sir Norman Hartnell, which is why it’s so similar to her wedding dress. As per the royal website, Hartnell was asked to design the dress in October 1952, and he was chosen for ‘his talent for combining rich fabrics with exquisitely designed embroideries’.

It actually took him a few tries before finally landing on the winning design, and he submitted nine sketches, with the Queen accepting the eighth. From there, a few more tweaks were made, including having embroideries done in different colours rather than all silver.

Meanwhile her majesty also asked that ‘in addition to the four national emblems, those of the Dominions of which she was now Queen should also be added’. Her coronation shoes featured a special message as well.

These came in the form of embroideries arranged in three scalloped, graduated tiers, bordered with alternating lines of gold bugle beads, diamantés and pearls. If you want to take a closer look, you can actually view the gown as part of an exciting new royal fashion exhibition.

As with her wedding dress, this one was also produced locally. The silk came from Lady Hart Dyke’s silk farm at Lullingstone Castle, Kent and was woven by Warner & Sons in Essex.