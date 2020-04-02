A look back at the amazing fashion history of Queen Elizabeth II…
Last year, Queen Elizabeth II will made history by becoming the first monarch to have reigned over Great Britain for 65 years – and in 91 years of being in the public eye, HRH has never put a sensibly heeled foot wrong in the sartorial stakes.
Year after year, ribbon cutting after gala diner after state visit, she offers a masterclass in how to stay chic, classic and most importantly of all, appropriately dressed without skimping on colour or glitz when needed.
Over the years, she has become famous for wearing bright, block colours, pearl necklaces, pristine white gloves, headscarves and plaid skirts. With her instantly recognisable style along with her synonymous Launer handbags, Queen Elizabeth II has even been the inspiration for an entire Dolce & Gabbana collection.
Latest Stories
During her long reign, the Queen’s style has certainly evolved. From the smart dress coats she wore as a child to the statement turban-style hats of the 60s, she mixed things up but always remained true to her regal heritage.
One of her most fashionable moments (aside from that stunning wedding dress) came in the form of a stunning white ball gown with floral embellishment for her tour of America. Scroll for more of her Majesty’s best outfits.
Queen Elizabeth II in 2020
As colourful as ever, just before the Coronavirus lockdown.
Queen Elizabeth II in 2020
On her way to the Commonwealth Day Service, the last big public engagement before the pandemic.
Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana, 1987
The style icons showed off their faultless style while celebrating the Queen Mother's 87th birthday at Clarence House.;
Queen Elizabeth II, 2007
The Queen opted for a chic baby blue two-piece to celebrate her diamond wedding anniversary in Hampshire. We love everything about this look- and the adorable picture.
Queen Elizabeth II, 1977
Queen Elizabeth ll smiles during a walkabout.
Queen Elizabeth II, 1985
When not on international engagements, the Queen's signature style often incorporates Windsor-appropriate hues and a signature headscarf.
Queen Elizabeth II, 1970
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh at a State banquet.
Queen Elizabeth II, 1986
In a surprising sartorial move, Queen Elizabeth broke with traditional and opted for a loose-fitting maxi for a trip to Claridge's.
Queen Elizabeth II, 1996
The Queen made a much needed wardrobe switch-up, opting for bright but less fitted dresses for a royal tour of Thailand.
Queen Elizabeth II, 1969
Queen Elizabeth II with U.S President Richard Nixon.
Queen Elizabeth II, 1993
For the wedding of Viscount and Viscountess Linley's wedding in 1993, Queen Elizabeth opted for a chic and demure-length pink coat, floral dress and her synonymous white gloves and mid-heel pumps.
Queen Elizabeth II, 1970
The Queen creates the Maori Queen, Te Arikinui Te Atairangikaahu as a Dame Commander of the British Empire in an investiture ceremony at Wellington Town Hall, during her tour of New Zealand.
Queen Elizabeth II, 1974
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in New Zealand during their Commonwealth Tour, 1974.
Queen Elizabeth II, 1977
Queen Elizabeth II addresses a formal banquet during a visit to New Zealand, circa 1977.
Queen Elizabeth II, 1970s
The Queen wearing a turban style hat.
Queen Elizabeth II Sapphire Jubilee Portrait
To celebrate 65 years on the throne, this portrait of The Queen shot by David Bailey was re-released (it was taken in 2014). Her Majesty looks incredible in a blue sating dress, with sapphire and diamond jewels gifted to her by her father King George VI on her wedding day.
Queen Elizabeth II, November 1947
Who can forget Queen Elizabeth’s wedding dress, worn at her wedding to Philip Mountbatten at Westminster Abbey? The dress was inspired by Botticelli’s painting of Primavera, hence the motifs of scattered flowers. The star-patterned train was also a symbol of rebirth after the war. The dress was decorated with 10,000 pearls and crystals, imported from the US.
Queen Elizabeth II, October 2015
Queen Elizabeth II, October 2016
For a day at the races, Queen Elizabeth II mixes things up with a boucle coat, and, dress code oblige, a matching feather hat.
Queen Elizabeth II, November 2016
For the sombre occasion of Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph, the Queen wore a black ensemble and a posy of poppies on her shoulder.
Queen Elizabeth II, November 2016
Whereas the Queen often wears bright colours for outside engagements, she opted for a pastel green suit to greet Princess Alexandra of Kent. Very elegant.
Queen Elizabeth II, January 2017
After giving us all a scare when she was out of action at Christmas due to a cold, the Queen made a stylish comeback in this vibrant suit (with signature matching hat of course) to visit an exhibition in Norwich. To say she brightened up a bleak January day is an understatement.
Queen Elizabeth II, December 2016
Queen Elizabeth II, 1953
For her coronation, Queen Elizabeth II rose the the occasion in an embellished ballgown and bespoke cape, plus crown jewels of course.
Queen Elizabeth II, April 2016
Even at 90 she can work bright pink like no other. We love.
Queen Elizabeth II, 2015
Riding at the grand age of 89 - this tweed and headscarf combo is everything we love about the Queen's off-duty country style.
Queen Elizabeth II, November 2015
Never one to shy away from colour, this turquoise and pink pairing is one of her best.
Queen Elizabeth II, 2006
A bright two-piece with matching hat and her signature shoes and bag - this is one of Queen Elizabeth's most reliably stylish looks of her reign.
Queen Elizabeth II, 2006
Colourful and practical, this Windsor Polo Club look says everything about the Queen's well-honed ability at dressing appropriately.
Queen Elizabeth II, 1998
Quite possibly one of our favourite pictures ever, this is the time the Queen matched (perhaps unintentionally) her striking yellow dress and hat with the McDonald's sign. Love.
Queen Elizabeth II, 1984
For the royal tour of Canada in 1984, the Queen fully embraced the decade's rich textures and bold hues.
Queen Elizabeth II with Nancy Reagan, 1983
One of the Queen's most stand-out style moments came during a visit to America in 1983.
Queen Elizabeth II, 1982
Baby pink and tweed - this is the perfect summer country show look.
Queen Elizabeth II, 1982
When not wearing printed dresses and colour-pop skirt suits, tweeds are the Queen's go-to, especially on days at Sandringham.
Queen Elizabeth II, 1975
The Queen's love of colour and chic white accessories made for the perfect choice during a sunny trip to Jamaica.
Queen Elizabeth II, 1969
If ever there was a look to epitomise the Queen's signature style, this is it. Colourful dress, pearls and a corgi - it's all right here.
Queen Elizabeth II, 1967
For a trip to Malta, the Queen opted for pink florals and her signature long white gloves.
Queen Elizabeth II, 1965
Never one to shy away from colour or luxe fabrics, this 60s dress complete with matching hat is one of her most on-trend looks.
Queen Elizabeth II, Windsor Horse Show 1962
Pearls, baby blue coat and a chic but not OTT hat - the Queen's look for the Royal Windsor Horse Show is perfection.
Queen Elizabeth II, June 1959
For a Windsor Castle cocktail party, Queen Elizabeth chose the perfect lace dress and cropped jacket - all rounded off with one of her signature Launer bags.
Queen Elizabeth II, 1958
The Queen with Princess Anne and, naturally a corgi, at Liverpool Street Station. We're huge fans of that leopard print scarf.
Queen Elizabeth II, July 1955
The Queen nailed Goodwood race-day attire in this floral tea dress.
Queen Elizabeth II, 1953
The release of the first colour photos finally revealed the Queen's love of colour to the world.
Queen Elizabeth II, June 1947
Ever the style icon, Princess Elizabeth can pull off a statement hat with ease - and knows a thing or two about toting a clutch too.
Queen Elizabeth II, May 1948
Princess Elizabeth in Paris wearing a chic green suit and black ankle-strap shoes.
Queen Elizabeth II, 1947
The future Queen with her then-fiance Phillip Mountbatten.
Queen Elizabeth II, 1939
Princess Elizabeth in a classic 1930's look of dress coat, long socks and patent Mary Janes.
Queen Elizabeth II, 1936
The Queen Mother and Princess Elizabeth, complete with corgis, in the grounds of Buckingham Palace.
Queen Elizabeth II, 1930s
King George VI, Queen Elizabeth and Princess Elizabeth in the 1930s.
Queen Elizabeth II, 1930s
Princess Elizaberth, complete with adorable embroidered 'E' purse, is pictured with Princess Margaret.
Queen Elizabeth II
Even as a baby, Queen Elizabeth II showed some serious fashion flair.