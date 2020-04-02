Queen Elizabeth II

Now’s a great time to look back at the Queen’s best style moments

Marie Claire

A look back at the amazing fashion history of Queen Elizabeth II…

Last year, Queen Elizabeth II will made history by becoming the first monarch to have reigned over Great Britain for 65 years – and in 91 years of being in the public eye, HRH has never put a sensibly heeled foot wrong in the sartorial stakes.

Year after year, ribbon cutting after gala diner after state visit, she offers a masterclass in how to stay chic, classic and most importantly of all, appropriately dressed without skimping on colour or glitz when needed.

Over the years, she has become famous for wearing bright, block colours, pearl necklaces, pristine white gloves, headscarves and plaid skirts. With her instantly recognisable style along with her synonymous Launer handbags, Queen Elizabeth II has even been the inspiration for an entire Dolce & Gabbana collection.

During her long reign, the Queen’s style has certainly evolved. From the smart dress coats she wore as a child to the statement turban-style hats of the 60s, she mixed things up but always remained true to her regal heritage.

One of her most fashionable moments (aside from that stunning wedding dress) came in the form of a stunning white ball gown with floral embellishment for her tour of America. Scroll for more of her Majesty’s best outfits.

Queen Elizabeth style
Queen Elizabeth II in 2020

As colourful as ever, just before the Coronavirus lockdown.

Queen Elizabeth style
Queen Elizabeth II in 2020

On her way to the Commonwealth Day Service, the last big public engagement before the pandemic.

Queen Diana 1987
Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana, 1987

The style icons showed off their faultless style while celebrating the Queen Mother's 87th birthday at Clarence House.;

Queen Elizabeth II 2007
Queen Elizabeth II, 2007

The Queen opted for a chic baby blue two-piece to celebrate her diamond wedding anniversary in Hampshire. We love everything about this look- and the adorable picture.

Queen Elizabeth style
Queen Elizabeth II, 1977

Queen Elizabeth ll smiles during a walkabout.

Queen 1985
Queen Elizabeth II, 1985

When not on international engagements, the Queen's signature style often incorporates Windsor-appropriate hues and a signature headscarf.

Queen Elizabeth style
Queen Elizabeth II, 1970

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh at a State banquet.

Queen Claridges 1986
Queen Elizabeth II, 1986

In a surprising sartorial move, Queen Elizabeth broke with traditional and opted for a loose-fitting maxi for a trip to Claridge's.

Queen Elizabeth II 1996
Queen Elizabeth II, 1996

The Queen made a much needed wardrobe switch-up, opting for bright but less fitted dresses for a royal tour of Thailand.

Queen Elizabeth style
Queen Elizabeth II, 1969

Queen Elizabeth II with U.S President Richard Nixon.

Queen 1993
Queen Elizabeth II, 1993

For the wedding of Viscount and Viscountess Linley's wedding in 1993, Queen Elizabeth opted for a chic and demure-length pink coat, floral dress and her synonymous white gloves and mid-heel pumps.

Queen Elizabeth style
Queen Elizabeth II, 1970

The Queen creates the Maori Queen, Te Arikinui Te Atairangikaahu as a Dame Commander of the British Empire in an investiture ceremony at Wellington Town Hall, during her tour of New Zealand.

Queen Elizabeth style
Queen Elizabeth II, 1974

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in New Zealand during their Commonwealth Tour, 1974.

Queen Elizabeth style
Queen Elizabeth II, 1977

Queen Elizabeth II addresses a formal banquet during a visit to New Zealand, circa 1977.

Queen Elizabeth style
Queen Elizabeth II, 1970s

The Queen wearing a turban style hat.

Queen Elizabeth style
Image credit: David Bailey
Queen Elizabeth II Sapphire Jubilee Portrait

To celebrate 65 years on the throne, this portrait of The Queen shot by David Bailey was re-released (it was taken in 2014). Her Majesty looks incredible in a blue sating dress, with sapphire and diamond jewels gifted to her by her father King George VI on her wedding day.

Queen Elizabeth style
Queen Elizabeth II, November 1947

Who can forget Queen Elizabeth’s wedding dress, worn at her wedding to Philip Mountbatten at Westminster Abbey? The dress was inspired by Botticelli’s painting of Primavera, hence the motifs of scattered flowers. The star-patterned train was also a symbol of rebirth after the war. The dress was decorated with 10,000 pearls and crystals, imported from the US.

Queen Elizabeth style
Queen Elizabeth II, October 2015

Queen Elizabeth style
Queen Elizabeth II, October 2016

For a day at the races, Queen Elizabeth II mixes things up with a boucle coat, and, dress code oblige, a matching feather hat.

Queen Elizabeth style
Queen Elizabeth II, November 2016

For the sombre occasion of Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph, the Queen wore a black ensemble and a posy of poppies on her shoulder.

Queen Elizabeth style
Queen Elizabeth II, November 2016

Whereas the Queen often wears bright colours for outside engagements, she opted for a pastel green suit to greet Princess Alexandra of Kent. Very elegant.

Queen Elizabeth style
Queen Elizabeth II, January 2017

After giving us all a scare when she was out of action at Christmas due to a cold, the Queen made a stylish comeback in this vibrant suit (with signature matching hat of course) to visit an exhibition in Norwich. To say she brightened up a bleak January day is an understatement.

Queen Elizabeth style
Queen Elizabeth II, December 2016

Queen Elizabeth style
Queen Elizabeth II, 1953

For her coronation, Queen Elizabeth II rose the the occasion in an embellished ballgown and bespoke cape, plus crown jewels of course.

Queen 20 April 2016
Queen Elizabeth II, April 2016

Even at 90 she can work bright pink like no other. We love. 

Queen riding a horse
Queen Elizabeth II, 2015

Riding at the grand age of 89 - this tweed and headscarf combo is everything we love about the Queen's off-duty country style.

Queen 27 Nov 2015
Queen Elizabeth II, November 2015

Never one to shy away from colour, this turquoise and pink pairing is one of her best.

Queen Elizabeth II 2006
Queen Elizabeth II, 2006

A bright two-piece with matching hat and her signature shoes and bag - this is one of Queen Elizabeth's most reliably stylish looks of her reign.

Queen Elizabeth II 2006
Queen Elizabeth II, 2006

Colourful and practical, this Windsor Polo Club look says everything about the Queen's well-honed ability at dressing appropriately.

Queen McDonalds 1998
Queen Elizabeth II, 1998

Quite possibly one of our favourite pictures ever, this is the time the Queen matched (perhaps unintentionally) her striking yellow dress and hat with the McDonald's sign. Love.

Queen 1984
Queen Elizabeth II, 1984

For the royal tour of Canada in 1984, the Queen fully embraced the decade's rich textures and bold hues.

Queen Elizabeth with Nancy Reagan 1983
Queen Elizabeth II with Nancy Reagan, 1983

One of the Queen's most stand-out style moments came during a visit to America in 1983.

Queen Edward 1982
Queen Elizabeth II, 1982

Baby pink and tweed - this is the perfect summer country show look.

Queen 1982
Queen Elizabeth II, 1982

When not wearing printed dresses and colour-pop skirt suits, tweeds are the Queen's go-to, especially on days at Sandringham.

Queen 1975
Queen Elizabeth II, 1975

The Queen's love of colour and chic white accessories made for the perfect choice during a sunny trip to Jamaica.

Queen 1969
Queen Elizabeth II, 1969

If ever there was a look to epitomise the Queen's signature style, this is it. Colourful dress, pearls and a corgi - it's all right here.

Queen Malta 1967
Queen Elizabeth II, 1967

For a trip to Malta, the Queen opted for pink florals and her signature long white gloves.

Queen 1965
Queen Elizabeth II, 1965

Never one to shy away from colour or luxe fabrics, this 60s dress complete with matching hat is one of her most on-trend looks.

Queen Royal Windsor Horse Show 1962
Queen Elizabeth II, Windsor Horse Show 1962

Pearls, baby blue coat and a chic but not OTT hat - the Queen's look for the Royal Windsor Horse Show is perfection.

Queen 16 June 1959
Queen Elizabeth II, June 1959

For a Windsor Castle cocktail party, Queen Elizabeth chose the perfect lace dress and cropped jacket - all rounded off with one of her signature Launer bags.

Queen 1958
Queen Elizabeth II, 1958

The Queen with Princess Anne and, naturally a corgi, at Liverpool Street Station. We're huge fans of that leopard print scarf.

Queen 28 July 1955
Queen Elizabeth II, July 1955

The Queen nailed Goodwood race-day attire in this floral tea dress.

Queen Anne Charles 1953
Queen Elizabeth II, 1953

The release of the first colour photos finally revealed the Queen's love of colour to the world.

Queen 9 June 1947
Queen Elizabeth II, June 1947

Ever the style icon, Princess Elizabeth can pull off a statement hat with ease - and knows a thing or two about toting a clutch too.

Queen May 1948
Queen Elizabeth II, May 1948

Princess Elizabeth in Paris wearing a chic green suit and black ankle-strap shoes.

Queen Philip 1947
Queen Elizabeth II, 1947

The future Queen with her then-fiance Phillip Mountbatten.

Queen April 22 1939
Queen Elizabeth II, 1939

Princess Elizabeth in a classic 1930's look of dress coat, long socks and patent Mary Janes.

Queen mother 1936
Queen Elizabeth II, 1936

The Queen Mother and Princess Elizabeth, complete with corgis, in the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

Queen 1930s
Queen Elizabeth II, 1930s

King George VI, Queen Elizabeth and Princess Elizabeth in the 1930s.

Queen Margaret 1930s
Queen Elizabeth II, 1930s

Princess Elizaberth, complete with adorable embroidered 'E' purse, is pictured with Princess Margaret.

Queen Elizabeth II 1927
Queen Elizabeth II

Even as a baby, Queen Elizabeth II showed some serious fashion flair.

