My City… with Ellie Delphine

Introducing our new franchise, My City, for which we interview people of note on the must-visit places in our favourite cities. In honour of Paris Fashion Week, we thought of

no one better - or more stylish - to ask than Paris-based influencer Ellie Delphine.

1. What is your favourite place to shop in Paris?

I love to shop in Le Marais as there are so many vintage fashion stores and also vintage furniture store. My favourite place to thrift shop in Le Marais is Yamoyoi. Also in a completely different genre, Kith is a great concept store, very modern and trendy with amazing but pricey designer vintage fashion.

2. What are your favourite French brands?

The Frankie Shop is my favourite for trendy and classic essentials and Musier Paris is a very cool French girl style brand.

3. What is your favourite restaurant to visit in Paris?

There are so many to be honest but I’ve been going to Carboni’s a lot lately, I love their Caccio e Peppe and Chez Julien is perfect for a nice summer lunch and it has the most gorgeous Belle Epoque interior decor.

4. Where would you recommend people go for drinks with friends?

Again so many good spots: Le Perchoir, Alcazar, Le Comptoir Général, Bar Nouveau.

5. What is your secret hotspot/locals-only recommendation?

Not really secret but I love La Belle Epoque for people watching.

6. What place do you recommend people visit in Paris?

I absolutely love the Bourdelle Museum, it’s the most peaceful and quiet one, you can actually sit in lounge chairs and just relax. There are gigantic statues and sculptures everywhere, like in an artist’s workshop it’s great to take one of a kind photos

7. What is your favourite Instagrammable spot?

I do find the Garnier Opera super Instagrammable, it’s a bit less touristy than the

streets with a Eiffel Tower view but it’s just as stunning.

8. What are six essential fashion products to pack for Paris?

Vintage Levi’s blue jeans (a Parisian girl must have)

Ballet flats (always have a pair of flats with you)

A beige trench coat or a blazer

A big tote bag (to carry all your things around)

A silk scarf (it’s so chic in an old fashioned sort of way)

Sunglasses

