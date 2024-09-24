My City… with Ellie Delphine

An insider's guide on where to eat, drink, and shop in Paris

Introducing our new franchise, My City, for which we interview people of note on the must-visit places in our favourite cities. In honour of Paris Fashion Week, we thought of no one better - or more stylish - to ask than Paris-based influencer Ellie Delphine.

1. What is your favourite place to shop in Paris?

I love to shop in Le Marais as there are so many vintage fashion stores and also vintage furniture store. My favourite place to thrift shop in Le Marais is Yamoyoi. Also in a completely different genre, Kith is a great concept store, very modern and trendy with amazing but pricey designer vintage fashion.

2. What are your favourite French brands?
The Frankie Shop is my favourite for trendy and classic essentials and Musier Paris is a very cool French girl style brand.

3. What is your favourite restaurant to visit in Paris?
There are so many to be honest but I’ve been going to Carboni’s a lot lately, I love their cacio e pepe and Chez Julien is perfect for a nice summer lunch and it has the most gorgeous Belle Epoque interior decor.

4. Where would you recommend people go for drinks with friends?
Again so many good spots: Le Perchoir, Alcazar, Le Comptoir Général, Bar Nouveau.

5. What is your secret hotspot/locals-only recommendation?
Not really secret but I love La Belle Epoque for people watching.

6. What place do you recommend people visit in Paris?
I absolutely love the Bourdelle Museum, it’s the most peaceful and quiet one, you can actually sit in lounge chairs and just relax. There are gigantic statues and sculptures everywhere, like in an artist’s workshop it’s great to take one of a kind photos

7. What is your favourite Instagrammable spot?
I do find the Garnier Opera super Instagrammable, it’s a bit less touristy than the
streets with a Eiffel Tower view but it’s just as stunning.

8. What are six essential fashion products to pack for Paris?

Levis 501 jeans
501® Levi's® Original Jeans

AEYDE Delfina bow-detailed snake-effect leather ballet flats
Aeyde Delfina snake-effect leather ballet flats

Jigsaw Nelson Cotton Trench Coat

Jigsaw Nelson Cotton Trench Coat

Demellier The New York suede bag
Demellier The New York suede bag

Hermes Is This a Love Story head scarf
Hermes Is This a Love Story?

Celine Triomphe Square-Frame Sunglasses
Celine Triomphe Sunglasses

The fashion issue Autumn/winter 2024
